Twelve Still Missing As Debris Cleared After Deadly, Unexplained Blast Outside Moscow
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on August 10 that 12 people are still missing following an explosion at or near an optical-mechanical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad that killed at least one person and injured dozens more.
Five of the 50 or so people confirmed injured were said to be in intensive care at a local hospital in the area, which is about 70 kilometers outside the capital, Moscow.
The work of removing rubble and debris continues, the ministry said.
Some sources, including the Baza independent Telegram channel that was among the first to report details of the incident, have claimed that corpses or body parts have been removed from the scene and that the death toll could be in double figures.
But officials have confirmed the death of just one person, a woman who reportedly died after being taken to the hospital.
Russian authorities have said an explosion occurred in a pyrotechnics warehouse leased to a company called Piro-Ross. They say the warehouse is located on the premises of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which produces night-vision equipment for tanks as well as optical devices for law enforcement and the health-care industry.
Early eyewitness reports identified the location of the blast as the optical plant.
The Russian Federal Investigative Committee has announced a search of the Piro-Ross offices and the detention of Piro-Ross's technical director in connection with a criminal case launched into the incident.
A Piro-Ross employee identified as Sergei Chankayev told media the day of the explosion that the blast didn't happen at the warehouse but in a neighboring building where no explosives were stored. He also suggested a sound thought to be that of a drone was heard before the explosion.
After speaking to investigators, the Russian news outlet Kommersant reported, Chankayev said he had no idea how or why the explosion happened.
Officials have not said whether investigators have ruled out sabotage.
Russia's emergency services have been quoted as rejecting speculation that a Ukrainian or other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) might have sparked the blast.
There has been a spate of drone attacks inside Russia since May, as the country's 17-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues.
An unexplained fire damaged the same Zagorsk plant in June 2022.
Ukrainian officials have generally avoided publicly confirming any role in suspected drone or other operations that strike across the countries' internationally recognized border.
Co-Founder Of Yandex Slams Russia's 'Barbaric' Invasion Of Ukraine
The co-founder of Russian Internet giant Yandex, Arkady Volozh, has condemned what he described as Russia's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine, days after criticism in Russia over his apparent efforts to distance himself from the country. Volozh, who lives in Israel, described himself as a "Kazakhstan-born, Israeli tech entrepreneur" on a personal website, drawing some criticism for apparently playing down his links to Russia. He has also been criticized by those opposed to Russia's actions for not speaking out more forcefully against the war. Volozh stepped down as CEO after the EU included him on its sanctions list in June 2022. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Labels Conflict Intelligence Team Investigative Group 'Undesirable'
Russian authorities have declared the Conflict Intelligence Team investigative group that analyzes armed conflicts, including Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, an "undesirable" organization and banned its activities in the country. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on August 10, calling the members of the group "pseudo journalists" whose reports are being used to "discredit" Russian armed forces. Earlier, a Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for group founder Ruslan Leviyev (aka Karpuk) who is currently based in the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Men Sentenced In Case Of Rape Of Teenage Girl Who Survived 10th-Floor Jump
A court in Kazakhstan's northern city of Pavlodar handed prison terms to three men on August 10 in a high-profile rape case.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl, after being raped by one of the three men, jumped from the 10th floor of a building to escape the threat of group rape.
The girl, whose identity was not revealed, survived the incident, which took place a year ago.
The court found a 19-year-old defendant guilty of raping an underage person and sentenced him to 15 1/2 years in prison.
Two other defendants were convicted of failure to report a crime and sentenced to four years in prison each.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Afghan People Are Living A 'Humanitarian And Human Rights Nightmare,' HRW Says
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged donor countries to find ways to mitigate the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in Afghanistan without reinforcing the Taliban's repressive policies against women, girls, and media.
In an August 10 statement, HRW pointed to the devastating effect of the Taliban edict banning women from working in local and international nongovernmental organizations, which has resulted in them facing additional difficulties in getting access to food, health care, and housing.
The Taliban edict denying women and girls access to education has also contributed to the deepening of Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis, HRW said.
“Taliban’s misogynist policies show a complete disregard for women’s basic rights,” said HRW's Fereshta Abbasi, adding that the group's gender restrictive measures harm the whole of Afghan society, not only women.
