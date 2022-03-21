Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

War, Talks, And What Comes Next

War, Talks, And What Comes Next
Russia’s war in Ukraine is horrifyingly real. Are the peace talks for real, too, or are they meant to buy Moscow time after the initial failures of its military campaign? And what’s in store for Russia, where President Vladimir Putin is seeking enforce loyalty and support for the war? Author and analyst Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

