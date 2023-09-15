News
Russian Voting-Rights Group Leader's Detention Appeal Rejected
A Moscow court on September 15 rejected an appeal filed by the co-chairman of the Golos movement, Grigory Melkonyants, against his pretrial arrest. Melkonyants was placed in pretrial detention last month until at least October 17 on a charge of "running an undesirable organization," which carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. Police searched the Moscow office of Golos and the homes of the movement's members in Moscow and other parts of Russia on August 17. Established in 2013, Golos has monitored elections in Russia and other countries since the early 2000s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
EU Hails End Of Monitoring Mechanism for Romania, Bulgaria
The European Commission formally closed the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Bulgaria and Romania, introduced in 2007 to monitor the two EU members states' progress on judicial reforms and fighting corruption.
Sofia and Bucharest welcomed the September 15 move, saying it was a "recognition" for their efforts to bring their systems in line with the norms of the bloc.
Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union in 2007 and were placed under an unprecedented EU monitoring mechanism as a "transitional measure to facilitate progress" in the fields of judicial reforms and anti-corruption, as well as on organized crime for Bulgaria.
The European Commission said now that Sofia and Bucharest "have satisfactorily fulfilled the obligations" set out in the mechanism, thus warranting the termination of the CVM.
"I would like to congratulate Bulgaria and Romania for the significant progress they made since their accession to the EU," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. "Today we recognize these efforts by putting an end to the CVM."
The monitoring of the rule of law in Bulgaria and Romania will continue in the framework of the annual reports, issued by the European Commission for all the EU member states.
“Their commitment and close work with the commission over the years has paid off. It will be important to keep the momentum and continue the efforts under the annual rule of law cycle," commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov welcomed the removal of the monitoring, saying, "another barrier to be equal with the rest of the European Union countries in every respect has been removed."
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, meanwhile, called the removal of the mechanism "a great success."
"However, this is not the time to slow down the anti-corruption fight," Iohannis said, adding that it "still needs constant efforts and tangible results."
In October 2019, the commission published its last monitoring report on Bulgaria and in November 2022 the last one on Romania.
For both member states, the commission concluded that the two countries had "satisfactorily met their obligations," but needed to continue working to implement "specific commitments listed in the conclusions of the reports."
This work was completed as of June 2023, the European Commission said on September 15.
Among Bulgaria's last commitments, listed in the 2019 report, was putting in place procedures concerning the accountability of the prosecutor-general. Bulgaria's parliament adopted in June a mechanism for the independent investigation of the prosecutor-general, but it has not been put in practice yet, sparking debate over its effectiveness.
Despite the progress, Bulgaria and Romania are still among the lowest-ranking EU member states in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perception Index, alongside Hungary.
Russia Jails Man Over 'Treasonous' Smuggling Of Missile Parts To U.S.
A Russian man has been convicted of treason and jailed for 12 1/2 years for sending missile components to the United States, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on September 15. News of the verdict -- announced in an FSB statement via Russian news agencies -- came after Moscow said it was expelling two senior U.S. diplomats it accused of working with a Russian to collect sensitive information, a move Washington said was "wholly without merit." Relations between Moscow and Washington have plunged because of the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin, Lukashenka Discuss Bilateral Ties, Meeting With North Korean Leader
Authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on September 15 in the resort city of Sochi for talks on bilateral ties and integration within the so-called union state amid their international isolation over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin said in a statement the two leaders also discussed Putin's meeting this week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who offered his country's "full and unconditional support" to defend what he said was Russia's security interests.
The statement said Lukashenka noted at the Sochi meeting -- the seventh time Putin and Lukashanka have met this year alone -- that "three more months" are needed to accomplish the needed steps to complete the integration efforts between Russia and Belarus, and he expressed hope that his country will be included in the development of the Russia-North Korea partnership. He did not elaborate.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Putin called relations with Belarus "stable and reliable" while also highlighting "mutual issues and mutual obligations." He also called speculation that he had asked Kim for help in fighting the war against Ukraine "complete nonsense."
Kim is reported to have visited military- and civil-aviation factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on September 15, completing his visit to Russia.