Abbasi said Afghans are currently living a “humanitarian and human rights nightmare under Taliban rule.”
She urged the militant group's leadership to abandon their "abusive rules and policies" and called on the international community to hold them accountable for the worsening situation in the war-wracked country.
Afghanistan lost development assistance and financial support from Western donors after the Taliban seized power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at the end of August 2021.
After falling under Taliban rule again, Afghanistan became one of the world’s worst crisis-hit areas, with more than 28 million people -- or about two-thirds of the whole population -- urgently in need of humanitarian aid, HRW said.
“The Taliban’s response to Afghanistan’s overwhelming humanitarian crisis has been to further crush women’s rights and any dissent,” Abbasi said. “Governments engaging with the Taliban should press them to urgently reverse course and restore all Afghans’ fundamental rights while providing vital assistance to the Afghan population.”
Poland Plans To Send Up To 10,000 Soldiers To Border With Belarus
Poland is planning to move up to 10,000 additional troops to the border with Belarus to support the Border Guard, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on August 10. "About 10,000 soldiers will be on the border, of which 4,000 will directly support the Border Guard and 6,000 will be in the reserve," the minister said. "We move the army closer to the border with Belarus to scare away the aggressor so that it does not dare to attack us," Blaszczak said. Latvia has also been beefing up its security measures along the Belarusian border. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine, Russia Trade Drone Attacks, As Fighting Grinds On In The East
Russia and Ukraine each reported shootdowns of unmanned drones around their respective capital regions overnight on August 10, while the Ukrainian side said a "massive" Russian UAV attack destroyed an oil depot in the western region of Rivne.
Ukraine's military also said its forces were on the offensive in Bakhmut in the east and in Militopol and Berdyansk in the south.
But it acknowledged "strong resistance" from Russian forces that were "relocating units and troops [and] actively using their reserves."
In the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, where locals were still recovering from an aerial attack on a residential area on August 9, the Ukrainian General Staff said it was beating back "unsuccessful" Russian offensives.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service on August 10 announced that the death toll from the Zaporizhzhya bombing had increased to three people, with at least six more injured.
Russia's Defense Ministry and the mayor of Moscow also reported that Russian forces downed two drones approaching the Russian capital for the second night in a row, with eyewitnesses reporting a fire within kilometers of Moscow's Domodedovo Airport.
The Astra news Telegram channel shared an image it said was of residents huddled near the Domodedovo blaze.
Domodedovo and Vnukovo, another major Moscow airport, reportedly introduced tighter restrictions overnight on incoming aircraft to account for the risk of aerial attacks, causing a handful of minor flight delays.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said it had intercepted two drones near Sevastopol, the city in Russian-occupied Crimea that hosts a Black Sea naval base. It said nine more Ukrainian drones had been destroyed around Crimea after they were jammed and plummeted into the sea.
Ukrainian officials generally avoid acknowledging responsibility for suspected drone attacks on Russian territory, although they have privately taken credit for a slew of aerial and other strikes well inside Russia since a drone was reportedly destroyed over the Kremlin in May.
More recently, unmanned seaborne drones are also thought to have been used in Ukrainian attacks on a Russian fuel tanker and a Russian Black Sea naval base at Novorossiisk.
Also on August 10, the Ukrainian General Staff said it had destroyed seven of 10 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones that flew into Ukraine from the Kursk region to the northeast in a five-hour span overnight on August 9-10.
The head of the military administration in Rivne, Vitaliy Koval, described a "massive" overnight drone attack that destroyed an oil depot in the region of Dubna but caused no casualties. Explosions were also reported in the Kyiv and Khelnitsky regions.
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims from either side in the areas of the heaviest fighting.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Navy said a new temporary Black Sea "humanitarian corridor" had started working on August 10 and that the first ships were expected to use it within days.
Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told Reuters that the corridor would be for commercial ships blocked at Ukraine's Black Sea ports and for grain and agricultural products.
The navy said in a separate statement that the risk posed by mines in the Black Sea and the military threat from Russia remained.
