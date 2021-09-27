Russia's FSB Says Five 'Neo-Nazis' Planned Terrorist Attacks In Bashkortostan

Security officials say they have apprehended five "members of a neo-Nazi group" suspected of plotting a series of terrorist acts against law enforcement in Russia's mostly Muslim-populated Bashkortostan region.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on September 27 that the five suspects were residents of Bashkortostan's capital, Ufa, and were allegedly preparing terrorist acts using explosive materials and handmade explosive devices.

According to the FSB, investigators found a handmade explosive device and components for a detonator, nine bladed weapons, manuals for making explosive devices, portraits of Nazi leaders, and Nazi memorabilia in the suspects' homes.

The suspects are currently in pretrial detention on charges of plotting a terrorist act, receiving training to carry out a terrorist act, and illegal fabrication of explosive materials and devices, the FSB said.

No other details were provided.

Based on reports by Interfax and TASS