While Belarus has not sent forces to join Russia's war in Ukraine, it has allowed Moscow to use its territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion it launched in February 2022.
The two allies signed documents allowing for the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus -- the first relocation of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union -- in May. The announcement sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible."
On September 13, the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning Belarus's involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine and called Lukashenka's regime "an accomplice in the crimes committed by Russia."
The resolution expressed concern about "the rampant political, economic, military, and cultural subordination of Belarus to Moscow," calling Belarus "a satellite state of Russia."
The resolution also denounced the "illegal transfer of more than 2,150 children, including orphans" from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to Belarus and called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to consider issuing a warrant for Lukashenka's arrest.
The ICC in March issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The resolution also condemned the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, calling it a "blatant violation of Belarus's nuclear-free status."
Belarus has welcomed closer relations with Moscow since a wave of crushing sanctions were imposed on it by the West after a deadly government crackdown on massive protests following a disputed 2020 presidential election that handed Lukashenka a sixth term. More sanctions have followed over Minsk's role in the Ukraine war.
Lukashenka showed his loyalty in late June when he took part in talks to end a mutiny by the private Wagner Group, claiming he helped halt the revolt by agreeing with mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin to host Wagner troops in Belarus.
HRW Flags 'Chokehold On Dissent' In Iran Ahead Of Amini Death Anniversary
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned of "ramped-up repression" to stifle peaceful dissent and expression ahead of the September 16 anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in custody, which sparked a year of massive protests. The watchdog group cited "intimidation, arrests, prosecutions, and trials of activists, artists, dissidents, lawyers, academics, students, and family members of those who were killed during the 2022 protests." It said Iran's clerical leadership was also boosting enforcement tactics to ensure compliance with the strict dress code for women, which was at the center of the 22-year-old Amini's detention.
Prosecutor Seeks Six Years For Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President's Family
ASTANA -- The prosecution has asked a court in Astana in a retrial procedure to hand a six -year prison term to Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter is a widow of a grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Prosecutor Olzhas Qairollaev on September 15 also asked the court to sentence Boranbaev's co-defendants, Roman Nakhanov and Taiyr Zhanuzaq, to six years and five years in prison respectively.
Qairollaev emphasized that Boranbaev had agreed to cooperate with investigators and cover the financial damages caused by his criminal activities.
Boranbaev, Nakhanov, and Zhanuzaq, were sentenced to eight years in prison each on embezzlement charges in late March. The trio had pleaded not guilty at the time.
In June, a court in Astana canceled the sentences, citing the absence of key documents the charges against the three men were based on.
On August 22, Boranbaev's lawyer, Daniyar Qanafin, stated at a new hearing of the case in Astana that his client had changed his plea and accepted that he embezzled 14.6 billion tenges (more than $32 million), which he had returned to the State Treasury.
Qanafin also announced that his client was ready to make a deal with investigators and prosecutors.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who reportedly suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
Boranbaev, 56, was arrested following unprecedented anti-government protests in early January 2022 after which the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
In September 2022, another court in Astana sentenced Nazarbaev's nephew Qairat Satybaldy to six years in prison on corruption charges.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has made a series of moves since the unrest to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy" -- leader of the nation.
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression of his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January 2022, when unprecedented, nationwide anti-government protests were sparked by a fuel-price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich country's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned.
Two Karakalpak Activists Facing Extradition To Uzbekistan Released From Kazakh Detention
Kazakh authorities have released from detention two Karakalpak activists who face extradition to Uzbekistan, where supporters say they would be at serious risk of politically motivated prosecution and torture over last year's mass protests in the Karakalpakstan region.
Kazakhstan-based Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratbai told RFE/RL on September 15 that Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Zhangeldy Zhaksymbetov had been released two days earlier after spending exactly one year in detention awaiting a Kazakh court decision on their possible extradition to Uzbekistan.
Kazakh law does not allow individuals awaiting extradition to be held for more than one year.
Last month, Kazakh authorities rejected asylum requests by Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov, who appealed the decision. It may take up to one year for the appeals to be considered by Kazakhstan's Supreme Court.