With reporting by Reuters
Putin Profits Off Global Reliance On Russian Nuclear Fuel
The United States and its European allies are importing vast amounts of nuclear fuel and compounds from Russia, providing Moscow with hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed revenue as it wages war on Ukraine. The sales, which are legal and unsanctioned, have raised alarms from nonproliferation experts and elected officials who say the imports are helping to bankroll the development of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal and are complicating efforts to curtail Russia’s war-making abilities. Russia sold about $1.7 billion in nuclear products to firms in the United States and Europe, according to trade data and experts. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Enerhoatom Warns Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant At Risk Of Catastrophic Blackout
Ukraine's nuclear authority, Enerhoatom, has warned that the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya is on the verge of a blackout because power was cut off from the main high-voltage line to the facility. Enerhoatom said on August 10 that the plant had to switch to its only available backup line. Russian troops occupied the plant near the start of the full-scale invasion and intense fighting and shelling continue nearby. Taras Tkach, Enerhoatom's acting executive director, said that in the event of a complete loss of external power, Zaporizhzhya's main circulation pumps would be shut off in favor of "natural circulation" mode, which could lead to a major failure. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Mayor Of Bulgarian Town Arrested In Probe Into Misuse Of EU Funds
The mayor of a Bulgarian town has been arrested in an investigation into an alleged fraud involving EU funds meant for a project to increase energy efficiency in multifamily residential buildings, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.
Valentin Dimitrov, mayor of the town General Toshevo in northeastern Bulgaria, was arrested on August 9 at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. The Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest to RFE/RL.
Dimitrov has been under investigation for fraud involving subsidies from the European Union for the housing energy efficiency project, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The alleged violations took place in 2017-19.
General Toshevo received a grant from the EU to fund the project in the amount of 169,000 euros ($185,000), according to the prosecutor's office. The project was designated to a private contractor.
According to the evidence collected, officials involved in the project, including the mayor, presented false information about the implementation of the work, which had not been completed on time, the prosecutor’s office said.
The arrest of Dimitrov is the first in Bulgaria at the request of European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi’s office.
Kovesi said in March 2022 after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov that her office had received a record number of reports of misuse of EU funds in Bulgaria. Based on the reports, the prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into more than 120 cases.
Dimitrov, first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019, is a representative of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, formerly the Communist Party. The pro-Russian party is in the opposition in the Bulgarian parliament.
Searches were also carried out on August 9, including the offices of officials suspected of complicity in the crimes under investigation. Several witnesses and suspects have yet to be questioned.
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is an independent public service of the EU. The office is responsible for investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of crimes against the EU's financial interests.
Germany Announces Arrest Of Suspected Spy For Russia
German prosecutors have arrested an official of the military procurement agency whom they suspect of passing secret information to Russia, the federal prosecutor's office said on August 9. The German national, identified only as Thomas H., repeatedly approached Russia's consulate in Bonn and embassy in Berlin and offered his cooperation, the office said. On one occasion, the man handed over information obtained during his work with the intention that it be passed to a Russian intelligence service, the office said. The suspect was arrested in Koblenz, the procurement agency's headquarters, and a judge remanded him in custody. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Expands Sanctions Targeting Belarusian State Entities On 'Election' Anniversary
The United States issued new sanctions against several Belarusian entities and individuals on August 9, the third anniversary of the 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
The U.S. Treasury Department said the new sanctions target entities involved in the regime’s “continued civil society repression,” its complicity in the Russia’s unjustified war in Ukraine, and the “enrichment” of Lukashenka.
The sanctions imposed by the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) target eight individuals, including the general-director of Belarusian Steel Works and members of the family that the department said controls significant portions of the tobacco products and transportation sectors in Belarus.
They also hit three state-owned entities, including airline Belavia, and a Canadair regional jet used by high-ranking officials and members of Lukashenka’s family, the Treasury Department said in a news release.
The news release refers to the August 9, 2020, election as “fraudulent” and says the sanctions highlight “the unified view that Belarus’s prolonged subjugation of its people and its continued support of Russia’s war against Ukraine remain a global concern.”
Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the sanctions are meant to disrupt the state-owned enterprises and key government officials that the regime relies on “to generate substantial revenue to support its fiercely undemocratic and repressive policies.”
In addition to Belavia, the companies targeted include state-owned enterprises Minsk Civil Aviation Plant 407 and Belarusian Steel Works (BSW). All three have been previously designated by the OFAC.
