Czech Parliament Declares 'Current Regime' In Russia 'Terrorist'

Envoys from the 30 NATO members are holding emergency talks in Brussels after two people were killed in Poland by a missile that Warsaw said was Russian-made, as U.S. President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged full support for the investigation into the incident.

Biden said on November 16 that it was "unlikely" the missile was fired from Russia, citing information about the trajectory of the projectile.

The gathering of NATO ambassadors in Brussels was called at the request of alliance member Poland and is being chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who will hold a news conference around 12:30 p.m. local time, the alliance said.



The Polish Foreign Ministry said a Russian-made missile fell on the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, killing two people on November 15 after a day of massive Russian shelling of Ukraine.

Russia has denied its missiles hit Polish territory, saying the reports were "a deliberate provocation" to escalate the situation.

Biden, speaking after convening emergency talks with leaders of Western allies in Indonesia on the sidelines of a G20 summit, pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.

Biden stressed that investigations into the incident were still ongoing, but said there was "total unanimity" among world leaders in supporting Poland in its efforts to establish the circumstance of the incident.



"There is preliminary information that contests" that Russia fired the missile, Biden told reporters. "It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see. I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened."



Three U.S. officials also said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian projectile amid an overwhelming wave of strikes against Ukraine's electrical infrastructure on November 15. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.



The Kremlin on November 16 hailed Washington's "measured" response to the incident.



"In this instance, attention should be paid to the measured and more professional response from the American side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Peskov said that, as opposed to the U.S. response, a number of countries had made "baseless statements" about Russia's involvement "without having any idea of what had happened."



"We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data," Peskov told reporters.



The Russian Defense Ministry said on November 16 that its strikes on Ukraine on the previous day were no closer than 35 kilometers from the Polish border, RIA Novosti news agency reported.



Polish President Andrzej Duda had told reporters earlier that it was "most likely a Russian-made missile," but there was no concrete evidence of who fired it, and the incident was a one-off.

WATCH: Russia launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine on November 15, hitting energy infrastructure facilities in regions across the country and plunging Kyiv and other cities into darkness.

Biden spoke by phone with Duda, offering "full U.S. support for and assistance with Poland's investigation," the White House said.

The NATO meeting in Brussels is reportedly being held on the basis of the alliance's Article 4, according to which members can raise any issue of concern when any alliance member feels its "territorial integrity, political independence, or security" are at risk.



Poland is protected by NATO's commitment to collective defense -- enshrined in Article 5 of its founding treaty -- but the alliance's response will likely be heavily influenced by whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron -- all leaders of NATO member states -- voiced solidarity with Poland.



Russia's ambassador to Poland has been summoned to provide "immediate detailed explanations" and the military had been put on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting, Polish authorities said.



"There has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services," government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters after the meeting in Warsaw, adding that "our services are on the ground at the moment working out what happened."



The incident came as Russia unleashed one of the heaviest missile attacks since the start of the war on sites across Ukraine aimed at crippling the country's energy infrastructure.



Ukrainian officials said that more than 90 missiles were fired in the attacks.

Biden on November 16 called those attacks "barbaric," and Zelenskiy described them as a "slap in the face" for the G20 summit.



The summit has been dominated by the Ukraine war, with members struggling to find common ground on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.



In a joint statement issued November 16, leaders came together to condemn the war's effects but remained divided on assigning blame.

