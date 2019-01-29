Russia Vows To Support Maduro, Criticizes U.S. Sanctions Against Venezuelan Oil Company

Russian officials have lashed out at the United States over the upheaval in Venezuela, vowing to support embattled President Nicolas Maduro and sharply criticizing Washington for imposing sanctions on the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.



In comments on January 29, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Washington of "publicly setting a course for illegal regime change" by recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.



"Together with other responsible members of the world community, we will do everything to support the legal government of President Maduro in standing up for the Venezuelan Constitution," Lavrov said.



He did not outline any specific steps in support of Maduro's government.

In separate but almost simultaneous comments, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman declined to comment when asked whether Russia would send military aid if the U.S. military gets involved in the crisis in Venezuela.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that the U.S. sanctions against PDVSA amounted to illegal interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, and that Russia would use all the legal mechanisms at its disposal to protect its interests there.

The sanctions, imposed on January 28, prohibit PDVSA from collecting proceeds from crude oil sales to U.S. refineries, adding to the pressure on Maduro.

In a defiant broadcast on national television later the same day, Maduro said he would take legal action to challenge the sanctions and defend Citgo Petroleum, PDVSA's U.S. refining subsidiary, which he accused the United States of trying to steal.

Russian state oil giant Rosneft, which operates in Venezuela and has issued loans to PDVSA, said that the company owed it $3.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

The activity of Rosneft, headed by longtime Putin associate Igor Sechin, is a major element in Moscow's close ties with Venezuela.

Russia has poured money into the South American country, whose leaders have been deeply at odds with Washington since Maduro's predecessor, the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, came to power 20 years ago,

Guaido has rejected accusations from Maduro and Moscow that the United States is staging a coup, arguing that Venezuelan citizens are simply exercising their constitutional rights.

The head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president before thousands of supporters last week.

He has been recognized as the Latin American country's rightful leader by two dozen nations that say Maduro's May 2018 reelection was illegitimate because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, TASS, AFP, and AP