Minsk Civil Aviation Plant 407 is one of the biggest aircraft component manufacturer and repair facilities in Belarus and has been highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a key facility for Belarusian production to meet Russia’s civil and military aircraft demand, the Treasury Department said.
The OFAC also targeted Belarusian businessman Alyaksey Aleksin, who it said is a close confidant of Lukashenka and known as one of Lukashenka’s “wallets,” receiving preferential treatment from the government in exchange for providing funds to Lukashenka and other members of his inner circle.
Shortly before his designation, Aleksin transferred ownership in several key businesses to his sons, Dzmitry Aleksin and Vital Aleksin, and his wife, Ina Aleksina, all of whom were designated for sanctions on August 9.
The new sanctions also apply to the Department of Financial Investigations (DFR) and its top directors for what the Treasury Department said was its oppression of independent media and civil society actors.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests in property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the designated persons and entities. The OFAC’s regulations also generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons that involve any property of the people designated.
The State Department on August 9 also took action to impose visa restrictions on 101 regime officials and their affiliates for their involvement in undermining or suppressing democratic institutions in Belarus.
The list includes several judges responsible for issuing what the State Department said were unjust and excessive politically motivated sentences against Belarusians for exercising their fundamental freedoms, including posting their grievances about the regime on social media.
"The United States continues to stand with the brave people of Belarus as they seek a country grounded in the rule of law, respect for human rights, and an accountable, democratically elected government," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the State Department's news release.
Blinken also reiterated U.S. calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all 1,500 political prisoners held by the Lukashenka regime, including Ales Byalyatski, Viktar Babaryka, Maryya Kalesnikava, Ihar Losik, and Syarhey Tsikhanouski.
Prominent U.S. Senator Calls On Kyrgyzstan To Uphold International Sanctions Against Russia
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) has called on Kyrgyzstan to uphold international sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine and urged the Central Asian country to stop its violations of human rights.
In an official letter to President Sadyr Japarov on August 8, Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that “since onset of the [Ukraine] war Kyrgyzstan has dramatically expanded its import-export business with Russia.”
Menendez added that “at the same time, your government’s lack of enforcement or worse -- complicit facilitation of trade with Russia in products that implicate sanctions, such as drones, aircraft parts, weapon accessories, and circuitry -- is reportedly enabling Russia to evade international sanctions."
He urged the Kyrgyz government to "immediately investigate this serious allegation of sanctions evasion and to establish more reliable, robust processes to prevent the illicit flow of goods through your territory.”
An RFE/RL investigation published in June revealed how sanctioned Western electronics make their way to Russia via Kyrgyz and Kazakh firms -- some set up shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- and end up in the hands of companies that have supplied the Russian defense industry.
Menendez also called on Kyrgyz authorities to refrain from violations of human rights.
“Your government has weakened institutions, repeatedly violated the rights of journalists and independent media, harassed human rights defenders, and placed restrictions on civil society actors. A once shining beacon of democracy in Central Asia, the Kyrgyz Republic is headed down a dangerous path toward autocracy," he said. "I urge you to lift all restrictions on independent media and journalists, release imprisoned human rights defenders, and repeal measures restricting fundamental freedoms such as the freedom of association.”
Japarov rejected Menendez's accusations in an interview with Kyrgyzstan's national news agency, Kabar, claiming that countries like "Russia and China do not depend on small Kyrgyzstan."
In July, the United States imposed new sanctions targeting 18 individuals and more than 120 entities based in Russia and Kyrgyzstan in a move aimed at inhibiting Moscow’s access to products and technology that support its war efforts.
Among the entities are several based in Kyrgyzstan that the U.S. Treasury Department on July 20 said have operated as intermediaries to provide foreign-made electronics and technologies to Russia. The latest sanctions build on a wave of global actions imposed on Russia.
Two Pakistani Soldiers, Three Suspected Militants Killed In Balochistan Attacks
Pakistani officials say two soldiers and three suspected militants were killed in separate clasehs in the Quetta, Zhob, and Qalat areas of Balochistan Province. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most prominent militant group in the region, has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Quetta and Qalat. Balochistan is sparsely populated but is rich in natural resources such as copper, gold, and natural gas and has been marred by instability and violence. The BLA routinely takes credit for attacks on Pakistani security forces. Separately, a soldier was wounded in a blast in the Bajaur tribal district, regional officials said. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Student Reporter Caught In Russian Crackdown Questions Serbian Snub, 'Detention'
A former journalist for the Russian student magazine Doxa who has been publicly critical of Russian officials has accused Serbian authorities at the airport in Belgrade of imprisoning her for around 40 hours after refusing her entry to the country.
