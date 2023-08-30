News
Forest Fires Hit Russian Black Sea Resort Town
Forest fires have reached the town of Gelendzhik, one of Russia's most popular resort areas on the Black Sea, local officials said. The mayor of Gelendzhik, Aleksei Bogodistov, said in a Telegram post on August 30 that 441 people, more than 80 vehicles, and firefighting planes and helicopters had been deployed to fight the fires, which now cover 118 hectares. The fire started the night before near a safari park where animals -- including lions, tigers, and bears -- are kept. According to a park employee, the fire and smoke did not reach the animals. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Montenegro Refuses To Extradite Former FSB Colonel To Russia
Montenegro has rejected Russia's extradition request for Dmitry Senin, a former officer for the Federal Security Service (FSB). Senin left Russia in 2017 to evade potential arrest in connection with a case involving his friend and relative, former Interior Ministry Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko. He sought and obtained political asylum in Montenegro, citing fears of political persecution. Montenegro's decision to withhold extradition was based on Senin's alleged persecution for political reasons in Russia. Senin is currently facing trial in absentia for desertion and was internationally flagged as wanted in 2021 by Russian authorities. Senin faces up to seven years in prison in Russia if convicted. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Serbia Annuls Residence Permit Of Russian Anti-War Concert Organizer
Serbian authorities have canceled the residence permit of Yevgeny Irzhansky, a Russian citizen who organized concerts of anti-war bands and arts events in Serbia, the Belgrade-based expat NGO Russian Democratic Society announced on August 29, the latest in a series of harassment incidents targeting anti-war Russian expatriates.
Irzhansky has worked as an event organizer in Serbia since 2022 and recently received a Serbian residence permit, along with his wife.
On August 28, he was summoned to the Serbian Foreign Ministry and questioned by an employee about his activities as a concert organizer. The employee then left Irzhansky waiting and returned later to inform him that the residence permits had been canceled.
No reason was given for the annulment of the permits, but Irzhansky was given a paper to sign that indicated that he was a "threat to the national security of Serbia," the Russian Democratic Society told the media.
Irzhansky was given a week to leave Serbia and has been banned from entering the country for one year. He intends to appeal the decision, the Russian Democratic Society said.
Other Russians who have been critical of the Kremlin or its conduct of the ongoing war in Ukraine have complained of being harassed by authorities in Serbia, whose president, Aleksandar Vucic, maintains good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish the Kremlin for its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Natasha Tyshkevich, a former journalist for the Russian student magazine Doxa who has been publicly critical of Russian officials, accused Serbian authorities of imprisoning her for around 40 hours at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade after refusing her entry to the country. She eventually flew back to her place of residence, Malta.
In July, Serbia denied an extension of the temporary residence permit of Russian anti-war activist Vladimir Volokhonsky less than two weeks after temporarily denying entry to Peter Nikitin, the Russian national with whom Volokhonsky helped establish the Russian Democratic Society, the Russian expat association that has grown to include tens of thousands of members since the start of the war.
Kyrgyz Authorities Ban TikTok Citing Effects On Child Development
The Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture has issued a directive to block the video-sharing app TikTok inside the Central Asian nation, citing appeals from NGOs over the social media platform's effects on the mental health of children amid concerns the government is taking moves to block free speech and the flow of information.
The ministry said on August 30 that it had directed the Digital Development Ministry to implement the law, given the application is lacking in user controls for children.
"It should be noted that TikTok engages users in a virtual realm of brief clips, and subsequent to viewing these clips, teenagers attempt to replicate certain actions depicted in these clips, some of which endanger their lives," the Culture Ministry said.
TikTok did not immediately respond to the move, but previously has said it has safeguards to moderate content and protect minors.
Access to information through social media and the general media has become a hot topic in Kyrgyzstan after a series of moves by the government that many argue are aimed at stifling free speech.
Earlier this week, the Kloop Media Public Foundation, an anti-corruption investigative website that has been critical of the Central Asian nation's government, said it had been informed that a move was taken aimed at suspending its operations in Kyrgyzstan due to its coverage.
As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
Human Rights Watch on August 30 urged Kyrgyz authorities to retract the application for the dissolution of Kloop, saying it "continues a repressive trend against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan."
