Russian Activist Jailed Over March 2017 Protest

A Russian activist charged with attacking a police officer during an antigovernment protest in March 2017 has been sentenced to one year in prison.

A court in Moscow found Dmitry Borisov guilty and sentenced him on February 22.

Anticorruption rallies held in Moscow and about 100 other Russian cities on March 26, 2017, were among the largest protests since a wave of demonstrations in 2011-12. Many were held without government permission.

Police detained more than 1,000 people in Moscow alone, including Aleksei Navalny, the Putin foe and anticorruption crusader who called for the protests.

Seven people, including Borisov, were arrested on suspicion of attacking police officers at the Moscow rally. Four of them have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight months to four years.

Some of them were sent to serve their terms in so-called colony settlements, penitentiaries in which convicts live close to an industrial facility or a farm where they work.

Borisov and four other March 26 protesters have been recognized by the Moscow-based human rights group Memorial as political prisoners.

