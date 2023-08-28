Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Mutiny And Death
Four days after a fiery plane crash, Russian investigators said they have confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary boss who led a brief but shocking mutiny in June. Nigel Gould-Davies, senior fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, joins Steve Gutterman to take a look at the potential consequences for Russia, the war in Ukraine, and Belarus.
Episodes
-
August 14, 2023
Invasion, War, And Mutiny
-
August 07, 2023
'Special Regime': Navalny's New Sentence
-
July 26, 2023
The Grain Deal's Demise
-
July 17, 2023
Bad Planning And Political Risk
-
July 10, 2023
Mutiny And Summitry
-
June 26, 2023
A Short-Lived Mutiny And Its Long-Term Consequences