“The lawsuit against Kloop Media is the most recent in a string of attacks on freedom of media and freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan, all incompatible with the country’s international human rights obligations, as well as its status as a member of the UN Human Rights Council,” said Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“Kyrgyz authorities should immediately withdraw the lawsuit and stop harassing independent media in the country.”
The HRW statement came a day after the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) made a similar call on the government to halt the move to liquidate Kloop.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and independent press have been among the most robust in Central Asia, though the landscape has shifted due to an escalating government crackdown.
Efforts to regulate social media and bloggers persist, with some bloggers being arrested and constraints imposed on writing critical posts.
Over 20 individuals, including NGO leaders and activists, are currently facing trials on serious charges for their opposition to a contentious border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan from the previous year.
The annual media-freedom rankings published by the Reporters Without Borders watchdog in July showed Kyrgyzstan falling 50 places to 122nd out of 180 countries.
U.S. Says Smuggler With Extremism Ties Helped Uzbeks Cross Into U.S. Via Mexico
The Biden administration says it detected and stopped a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the United States through its southern border and that at least one member of the network had links to a foreign terrorist group. U.S. officials do not believe the Uzbek nationals who used the smuggling network had any terrorist ties or were planning a terrorist attack, said a statement from the National Security Council. The statement did not specify the foreign terrorist group, but a U.S. official told The Associated Press that it was the Islamic State. To read the original story by Associated Press, click here.
Russia Rejects Brazilian Request To Investigate Crash Of Embraer Jet Carrying Prigozhin
Russia has informed Brazil that it will not probe the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer jet that killed Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin under international rules "at the moment." Brazil's aircraft investigation authority (CENIPA), in the interests of improving aviation safety, had said it would join an investigation if it were invited and the probe held under international rules. Russia is not obligated to say yes, but some former investigators said it should, as the United States and other Western governments suspect the Kremlin of being behind the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600, which has a good safety record. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Remanded In Jail Over Leaked Documents
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on August 30 remanded in jail over a leaked documents case, extending his detention despite the suspension of his prison term for graft a day earlier. Khan has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are politically motivated since being ousted from power last year. "Imran Khan's judicial remand in the Cipher case has been extended for 14 days," Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar told AFP after the hearing. On August 29, another court suspended Khan's three-year prison term for graft handed down early in August -- a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Kyiv Targeted By Massive, Deadly Attack As Ukraine Launches Drone Strikes On Russia
Kyiv was targeted overnight by one of the most powerful Russian drone and missile strike in months, which killed and wounded civilians, authorities in the capital said on August 30, as regional officials in Russia reported what they said was the largest Ukrainian drone attack since the start of the war.
The Russian attack on Kyiv in the early hours of August 30 killed at least two people and wounded three others, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv municipal military administration, said, adding that it was the most powerful on the Ukrainian capital since spring.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the two people that were killed were security guards at an enterprise in the city's Shevchenkivskiy district.
The attack damaged several houses as well in the capital and also hit a cemetery, where it ignited a fire, authorities said.
In the northeastern region of Sumy bordering Russia, an 82-year-old woman was killed when a Russian shell struck her house in the village of Shalyhyne, the regional prosecutor's office reported on August 30.
In the Zhytomyr region, wreckage from fallen drones caused damage to railway infrastructure, regional Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said.
Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said that a total of 28 cruise missiles and 16 drones were launched by Russian forces in the latest attack on Ukraine. All cruise missiles and 15 Iranian-made drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense, Zaluzhniy wrote on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Russia claimed on August 30 that it had thwarted one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks that targeted six regions.
In the western region of Pskov, some 660 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, drones struck an airfield that houses military and civilian aircraft, damaging four military transport planes, regional officials said. TASS said the four damaged planes were Il-76 transport aircraft.
The Pskov city airport has been closed for civilian flights until August 31 for damage assessment. Residents of the city reported explosions and gunfire overnight on August 31.
Regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov posted on Telegram a short video in which a blast can be heard and firelight can be seen over the airfield. Explosions were also reported in the Russian regions of Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov, Ryazan, and Moscow.