"Uzbekistan's extradition request remains valid.... We hope that [Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov] will be allowed to leave Kazakhstan for a third country," Muratbai said.
Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov were arrested in September 2022 at the request of Uzbek officials, who accused the two men of undermining of Uzbekistan's constitutional order.
In January, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in July 2022.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in the region's capital, Nukus, were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
However, the Austria-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group said last month that at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
The violence forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Arrested Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoyskiy Faces New Corruption Charges
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on September 15 that arrested tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskiy faces a new, third charge, the latest for illegally obtaining 5.8 billion hryvnyas ($156 million) through fictitious cash deposits. Last week, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said Kolomoyskiy was a suspect in a criminal investigation for embezzlement from Privatbank. Kolomoyskiy is one of Ukraine's richest men and a former ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He was detained on September 2 after being named in a fraud and money-laundering case. His arrest came as Ukraine vowed to crack down on corruption amid Western criticism.
Russia's Shoigu Says Navy To Receive 12 New Ships This Year
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 15 that the Russian Navy has received two new ships this year and is to receive another 12 by the end of 2023, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. TASS, another state news agency, quoted Shoigu as saying that the country was developing new nuclear submarines and undersea drones. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the navy would receive 30 new ships in 2023. In his comments, Shoigu did not give a reason for the sharp decrease in expected deliveries.
U.S. 'Disappointed' At Failing Serbia-Kosovo Talks, Echoes EU Warning That 'Time Is Running Out'
The United States has expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in the latest round of EU-facilitated talks between Balkan neighbors Serbia and Kosovo aimed at normalizing relations.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell signaled frustration at Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti after the talks in Brussels on September 14, which also involved Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
The negotiations are part of a decade-long U.S. and EU diplomatic push to repair some of the wounds from bloody internecine wars in the 1990s, after the breakup of Yugoslavia.
"We are disappointed that progress was not made today," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement to RFE/RL's Balkan Service. "As we’ve repeatedly said, the EU-facilitated Dialogue is the only path forward for Kosovo and Serbia."
Serbia refuses to recognize its former province's 2008 declaration of independence, and tensions between ethnic Serbs and Kosovar institutions spilled over into violence against NATO peacekeepers in May after locals boycotted local elections in four mostly Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo.
Belgrade also continues to unilaterally support ethnic Serbs through parallel institutions and ethnic-based political parties, which Pristina regards as illegal meddling.
Vucic and Kurti orally agreed to advance the normalization process at mediated talks in February, although specific follow-up steps have failed to materialize.
"We expect both countries to take seriously their obligations under the agreement on the path to normalization they reached earlier this year," the State Department said. "Time is running out."
It demanded progress including the establishment of an association of Serb-majority municipalities, as Pristina pledged a decade ago but has avoided laying the legal groundwork for.
The State Department said it was "united" in support of the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue with the informal decision-making group, known as the Quint, that includes Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.
"We will be consulting internally and with our European partners on next steps," it said.
Borrell, who mediated the September 14 negotiations and has said he sees resolving the long-running dispute between Belgrade and Pristina as essential to their efforts to join the European Union, said that Kurti rejected Brussels' compromise proposal.
Kosovo under Kurti has insisted that Serbia first recognize its independence before relations can be normalized.
"Kurti was not ready to take a step forward," Borrell said, adding that the Kosovar leader "insisted instead on formalizing de facto recognition as the first step."
Vucic, who accepted the compromise offer presented by the EU, said the talks were "unsuccessful," blaming Kurti for the lack of progress.
Kurti said there was "full readiness" from Kosovo to work out an agreement but accused Vucic of "sabotaging" the talks.
Kurti also claimed the European Union had sided with Belgrade, saying Brussels "only adopted Serbia's conditionality" of establishing an association of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo, which was "unacceptable" to Pristina.
Western patience with Kurti appeared to wear thin in May and June after Pristina ignored outside warnings and tried to forcibly install four mayors in mostly Serbian northern municipalities following boycotted by-elections to fill posts vacated by protesting Serbs.
