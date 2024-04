3

In the spring of 2022, the single father was caught up in a police investigation of his teen daughter after the girl drew an image depicting Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian civilians. When Moskalyov’s own anti-war social media posts were discovered, he was arrested and in March 2023 sentenced to two years in prison for “discrediting” the Russian military. The jailed man’s 13-year-old daughter was initially sent to an orphanage, but after international outcry the teen was released to live with her mother, who is estranged from Moskalyov. In an appeal against his sentence in July 2023, Moskalyov said he would prefer death over the extended separation from his daughter, who has described him as “my hero.”