Natalya Tyshkevich told RFE/RL that on August 9 she flew back to Malta and planned to travel from there to Germany, her country of residence.
"It was really a detention that legally made no sense; I could have just waited in the airport," Tyshkevich said. "I had a panic attack in front of the police officers when they showed me the cell, but they shouted and insisted I go inside or they would put me into real prison."
Serbia's Interior Ministry did not respond to an RFE/RL request for details of the detention or why Tyshkevich was turned away.
Tyshkevich said that she traveled from Malta to Belgrade on August 7 using a "passport for tourists" issued to her by Germany after Russian authorities seized her passport as part of a criminal case against her.
Russia has routinely prosecuted people who criticize the invasion, the military, or senior officials in connection with a conflict that Kremlin censors insist is not a war but a "special military operation."
Other Russians who have been critical of the Kremlin or its conduct of the ongoing war in Ukraine have complained of being denied visits or other privileges by authorities in Serbia, whose president, Aleksandar Vucic, has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Russia for the war.
Russian pro-democracy activists in Serbia protested on July 30 following indications that at least two other Russians with anti-war views had faced questionable hurdles to entry or residency from Serbian officials.
In July, Serbia denied an extension of the temporary residence permit of Russian anti-war activist Vladimir Volokhonsky less than two weeks after temporarily denying entry to Peter Nikitin, the Russian national with whom Volokhonsky helped establish the nongovernmental organization Russian Democratic Society.
The Russian Democratic Society, a Russian expat association, has grown to include tens of thousands of members since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Tyshkevich is one of four student journalists who worked for an independent Moscow student magazine and were sentenced to two years of "corrective labor" in 2021 for a video in which they defended freedom of assembly for young Russians.
She said Serbian authorities holding her at the airport provided little food during her nearly two-day custody.
Poland To Send Additional 2,000 Troops To Belarusian Border
Poland will send an additional 2,000 troops to reinforce its eastern border with neighboring Belarus, a deputy interior minister said on August 9, as a record number of migrants try to cross. "This will not be a reinforcement of 1,000 but of 2,000 soldiers," Maciej Wasik told the PAP state news agency, adding that the move was approved by the defense minister following a request from the national border agency for extra manpower. The troops are slated to be deployed within two weeks and will join the 2,000 soldiers already stationed near the border.
Kosovar PM Welcomes European, U.S. Warning Against 'Belgrade-Centered' Policy
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in Pristina on August 9 that he welcomed a letter this week from dozens of European and U.S. legislators to the top EU, U.S., and U.K. envoys urging the international community to avoid a "Belgrade-centered policy for the Balkans."
Kurti, who rose to power three years ago vowing greater reciprocity in the former Serbian province's relations with the nationalist government in Belgrade, told a government session that the foreign lawmakers' initiative "strengthens our commitment to the full de-escalation of the situation in the four municipalities in the north of Kosovo, commitment to democracy, legality, and constitutionality."
Tensions between majority Albanians in Kosovo and local Serbs supported by Belgrade erupted into ethnic violence that injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers in northern Kosovo in late May, after municipal elections a month earlier that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs.
The United States and European Union each criticized Pristina's lack of coordination when it tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority areas in late May.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
The role of Serbian agitators in the violence and tough rhetoric from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic helped fuel criticism among international observers that the West was bending too much to accommodate Belgrade in the long-running spat.
More than a decade of EU-mediated talks have failed to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries but not Serbia, Russia, nor a handful of EU member states.
Fifty-six legislators from Britain, the United States, and a number of EU and non-EU states recently called on Washington, Brussels, and London to "change our approach to Kosovo and Serbia," according to one of the signatories, Alicia Kearns, Conservative chairwoman of the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee.
They addressed their call to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
It pointed to signs of "a rapidly deteriorating situation which not only threatens the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, but regional peace itself."
