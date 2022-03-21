Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
War, Talks, And What Comes Next
Russia’s war in Ukraine is horrifyingly real. Are the peace talks for real, too, or are they meant to buy Moscow time after the initial failures of its military campaign? And what’s in store for Russia, where President Vladimir Putin is seeking enforce loyalty and support for the war? Author and analyst Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
March 14, 2022
Podcast: The War In Ukraine Escalates: What Next?
-
March 07, 2022
Podcast: War And Chaos
-
February 28, 2022
A 'War Of Obsession'
-
February 21, 2022
Podcast: Tensions In The Donbas, A Trial (Again) For Navalny
-
February 14, 2022
What Happened While You Were Looking Away
-
February 07, 2022
Podcast: The Mood In Ukraine As Diplomacy Continues