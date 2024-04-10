'I'm Not Going To Quit': Facing Prison, Soviet-Era Dissident Skobov Speaks Out Against War, Repression

Aleksandr Skobov has been a thorn in the side of authoritarian governments for more than four decades, from the Soviet era to President Vladimir Putin's long rule. And now, in pretrial detention in St. Petersburg and facing prison, he is in no mood for compromise.

"On principle I refuse to comply with fascist laws," he told RFE/RL late last month, shortly after the Russian government designated him a "foreign agent" on March 22. "I don't intend to get into debates with the government. I will not try to prove my innocence. I will not label my writings, and I will not write any financial reports for them."

"A criminal case could be launched at any moment," he concluded.

He was right: On April 3, the 66-year-old was arrested and charged with "justifying terrorism" for a social-media post about the Ukrainian attacks that damaged the Crimea Bridge that links Russia with the Ukrainian region of Crimea, which Moscow occupied in 2014. The following day, a St. Petersburg court ordered Skobov held in pretrial detention for at least two months.

"If you take any of my articles or YouTube videos, you can find a whole bouquet of possible charges," Skobov said in the March 31 interview. "Discrediting the army. Inciting hatred and enmity. Justifying terrorism. The rehabilitation of Nazism. I directly equate the actions of the Stalin regime with those of Hitler's during World War II."

Another reason for Skobov's prosecution, his supporters believe, is his leadership role in the Free Russia Forum, a group of mostly exiled opposition figures founded by former world chess champion Garry Kasparov and activist Ivan Tyutrin in 2016 that has been declared "undesirable" in Russia. If he is charged with participation in an "undesirable" organization, he could face up to six years in prison.

"I am a member of the forum's council, and I regularly participate in its broadcasts," Skobov told RFE/RL. "I help write its statements and official pronouncements. Several of them I have written myself. I am actively involved, and I do not intend to stop."

Skobov said he was drawn to the group because "it was the only opposition organization that categorically rejected the idea of the peaceful transformation of Putin's dictatorship toward democracy using the procedure established by that dictatorship."

"It was the only organization that, beginning with the annexation of Crimea, unambiguously stood by Ukraine as a victim of aggression," he added. "We try to help the Ukrainian Army and the Russian volunteer formations that are fighting with them."

Writing on Facebook after Skobov's arrest, writer and critic Mikhail Berg said Skobov suffered from "an unbearable fear of being afraid."

"And that is why he chooses the most painful forms of criticizing the authorities," he wrote. "He shouts even though the authorities have long been destroying people for whispering or even for just opening their mouths."

Parallel Lives

Born in Leningrad, as St. Petersburg was called then, in 1957, Skobov participated in his first anti-government protest when he was 19. He and other members of an underground organization threw about 100 flyers calling for "humanistic socialism" from the roof of a downtown building on the eve of the 25th congress of the Soviet Communist Party. Several of the protesters were kicked out of their universities, but Skobov -- a first-year history student at Leningrad State University -- got off with a disciplinary meeting of the Komsomol youth group.

In October 1978, he was arrested for publishing an underground, anti-government magazine called Perspectives. He spent half a year in a KGB prison before being sentenced to forced psychiatric treatment.

"In the late 1970s and early 1980s, political prisoners in Soviet psychiatric hospitals were rarely forcibly medicated, although there were such cases, of course," Skobov said. "But I was treated more or less OK. Most of the doctors that I encountered tried to avoid playing the role of executioners or stranglers."

He spent three years in confinement.

In 1982, he was again sentenced to psychiatric treatment, this time for a samizdat article he wrote defending Chile's former socialist president, Salvador Allende, who died in unclear circumstances in 1973, and criticizing the rightist dictator General Augusto Pinochet. That article was deemed "anti-Soviet propaganda."

This time, Skobov spent five years in the hospital before being released in the summer of 1987 during the initial phase of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's liberalization campaign.

In many ways, Skobov and Putin led parallel lives during this period. Putin was born in Leningrad almost exactly five years before Skobov and studied at Leningrad State University just before him. But as Skobov became drawn into a life of opposition to authoritarianism, Putin joined the KGB secret police.

The president's official biography insists that Putin always worked for the KGB's First Directorate, which carried out counterintelligence operations. However, rumors have persisted for years that he worked for some time in the Fifth Directorate, which was responsible for suppressing internal dissent and prosecuting political dissidents. At the time, a senior figure in that department was Viktor Cherkesov, a longtime member of Putin's inner circle who served as his deputy when he headed the Federal Security Service -- the KGB successor organization -- in the 1990s and who died in 2022.

In 2022, journalist and researcher Konstantin Sholmov published a photograph of a KGB archival document from 1976 that he said was on display at the Political History Museum in St. Petersburg. The document, a protocol of a search of the residence of Leningrad artist and dissident Oleg Volkov, named "Lieutenant Putin" as one of the officers carrying out the search.

In 2013, a series of photographs emerged showing a 1989 Leningrad protest during which KGB operatives roughly detained dissident Valery Terekhov. One of the men in the photograph resembles Putin. The Kremlin later denied that the man was Putin, saying the future president had already been sent to East Germany by 1989.

Prominent human rights activist Aleksandr Cherkasov of the banned rights group Memorial told the news outlet Agentstvo earlier this month that he believes Putin was involved in the investigation of Skobov. He said Skobov had told him Putin staked out his Leningrad apartment in November 1982 when prominent dissidents gathered to celebrate Skobov's birthday.

Despite the danger growing around him after he was designated a "foreign agent," Skobov refused to consider emigration.

"I'm not going to quit," he said.

"Today anyone in Russia who disagrees with Putin's Nazi regime is taking a risk," he added, "even if he doesn't really stick out or act publicly. Since the regime has already made the transformation from 'hybrid totalitarian' to totalitarian, it demands not just silence from its loyal subjects, but active participation. And even avoidance can be dangerous."

Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's suspicious death in prison on February 16 was "to be expected," Skobov said.

"Navalny constantly laughed in [Putin's] face, and a dictator cannot stand that," he added. "Unfortunately, I don't think it will be the last death of a political prisoner in Putin's Russia."

Written by Robert Coalson based on reporting by RFE/RL's North.Realities