It urged Pristina to better coordinate with KFOR but also bemoaned a "lack of pressure on Serbia" after its detention of the Kosovar police officers.
"We are asking for balance and proportionality to return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia," the letter said.
It acknowledged the recent imposition of sanctions by Washington of Aleksandar Vulin, a longtime nationalist Vucic ally who runs Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA).
"The current approach is not working," it warned.
Signatories of the letter, which was made public on August 7, include 10 chairpersons of parliamentary foreign-affairs committees, including U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey).
Borrell confirmed receipt of the letter but said through a spokesman that he would not comment on its contents.
Belarusian Opposition Says 'Truth On Our Side' On Third Anniversary Of Disputed Presidential Poll
On August 9, the third anniversary of the presidential election in Belarus that was followed by unprecedented protests against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a mass crackdown on dissent, the leader of the exiled opposition, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, vowed that "the truth is on our side."
In a video statement on YouTube, Tsikhanouskaya said the day of August 9, 2020, could have marked "the beginning of a new Belarus," where "there would never be political prisoners and persecution for dissent."
Tsikhanouskaya was the main opposition candidate allowed to take part in the 2020 presidential poll, which handed Lukashenka a sixth term as president. The opposition and the West have refused to recognize the results and called for a new, independently monitored vote.
Following the election, mass protests broke out against alleged fraud, and the demonstrations were met by a brutal crackdown from the Lukashenka government. Fearing for the safety of her family, Tsikhanouskaya left Belarus and currently lives in Lithuania.
"In 2020, we understood that we were challenging the system that existed for decades, the regime that put authorities above people. But no matter what, we stepped forward. Because we were confident that the truth was on our side," Tsikhanouskaya said, adding that three years after the election, Lukashenka's regime still "tried to deprive Belarusians of hope, their loved ones, freedom, motherland, and independence."
"However, no matter of how big the pain was, I have always believed in us, Belarusians. Because we remained unbreakable. To violence and repression, we responded by supporting political prisoners and their families. To the attempts to flatten down our history and language, we responded by switching to Belarusian language and publishing books," Tsikhanouskaya said.
She also mentioned Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and Lukashenka's being Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally by saying, "to the efforts to deprive our country of its sovereignty, we responded by guerilla actions and bravery on the battlefields in Ukraine."
Ukrainian media reports have said a large group of Belarusian opposition volunteers, known as Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, has been fighting along Ukrainian forces against occupying Russian troops since the first days of the invasion.
"Every new challenge makes it harder for us to stay firm. But this is entirely up to us to choose between losing everything we have done in three years, getting disappointed in ourselves and our nation, or preserve all important landmarks, remember all those whom we lost on this path and keep moving forward," Tsikhanouskaya stated.
Organizers of the Anna Lindh Prize in Sweden said on August 9 that Tsikhanouskaya was awarded the prestigious human rights prize named after the late Swedish foreign minister, who was slain in 2003.
The prize will be officially awarded to Tsikhanouskaya on September 11 in a ceremony in Stockholm marking the 20th anniversary of Lindh's death.
Popular Online Uzbek Religious Media Group Closes Down Without Explanation
A popular religion-oriented Uzbek online media group Azon.uz has closed its website, stopped broadcasting online television and radio channel, and deleted all social-media pages without giving a reason.
Mubashshir Ahmad, the founder of the media group that specializes in religious and educational topics, said on his Facebook page that the reason for the closure will be disclosed later, without giving any further details.
The sudden closure of Azon.uz, which had an average of 400,000-500 000 visitors per month, has sparked a wave of criticism among media and religious experts in Uzbekistan, who suggested that the move was a result of the authoritarian government's efforts to restrict free speech at a time when several trials of journalists and bloggers are under way.
Uzbek officials haven't replied to an RFE/RL request for comment on the closure of Azon.uz.
In June 2021, a court fined four members of the Azon.uz website for posting religious materials without the official approval that is mandatory in Uzbekistan for the publication of religious content online. The former editor in chief of Azon.uz, Abdulaziz Muborak, called it an attempt to "silence the site."
Uzbek political scientist Kamoliddin Rabbimov said on Facebook that the closure of Azon.uz was a consequence of the authorities' crackdown on religious content online.