Ukrainian drones attempted an attack on a TV tower in the Bryansk region, regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said, adding that there were no casualties.
Two Moscow airports -- Domodedovo and Vnukovo -- were briefly closed.
In Russian-occupied Crimea, a drone attack was carried out on Sevastopol, Moscow-installed regional Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram, without giving other details.
The Russian military also said that one of its planes destroyed four Ukrainian attack vessels carrying some 50 troops in an operation on the Black Sea. The claim could not be independently verified.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operation on the axis of the strategic southern city of Melitopol, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said on August 30. It said that a total of 35 combat clashes occurred along the front line over the past 24 hours.
On August 29, Ukrainian authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents near the frontline city of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine as Russian shelling continued to take a civilian toll in the region.
WATCH: Ukraine held a memorial ceremony on August 29 for Andriy Pilshchikov, one of the three pilots who died in a midair collision while on a training mission over the Zhytomyr region. Pilshchikov, who went by the call sign Juice, had become well-known after giving numerous interviews to international media in which he called for modern fighter jets to be provided to Ukraine.
Russian forces have been attempting to retake Kupyansk in the eastern Kharkiv region after capturing it early in the war but losing it in the face a Ukrainian counteroffensive that shocked Moscow with its speed and force nearly a year ago.
However, a new Ukrainian counteroffensive, begun in June in the east and south of the country, has made slower progress, resulting in heavy losses. Russian forces have also suffered heavy losses as they attempt an offensive in the east, leaving many experts to fear a long-term standoff between the two sides.
In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was providing its next package “of military assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people.”
He said the package, worth $250 million, would include “AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, [and] Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets.”
The United States as so far provided some $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine, officials have said.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Finland Counted Its Bomb Shelters And Found 50,500 Of Them
Finland has finished inventorying its existing bomb shelters in a government effort prompted by neighboring Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and found it has 50,500 of them, its Interior Ministry said on August 29. Finland joined NATO in April in a historic security policy U-turn, but it has been preparing for the possibility of a conflict with Russia for decades, after fighting back an invasion attempt by the Soviet Union during World War II. The Nordic country made construction of emergency shelters mandatory under apartment blocks and office buildings as early as in the 1950s. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN's Otunbaeva Says Afghanistan Should Be Included In Global Climate Talks
A top UN official expressed concerns that Afghanistan has been excluded from global discussions on climate change, despite being among the top 10 countries worldwide facing climate-related issues.
Afghanistan has been excluded from the UN’s global climate summit talks since the Taliban takeover in 2021.
Roza Otunbaeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), highlighted the impact of climate change and drought conditions on the poverty level of the country and pointed to the importance of Taliban-driven initiatives, such as the Amu Darya River water project.
The comments came in an interview published on August 29 by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
One issue of concern, Otunbaeva said, is the massive canal project begun by the Taliban to divert water from a key river to help the farming sector of northern Afghanistan. But some Central Asian nations worry over how the project could reduce water supply to their regions.
"[Taliban rulers] are digging a hundred kilometers of the channel aiming to deliver water from Amu Darya River. They are going to farm new places and want to have independence on food security,” she noted.
“However, this is a very dangerous point for our neighborhood (Central Asian countries) because of [resulting] water issues," said Otunbaeva, who served as the interim president of Kyrgyzstan in 2010-11.
The Taliban administration has prioritized the Qosh-Tepe canal project, begun in early 2022, with the aim of allocating Amu Darya waters among the Central Asian states -- Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan -- a plan that originated during the Soviet era.
In November, independent Afghan climate activist Abdulhadi Achakzai attended as the only representative of his nation at the UN Conference of Parties (COP27) in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
The 2021 Global Climate Risk Index positioned Afghanistan as the sixth most vulnerable country to climate-related threats.
Afghanistan faces frequent natural disasters that are endangering life, livelihoods, homes, and infrastructure.
Hundreds of Afghans die every year in torrential rains, landslides, and floods, particularly in rural areas where poorly built homes are often at risk of collapse.
The UN has said that decades of war, environmental degradation, and climate change have made a growing number of Afghans vulnerable to natural disasters.
