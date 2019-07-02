Major Russian Submarine Accidents Since 2000

A fire aboard a Russian submersible on July 1 killed 14 crew members, the Defense Ministry reported. It is the nation’s deadliest submarine-related incident since 2008.
Russia has suffered several deadly submarine incidents over the past two decades, as well as a rash of fires during decommissioning at ports.
Below is a list of major accidents and fires involving Russian submarines.
August 12, 2000
The nuclear-powered submarine Kursk sinks in the Barents Sea due to an explosion in its torpedo room, killing all the 118 submariners on board.
August 30, 2003
Nine crew members die when the K-159 nuclear submarine sinks in the Barents Sea during a storm. The K-159 was being towed to a harbor to have its nuclear reactors stripped when a storm broke.
August 7, 2005
Britain's Royal Navy with assistance from the United States and Japan helps rescue seven Russian sailors from a submarine off the coast of Kamchatka. The Russian submarine had been trapped for three days in fishing nets and cables and was running low on oxygen.
September 7, 2006
A fire aboard the nuclear-powered submarine Daniil Moskovskiy in the Barents Sea kills two sailors. The fire erupted in a mechanics rooms.
November 8, 2008
In the deadliest submarine incident since the Kursk, 20 Russian sailors and shipyard workers die aboard the submarine K-152 Nerpa when the fire extinguishing system is accidentally activated, causing suffocation. More than 20 are injured.
December 29, 2011
At least seven people are injured when a fire breaks out aboard the nuclear submarine Yekaterinburg while at a shipyard north of Murmansk. The blaze burns for nine hours, with flames reportedly reaching 10 meters high.
September 16, 2013
Russia says 15 sailors were injured when a fire breaks out on the Tomsk nuclear submarine while at a shipyard near Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.
April 7, 2015
Nuclear submarine Oryol catches fire during repairs in a dry dock in the Severodvinsk shipyard in northern Russia. No casualties are reported.
April 29, 2016
Krasnoyarsk, a Soviet-era nuclear submarine, catches fire during disassembly in Russia’s Far East. There are no reports of injuries.