The resulting tensions erupted into violence that injured dozens of NATO KFOR peacekeepers and some ethnic Serb protesters.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
Relations between Serbia and Kosovo, where ethnic Albanians are a majority, have been on edge for decades.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians. More than 1,600 people are still considered missing.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia Has 'Neutralized' Hundreds Of Foreign Intelligence Agents
A top Russian security official said in an article published on September 15 that Moscow had "neutralized" hundreds of foreign spies in recent years. Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, wrote in Russia's foreign intelligence agency's house magazine that "In recent years, hundreds of employees of foreign intelligence services, as well as other persons involved in organizing intelligence and subversive activities against our country and our strategic partners, have been identified and neutralized." Patrushev, a close Putin ally, is a former director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and is seen as a key advocate of hard-line, hawkish policies within the Kremlin. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Bolshoi Ballet's Director Admits Purge Of Anti-War Performances, Artists
The head of Russia's legendary Bolshoi Ballet has acknowledged removing from the repertoire performances and artists linked to opposition to the invasion of Ukraine, which Russian censors describe as a "special military operation." Bolshoi General Director Vladimir Urin told the Rossiiskaya gazeta newspaper that the works of authors who "spoke very definitively about the special operation" had been excluded and their names removed from posters. He said such works provoked "letters and negative reviews." A cultural crackdown on the war's critics has been accompanied by other strictures across Russian society since the invasion began 18 months ago. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine Touts Battlefield Successes As Biden-Zelenskiy Meeting Said Set For Next Week
Ukraine has claimed multiple victories in its ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces as its president prepares for a meeting next week with U.S. President Joe Biden that could prove influential in mustering international support for Kyiv as it battles Russia's 18-month-old invasion.
Multiple news outlets quoted unnamed officials late on September 14 confirming that Biden would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy around UN General Assembly meetings in the United States next week.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Both men are slated to address the 78th session of the UN gathering on September 19.
Zelenskiy is expected to use his in-person appearance with U.S. and world leaders to rally support and plead for advanced weapons and ammunition as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears its 20th month.
The Washington Post reported that the Zelenskiy visit is part of a joint push "to get Congress to provide $24 billion in additional aid to Ukraine."
It follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's summit this week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in eastern Russia in what Western officials believe could be an effort by Moscow to trade advanced technology for ammunition to feed its war in Ukraine. Putin and Kim are reportedly planning to meet again in North Korea at Kim's invitation.
The Biden-Zelenskiy meeting would be their first since the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.
CNN quoted Republican sources as saying Zelenskiy would also meet individually with U.S. lawmakers and leaders.
Zelenskiy last visited the United States in December, in his first trip abroad since the all-out invasion began in February 2022.
Reports suggest that pressure from the United States and other allies has mounted on Ukraine to demonstrate success in the ongoing major counteroffensive it launched in June.
Late on September 14, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that Ukrainian forces had achieved a "triumph" earlier in the day by "destroying" Russian air defenses in occupied Crimea.
A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters that the air-defense system near Yevpatoria was destroyed in what the source said was an overnight drone and missile attack conducted by Ukraine's Security Service and navy.
Satellite imagery appeared to confirm heavy damage to an area geolocated to the position of a Russian S-400 air-defense battery at Yevpatoria.
The reported destruction of the air-defense system came a day after Ukraine heavily damaged two Russian war vessels in Crimea.
Early on September 15, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said its troops had retaken the Donetsk town of Andriyivka, about 10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, "inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment."
A day earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar announced the liberation of Andriyivka before withdrawing her statement and saying heavy fighting there was continuing and the situation was "very difficult and volatile."