"If you notice, in recent years almost all religious websites have been closed in Uzbekistan. Freedom of conscience and religion were misunderstood by authorities, which are now banning" such freedoms, Rabbimov said.
In April, Human Rights Watch documented seven cases over the past three years in which Uzbek authorities brought criminal charges against people for storing or sharing content containing "religious extremist" ideas, "in violation of their right to freedom of religion or belief and expression."
President Shavkat Mirziyoev's arrival in power after the death of long-serving strongman Islam Karimov in 2016 was associated with a thaw in one of the world's most repressive countries, with new, albeit limited media freedoms among the most immediate fruits of the leadership change.
The new environment led to an explosion in the popularity of blogging, with Telegram channels themed on religion, politics, and other previously taboo topics proliferating.
Mirziyoev's own exhortations on the subject of free of speech have been frequent since then. In February 2021, Mirziyoev hailed journalists as "a force that justly imparts our achievements and shortcomings to our people."
Family Worried By Lack Of Information On Missing Iranian Satirist
Human rights activists and social-media users have raised alarm over the fate of Shaker Buri, a popular Iranian satirist who was recently detained.
Buri, known for his humorous critiques of the country's state of affairs, has reportedly been detained by the Intelligence Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
It comes amid a crackdown on celebrities and sports and cultural figures in Iran who have supported protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody last year for an alleged violation of the mandatory head-scarf law.
Buri went missing on July 31 after visiting the IRGC Intelligence Office in Abadan to retrieve his mobile phone, which had been confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers, according to social-media reports.
The activist HRANA news agency said Buri remained unaccounted for eight days later amid reports by alleged eyewitnesses that he was seen at the Intelligence Office in Abadan last week.
"The family has reached out to various security and judicial bodies seeking information about their son. Yet, clear answers remain elusive," a source close to Buri's family told HRANA.
Unverified social-media accounts have recently alleged that the Intelligence Office had advised the satirist's family to notify the police and formally declare him missing.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Iranian regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Death Toll In Last Week's Landslide In Georgia Rises To 21
Georgian officials say rescue teams have found two more bodies at the site of last week's landslide in the resort town of Shovi, which brought the confirmed death toll to 21. The chief of the Interior Ministry's Emergency Service, Temur Mghebrishvili, told reporters on August 9 that rescue teams continue searching for 12 other missing people. A day earlier, Mghebrishvili said one of the persons considered missing after the August 3 landslide, Zurab Bibileishvili, was located alive in Tbilisi, the capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Russian Baptist Bishop Detained As 'Witness' In Case On Alleged Fakes About Armed Forces
Police in the western Russian city of Kaluga have detained Albert Ratkin, a bishop of the New Word Baptist church, as a witness in a probe against the chairman of the Russian Union of Evangelical Christians-Baptists, Yury Sipko. Ratkin's son, Viktor, said on August 8 that his father was detained after police searched his home and confiscated computers, devices, and documents. The Investigative Committee said in statement on August 8 that Sipko was suspected of spreading alleged fake news online about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Memorial Rights Group In Yekaterinburg Again Fined For 'Discrediting' Russian Army
A court in Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg on August 9 fined a local branch of the Memorial human rights group 300,000 rubles ($3,110) for allegedly discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The charge stemmed from the group's placing of materials online about Russian men who refuse to go fight in Ukraine. In June, Memorial branch chief Aleksei Mosin was ordered to pay a 100,000-ruble ($1,034) fine on the same charge for holding a picket condemning Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran Says It Has Obtained Supersonic Cruise-Missile Technology
Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile, which is still under test, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on August 9. The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the United States in the Persian Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-kilometer-range missiles. "This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missile, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran's defense power," the agency said.
Explosion Wakes Up Residents Of Russia's Far Eastern City Of Vladivostok
Residents of the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok complained on August 9 that a huge explosion had woken them up at around 3:30 a.m. local time. In their posts on social networks, they said the explosion had taken place in the area close to a navy base. Local politician Maksim Chikhunov said on Telegram that officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) visited residents of homes located near the navy base, urging them not to tell anyone about the explosion. Eastern Military District officials said the explosion was linked to maneuvers by yjr Gromky corvette, without giving details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realties, click here.