Video Of Jailed U.S. Citizen Paul Whelan Is 'Reassuring,' White House Says
The White House on August 29 said it was reassuring to see video footage of U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia over what the United States calls bogus espionage charges, and called on Moscow to release him immediately. Arrested in 2018 in Russia, Whelan was convicted of spying charges in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in a penal colony in Mordovia, a Russian region notorious since Soviet times for its penal colonies. He has denied the accusations. "It was reassuring to see that he remains -- and this is to use his brother's words -- 'unbowed,'" White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Meeting Of Israeli Envoy With Romanian Ultra-Rightist Criticized
The meeting of an Israeli envoy with the leader of an extreme right-wing party in Romania has provoked fierce criticism. Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar met George Simion, head of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR), on August 28, according to media reports. The Wiesenthal Center in Jerusalem wrote in a statement that two leading AUR party members had glorified "the fascist Romanian Iron Guard movement, which murdered many Jews in Romania during World War II, as national heroes.... We have been informed that both [Holocaust memorial] Yad Vashem and experts from the Foreign Ministry opposed the meeting."
Ukraine Says It Receives Bodies Of 84 Fallen Soldiers From Russian Authorities
Ukrainian authorities on August 29 said that Russia has handed over the bodies of 84 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action. Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry did not disclose where the transfer took place or if the remains of Russian service members were also repatriated. On August 4, Russian had reported an exchange of fallen soldiers, with Russia receiving the bodies of 160 soldiers and Ukraine receiving 44 bodies. Ukrainian Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko said the process of returning soldiers' remains is continuing under standards of the Geneva Conventions. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Court Rejects Pretrial Release For Putin Critic Igor Girkin
A Moscow court rejected a bid for the pretrial release of Igor Girkin, the former leader of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine and the latest one-time Kremlin favorite finding himself in peril after criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s sputtering war effort in Ukraine.
The case is being closely watched for indications of how far the Kremlin is willing to accept criticism of the war effort, which has lasted longer and been more costly and deadly than expected, with Ukraine now in the midst of a counteroffensive that is retaking ground lost early in the full-scale invasion.
Girkin (aka Strelkov) had been a key commander of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula that year.
He was also one of three men sentenced by a Dutch court to life imprisonment over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.
However, Girkin, 52, in recent months has become a vocal critic of Russia's war effort in his military blog and is charged with inciting extremism.
He lashed out at Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the ongoing invasion, accused him and Putin of "incompetence," and argued that a total mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post garnered almost 800,000 views.
Girkin was arrested in Moscow last month and on July 21 was sent to a two-month pretrial detention. He pleaded not guilty.
At his August 29 hearing, Girkin said he has no plans to flee the country, pointing to the threat of a life sentence by a Dutch court and insisting he is in poor health.
"I have no reason to hide from the court and the investigation," he told the court.
However, Judge Yulia Komleva said the earlier court ruling to hold Girkin in pretrial custody until at least September 18 would remain in place.
Girkin faces up to five years in prison should he be convicted of the charges.
While Russia has seen some anti-war sentiment, much of the harshest criticism has come from hard-liners such as Girkin, who have pushed for a more forceful military effort in Ukraine.
The court ruling comes days after the death in a suspicious plane crash of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Prigozhin, a longtime Putin association and ally, played an instrumental role in the fight against Ukrainian forces, leading his mercenary force in key battles, including the eventual drive to capture the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
However, Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny, and altogether 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed. It was the most serious challenge to Putin in his more than two decades in power.
Prigozhin called off the mutiny after an apparent deal with Putin that was said to guaranteed his safety, but Putin nevertheless denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
The suspicious nature of the plane crash -- which also killed top Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin -- has led many people to speculate that Putin was behind the incident. The Kremlin denied any connection and an investigation into the accident is said to be ongoing.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, and Reuters
Iranian Student Group Publishes Memo Showing Official Push For Gender-Segregated Classes
A student group says officials at Ferdowsi University in the city of Mashhad have decided to segregate classes by gender for the upcoming school year.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran published photos on August 28 showing an internal memo approved by Abolfazl Ghaffari, the school's vice president for cultural, social, and student affairs, that outlines the implementation of the plan, which was sent to the dean of the Mathematics Department and will be issued to other department heads as well.