Ukraine's military also said it was having "partial success" in the nearby area of Klishchiyivka.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
With reporting by CNN, The Washington Post, and Reuters
Iran Targets Activists Ahead Of Amini Death Anniversary
At least 18 activists have been arrested in recent days in cities across Iran as the authorities clamp down on possible commemorations ahead of the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini's death in police custody on September 16, 2022, sparked nationwide antiestablishment demonstrations that resulted in the deaths of more than 500 protesters. Iranian rights watchdogs have reported multiple arrests in East Azerbaijan Province and Amini's native Kurdistan Province in northwestern Iran. Other arrests were reported in the southwestern Khuzestan Province. Provinces populated by ethnic Kurds, Azeris, and Baluchs were at the center of the protests and crackdown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
- By AFP
London, Paris, Berlin Agree On Iran Nuclear Sanctions Strategy
London, Paris, and Berlin on September 14 said they had agreed to a strategy maintaining nuclear-proliferation-related sanctions on Iran beyond an October date that had been set to bring partial respite to Tehran. Under the terms of a 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal that Washington unilaterally abrogated in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, some sanctions were due to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a so-called sunset clause. But Britain, France, and Germany noted Tehran's "noncompliance" and underlined their commitment to ensure the country does not obtain a nuclear-weapons capacity.
Kremlin Says 'No Agreements' Signed As Russia, North Korea Warned Off Arms Deals
The Kremlin on September 15 said that "no agreements" were signed during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's ongoing visit to Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was talking to reporters amid concern in Washington that the two countries could be preparing an arms deal. Kim began his visit to Russia on September 12.
Russian President Vladimir Putin talked up the prospect of greater cooperation with North Korea and said there were "possibilities" for military ties despite international sanctions on Pyongyang. The Kremlin on September 14 said Putin had accepted an invitation from Kim to visit North Korea, without giving a date for the trip.
Earlier on September 15, Kim stopped in Russia's Far East to see a factory that builds the country's most advanced fighter jets on his extended trip that hints at his interest in sophisticated weaponry.
Kim is to travel next to Vladivostok to view Russia's Pacific Fleet, a university, and other facilities, Putin told Russian media after his summit with Kim at Vostochny Cosmodrome on September 12.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Key Afghan-Pakistan Border Crossing Reopens Week After Gunbattle
Customs officials reopened a key border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan to trucks and pedestrians early on September 15, nine days after the Torkham checkpoint was closed when a gunbattle reportedly erupted between Taliban troops and Pakistani border guards.
The gateway is on a key transit route between the tense South Asian neighbors and is a vital link for residents on both sides of the border. It lies at the end of Pakistan's N-5 National Highway about 5 kilometers west of the Khyber Pass summit.
Sporadic closures have raised fears of deteriorating Pakistan-Taliban relations two years after the radical fundamentalist group took control of Afghanistan as U.S.-led international troops withdrew after two decades of war.
The Afghan Taliban's alleged support of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) extremists is at the center of tensions.
The closure created massive lines of hundreds of stranded trucks and left thousands, including sick people seeking medical treatment across the border, seeking shelter in local mosques and other places.
The head of the Afghan-Pakistani Joint Chamber of Commerce said the closure had cost businesses millions of dollars.
The acting foreign minister for the Taliban-led Afghan government late on September 14 urged Pakistani authorities to reopen transit routes. That discussion followed a week of efforts to reach agreement on ensuring security and other aspects of a reopening.
The Pakistani Army took control of the area of Khyber district from Torkham to the Lundi Kotal checkpoint after a firefight on September 6 between Pakistani and Taliban troops.
There were contradictory reports of casualties in that incident, which reportedly began when Pakistani guards intervened after the Taliban tried to erect a structure on the Afghan side of the gate.
Torkham has undergone sporadic closures since the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan took over in August 2021.
In early August, Torkham was closed briefly after another clash between Pakistani border forces and Taliban guards.
Romania Extends Flight Restrictions Along Ukrainian Border
Romania has imposed additional flight restrictions in parts of its airspace along the border with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said on September 14, as Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube River ports have intensified. Drone fragments in the wake of Russian attacks have been found in NATO-member Romania's territory three times following such attacks this month, underlining security risks for the alliance, whose members have a mutual defense commitment. Russian attacks on Ukraine's river ports across the Danube from Romania have increased since mid-July. NATO has said Russian strikes near the border are "destabilizing." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Slovakia Expels Russian Embassy Employee
Slovakia said on September 14 it was expelling an employee of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava for activities in "direct violation" of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The Foreign Ministry said it summoned Russian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Bratchikov and informed him that the employee, whose identity was not disclosed, must leave the country within 48 hours. No details were provided.
