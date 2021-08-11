British National Detained In Germany On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

German authorities say they have detained a British citizen suspected of spying for Russia while working at Britain’s embassy in Berlin.

The man, identified as David S., was arrested on August 10 in the city of Potsdam, near Berlin, Germany's Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

It said the suspect worked at the embassy at a nondiplomatic position.

British police confirmed the arrest, saying the British national had been held on suspicion of committing offencss relating to being engaged in "intelligence agent activity."

According to the German statement, the suspect has allegedly cooperated with Russia's intelligence since November 2020 and on at least one occasion passed documents linked to his job to Russian agents in exchange of financial compensation.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by German and British authorities.

A court is set to decide on the suspect's pretrial detention.

Earlier in June, German authoritiesarrested a Russian citizen accused of passing sensitive information from a German university to Moscow in return for cash.

With reporting by Reuters