In the directive, Ghaffari references a decision by Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, which mandates the observance of Islamic guidelines in educational settings, endorsing the separation of male and female students in classes.
Gender segregation has long been a contentious issue at Iranian universities.
Over the past four decades, various university facilities, including cafeterias and libraries, have seen the implementation of the gender-segregation policy, sparking protests from students. Some universities have even been established exclusively for one gender.
Despite these measures, specialized course classrooms have largely remained co-ed, primarily due to opposition from the academic community and financial constraints.
In the 1980s, Iranian universities implemented a system where classes were divided by a curtain to separate male and female students. This measure faced opposition from Ali Khamenei, who was then president and is now Iran's supreme leader.
Over the past two decades, Khamenei has consistently stressed the importance of "Islamizing universities" and has advocated against the organization of "mixed-gender recreational camps" in his addresses.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Three Dead After FSB Helicopter Crashes In Russia
At least three people died when a helicopter from Russia's Federal Security Service crashed on August 29 in the Chelyabinsk region in the Far East of the country. The helicopter was performing a combat task with three crew members onboard, the TASS state news agency reported. It gave no further details, but the Baza channel on the social media platform Telegram said the pilots were practicing takeoff and landing maneuvers when the accident occurred. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
CPJ Urges Kyrgyz Authorities To Withdraw Liquidation Application Against Kloop Media
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Kyrgyzstan to stop a move to liquidate the Kloop Media Public Foundation, an anti-corruption investigative website that has been critical of the Central Asian nation's government, saying it is "an outrageous and shameful" to stifle free speech and independent reporting.
Kloop said on August 28 that it had been informed that six days earlier, a move was taken aimed at suspending its operations in Kyrgyzstan due to its critical coverage of the government. Kloop’s chief editor, Anna Kapushenko, called it part of a "long chain" of actions to suppress the media.
The CPJ said it tried to contact the press secretary of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, as well as the State Committee for National Security and the Bishkek city prosecutor, to discuss the matter, but the attempts were unsuccessful.
"Kyrgyz authorities’ application to shutter Kloop is an outrageous and deeply cynical attempt to stifle some of Kyrgyzstan’s most probing investigative journalism, including investigations of alleged corruption involving leading state officials," the CPJ's program director in New York, Carlos Martinez de la Serna, said in a statement.
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website most of whose contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism.
As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
Bektour Iskender, a co-founder of Kloop, told the CPJ that he believed the application for liquidation might be linked to an investigation the outlet carried out on August 22 that alleged relatives of Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security were linked to the construction on state land of a soccer academy in Kyrgyzstan linked to the renowned Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona.
Japarov has confirmed construction of the Barcelona project, asserting that it served as a social facility, and he accused Kloop of solely producing “only negative” content.
Kloop has said it will countersue the government if it does not withdraw the lawsuit to liquidate it.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia, but that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
More than 20 people, including NGO leaders and other activists, are currently facing trial on serious charges for their opposition to oppose a controversial border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan last year.
The annual media-freedom rankings published by the Reporters Without Borders watchdog last month showed Kyrgyzstan falling 50 places to 122nd out of 180 countries.
In April, a court in Bishkek approved the request of the Information Ministry to shut down the operations of Radio Azattyk, RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, after the broadcaster's refusal to remove a video about clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
After the websites were blocked, Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen, while in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
Last month, the Bishkek City Court annulled the decision to shut Azattyk's operations during an appeal hearing by the broadcaster.
Czech Republic Investigating Raiffeisen Bank's Continued Russia Activities
The Czech Republic has launched an investigation against Raiffeisen Bank International due to its activities in Russia, Czech TV reported on August 29. The Czech Association for the Rights of Citizens and Entrepreneurs filed a complaint against Raiffeisen, accusing it of continuing activities in Russia and sponsoring Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Raiffeisen, the largest European bank still operating in Russia, announced its intention to leave the market in February last year but then delayed it to the end of 2023. Raiffeisen CEO Johan Strobl said it is ready to sell its operations but gave no time frame. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Current Time, click here.
European Court Again Rules That Bosnia's Constitution Violates Human Rights
The European Court of Human Rights (EHCR) on August 29 ruled in favor of a complaint by a Bosnian dignitary against Bosnia-Herzegovina and reiterated that the Balkan country's constitution violates human rights.