International Criminal Court Opens Field Office in Kyiv To Track Russian War Crimes
The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on September 14 that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had opened a field office in Kyiv as part of efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for potential war crimes committed during it's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The ICC said in a statement the office in the Ukrainian capital is its largest outside of The Hague. The statement said that more than 104,000 war crimes had been registered during Russia's aggression against Ukraine, adding that the number of such crimes rises daily.
New U.S. Sanctions Target Workarounds That Let Russia Get Western Tech For War
The United States said on September 14 that it was placing sanctions on more than 150 businesses and people from Russia to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Georgia to try to crack down on evasion and deny the Kremlin access to technology, money, and financial channels that fuel President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies in countries, notably NATO member Turkey, that sell Western technology to Russia that could be used to bolster its war effort. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pakistani Caretaker Government Appears To Favor Ex-PM Khan's Foes, Commission Says
Pakistan's Election Commission has questioned the neutrality of the caretaker government tasked with holding national elections, saying it appears to be aligned with the opponents of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The caretaker government, which took over last month on the five-year expiry of parliament, is meant to ensure impartiality ahead of the elections, but Khan's continued incarceration and ban from contesting elections has raised concerns. "It is a general perception that the caretaker government is a continuation of the previous government," says a letter seen by Reuters written by the Election Commission to the prime minister's office. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
BBC Says Russian Pilot Tried To Shoot Down British Plane Over Black Sea Last Year
A Russian pilot deliberately fired missiles at a Royal Air Force surveillance plane in international airspace over the Black Sea last year, the BBC reported on September 14 -- an incident Russia previously attributed to a "technical malfunction." The broadcaster said that intercepted communications suggested that the pilot of a Russian Su-27 fighter jet fired on the unarmed U.K. plane in September 2022 after receiving an ambiguous command from a Russian ground station and that his co-pilot tried to get him to stop.The British Rivet Joint aircraft has sensors to intercept communications, and its crew would have been able to listen to the incident. To read the orginal story by AP, click here.
Pakistani Ex-PM Khan's Bail Plea Rejected In State-Secrets Case
A Pakistani court on September 14 rejected the bail plea of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said. Khan is accused of exposing an official secret document, dubbed Cipher, when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally last year. It was apparently correspondence between a Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad. Khan told the rally it was proof that his removal from power in April 2022 was a conspiracy. After a private hearing, Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain dismissed the plea under the Official Secrets Act. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Will 'Respond Appropriately' To Russian Expulsion Of Diplomats
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has rejected the "unprovoked expulsion" by Russia of two diplomats, saying that the United States "will respond appropriately." A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said on September 14 that Russia had "chosen confrontation and escalation over constructive diplomatic engagement." Russia's Foreign Ministry announced earlier the same day that First Secretary Jeffrey Sillin and Second Secretary David Bernstein must leave the country within seven days, saying they carried out "illegal activities" by maintaining contact with a Russian citizen, Robert Shonov, who is suspected of collaborating with a foreign state. Shonov was employed by the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years before Russia terminated the U.S. mission's local staff in 2021. Shonov was arrested in August for allegedly collecting information about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related issues for U.S. diplomats.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Guard At One Of Putin's Palaces Flees To Ecuador, Criticizes War And Kremlin Leader2
First-Person Firepower: Ukrainian Drone Unit Hunts Down Russian Armor3
Putin Calls Soviet Invasions Of Budapest And Prague A 'Mistake' He Claims West Is Repeating In Ukraine4
Armenia Kicks Off Joint Military Exercises With U.S. Despite Russian Opposition5
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Hails Destruction Of Russian Air-Defense System In Occupied Crimea6
Israeli Spy Chief Says Iran's Attempts To Supply Russia With Missiles 'Foiled'7
Ukraine Claims Gains In East, South As 'Fierce Battles' Continue Near Bakhmut8
Is Armenia Turning To The West?9
Grisly Remains: Ukraine Collects Russian Bodies Along 'The Road Of Death'10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe