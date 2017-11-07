Russia's Communists Mark Centenary Of Bolshevik Revolution, As Kremlin Plays It Down

MOSCOW -- Supporters of Russia's Communist Party (KPRF) are set to march and rally in downtown Moscow to mark the centennial of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

The KPRF called on participants in the November 7 demonstration to use slogans such as "Long live the socialist revolution!" "We are proud of the country of Soviets!" and "Peace to nations, land to peasants, plants to workers!"

The communist celebrations come on a momentous anniversary that is going largely unmarked by President Vladimir Putin's government and has drawn shrugs from many citizens of a country that was thrown into upheaval 100 years ago and plunged into seven decades of repressive, often tumultuous communist rule.

The Russian authorities focused instead on remembrance of World War II, staging a military parade on Red Square to mark the anniversary of a 1941 parade after which soldiers went off to the front. Veterans and others laid wreathes at the eternal flame and tomb of the unknown soldier by the Kremlin walls.

At the communist march, demonstrators were expected to condemn price hikes and demand higher tax rates for the rich in Russia, which turned to capitalism after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and has a wide wealth gap that is on show daily in the flashy capital.

Moscow authorities said on November 3 that they were allowing a rally of up to 5,000 people to take place.

The KPRF has said that a number of organizations, including the Union of the Soviet Officers, the Hope of Russia women's movement, and the Komsomol youth organization -- as well as representatives of 120 political parties from more than 80 countries -- would take part in the demonstration.

One hundred years after the revolution began, the embalmed corpse of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin still lies on view in a mausoleum just outside the Kremlin walls in Red Square, but the Kremlin is doing little to mark the anniversary.

Analysts say that Putin, who says he has brought stability to Russia and is widely expected to seek and secure a new six-year term in a March 2018 election -- but would be barred from running again in 2024 -- has no interest in drawing attention to past political upheaval.

Putin, president or prime minister since 1999, has sought to instill patriotism in Russians by drawing on nostalgia for the Soviet era and achievements -- such as its huge contribution to the World War II victory over Nazi Germany -- as well as the grandeur of the tsarist and Imperial eras.

The former KGB officer once called the Soviet collapse the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe" of the 20th century.

But he has also criticized Lenin, saying in 2016 that the Bolshevik leader had planted a "time bomb" under the Russian state. And in 2005, he replaced the November 7 holiday marking the revolution with a November 4 holiday called National Unity Day, which celebrates a defeat of Polish forces in 1612.

November 7 is now a working day for most Russians.

With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS



