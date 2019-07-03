Russia's Defense Chief Arrives To Lead Probe Into Submarine Fire

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived at a far northern naval base to oversee investigations into the causes of a deadly accident involving a deep-sea submarine, Russian media report.

Fourteen sailors, including seven high-ranking officers, were killed in the July 2 incident after a fire in the Barents Sea, according to the Kremlin.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Shoigu to Severomorsk, the base of Russia's Northern Fleet, to "identify the causes of this tragedy."

The Defense Ministry has not identified the type of vessel involved, but Russian media reported that it was the AS-12 nuclear-powered submarine, which was launched in the early 2000s and whose purpose is highly secretive.

The Kremlin has described the vessel involved in the incident as a deep-sea "research submersible" carrying out research work in Russian territorial waters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 3 that some information related to the accident was classified and will not be disclosed.

It was one of the worst Russian naval incidents since 2000, when 118 seamen were killed when the Kursk submarine sank, and the deadliest since 2008.