Following the 1995 Dayton agreement that put an end to the 1992-95 Bosnian War, Bosnia is divided into a Bosniak-Croat federation and the mainly Serb entity of Republika Srpska. It has a tripartite presidency made up of a representative of each of the three groups -- Bosniaks, Croats, and Serbs.
Slaven Kovacevic, an adviser to Zeljko Komsic, the Croat member of the tripartite presidency, complained to the EHCR about being constitutionally barred from taking part in the vote for Serb members of the presidency.
According to the Bosnian Constitution, a Bosniak and a Croat should be elected presidents in the Bosniak-Croat federation and a Serb should be voted in as president in Republika Srpska, a provision that prevents members of any other ethnic or religious groups from running for office for those positions.
Furthermore, Bosniaks and Croats residing in Republika Srpska or Serbs residing in the Bosniak-Croat federation cannot run for office or vote in their respective place of residence.
Kovacevic complained at the ECHR that Bosnia's constitution and the election law do not allow him to vote for candidates running for president of Republika Srpska, confining him to cast a vote only for the Croat and Bosniak members of the tripartite presidency.
In its latest ruling issued on August 29, the ECHR found that the combination of territorial and ethnic restrictions outlined in the constitution amounted to discrimination.
The Strasbourg-based court said ethnicity cannot and must not prevail over political representation.
It also stated that members of the House of Peoples -- one of Bosnia's two parliament chambers -- must be elected from the entire territory of Bosnia, not just from its separate entities.
“No one should be forced to vote only according to prescribed ethnic lines, irrespective of their political views,” read the court’s verdict.
The ruling marks the sixth time since 2009 that the ECHR has declared that the Bosnian Constitution and its election law violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
In all previous judgments, the ECHR stated that Bosnia is obliged to abolish provisions in the constitution and the election law that discriminate against national minorities, citizens, but also constituent peoples in one of the entities, by preventing them from participating in elections for members of the presidency and the House of Peoples.
All the ECHR verdicts have yet to be implemented.
Implementation would require constitutional amendments to be adopted with a two-thirds majority of the vote in parliament.
However, the ruling political parties have not been able to agree on such amendments and their political programs are often ethnically centered.
The European Court of Human Rights has jurisdiction to rule on cases brought forward by individuals, groups, or states concerning violations of civil and political rights contained in the European Convention on Human Rights.
Germany Arrests Man Accused Of Exporting Electronic Components For Drones To Russia
A German-Russian dual citizen has been arrested in Germany on allegations of violating the country's foreign trade law multiple times by exporting electronic components to a company in Russia involved in the production of military materiel and accessories, Germany's federal prosecutor's office said. The suspect, who was only identified as Waldemar W. in line with Germany's privacy rules, allegedly exported electronic components on 26 occasions to a company in Russia whose production includes the Orlan 10 drone, which is currently being used by Moscow's armed forces in its war against Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Extends Pretrial Detention For Former Worker At U.S. Consulate
A Moscow court has extended for three months the pretrial detention of a former employee of a U.S. consulate in Russia who is being held on charges of illegally collaborating with foreigners in an action condemned by the United States.
Russian state-run TASS news agency late on August 29 said Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court had extended the pretrial detention until November 23 for Robert Shonov, a Russian national who worked at the now-closed U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years.
Following Shonov’s arrest, the U.S. State Department warned Russia to follow international treaties in the case and said the move highlights the "increasingly repressive" actions the Kremlin is taking against its own citizens.
Shonov faces a potential sentence of up to eight years in prison.
TASS quoted a court spokeswoman as saying Shonov had pleaded guilty to gathering information about the "special military operation" -- what Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine -- for U.S. diplomats.
A video of him allegedly confessing appeared on August 28 in local media, along with pictures of two summonses from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for two diplomats working at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in connection with the case.
There is no way to immediately determine if the alleged confession was made under duress.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement issued late on August 28 that the allegations of wrongdoing against Shonov are "wholly without merit," as he was employed in April 2021 by a company contracted to provide services to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow "in strict compliance with Russia’s laws and regulations."
"Russia’s targeting of Mr. Shonov under the 'confidential cooperation' statute only highlights the increasingly repressive actions the Russian government is taking against its own citizens," Miller said.
"We strongly protest the Russian security services’ attempts -- furthered by Russia’s state-controlled media -- to intimidate and harass our employees. Russia is obligated under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to treat diplomats with due respect and to take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on their person, freedom, or dignity, and we expect them to fulfill that obligation," Miller added.
Relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted waves of harsh sanctions against Russia and most of its leadership.
Shonov is in the same prison where Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal, is being held. Gershkovich has been in custody since his arrest on March 29 by Russia’s security service on espionage charges that he, his newspaper, and the U.S. government have denied.
The United States has declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has widened the scope of a crackdown on criticism of Russian government policies.
At Least 49 Kazakh Soldiers Infected With Respiratory Illness
Officials say at least 49 soldiers at a military unit in Kokshetau, in the far north of Kazakhstan, have been hospitalized since August 23 with a preliminary diagnosis showing that they have an acute respiratory infection. One patient had to be resuscitated and remains in intensive care. Doctors said COVID-19 has been ruled out and that the outbreak tearing through the army barracks could be a seasonal illness. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service click here.
Russia's Embassy In South Africa Posts, Then Deletes Map Showing Crimea As Part Of Ukraine
Russia's embassy in South Africa shared a map in a social media post that shows Crimea as part of Ukraine.
The August 28 post on X, formerly Twitter, showed a map highlighting countries expected to be members of the BRICS grouping in 2024, with the caption: "Reality of a new multipolar world."
While Russia is highlighted in the map, Ukraine, intact with the Crimean Peninsula, is not.
The post was quickly deleted -- the map was created by another source -- but not before it had been noticed, and mocked, by many users. Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
'It's Very Clear What Happened': White House Suggests Kremlin Behind Prigozhin's Death
The White House on August 29 came close to declaring that the Kremlin was responsible for the death of Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a mysterious plane crash last week.
"We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "It's very clear what happened here."
Her comment was the closest U.S. statement yet on the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the killing of Prigozhin, who had launched a brief mutiny against the Kremlin in June.
Prigozhin was buried at a private funeral ceremony outside of St. Petersburg on August 29 that was not attended by Putin, his onetime close ally.
"The farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed setting. Those wishing to say goodbye can visit the Porokhovskoye cemetery," a Telegram channel used by Wagner for statements said on August 29, referring to a cemetery just outside the city of St. Petersburg.
A plane linked to the Wagner mercenary group, run by the 62-year-old, crashed between Moscow and St. Petersburg on August 23, killing all 10 people onboard. Prigozhin, along with other senior Wagner officials, were listed on the passenger manifest.
Four days later, Russia’s Investigative Committee announced that Prigozhin’s body had been identified by medical examiners, along with those of nine other people onboard the Embraer 600 jet that crashed in the Tver region in suspicious circumstances.
A former convict who parlayed a St. Petersburg restaurant business into lucrative Kremlin contracts, Prigozhin first gained notoriety in the West for creating the “Russian troll factory” that was accused of trying to manipulate U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election.
But his close relationship with Putin was left in tatters on June 23-24 after Prigozhin sent thousands of his fighters in a brazen rebellion against the military command fighting in Ukraine.
Putin called the insurrection a "stab in the back," and earlier on August 29, as rumors swirled that Prigozhin was being laid to rest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while he had no information on any ceremony, "the president's presence is not envisaged."
The insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
The brief uprising was the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.
The Wagner chief's whereabouts had been largely a mystery since the mutiny. He was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated that helped end the mutiny.
On July 28, he was photographed on the sidelines of an Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg shaking hands with an aide to the president of the Central African Republic.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Investigative Journalists Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison In Absentia
The Basmanny district court in Moscow has sentenced Ruslan Leviyev, the founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), and journalist Maikl Naki to 11 years in prison each in absentia. They were accused of disseminating "fake" information about the Russian Army. Both are currently abroad. The case, initiated in March last year, alleged they artificially created evidence used in a video where civilian casualties are discussed on the ninth day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin in August declared the CIT an "undesirable" organization and banned its activities in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
