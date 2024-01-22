Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
A Crucial Year For Ukraine And The West
While Russia’s war on Ukraine may not end in 2024, this could be a make-or-break year for Kyiv’s defense against the invasion. Will the European Union come through with sufficient support? Marie Dumoulin, Director of the Wider Europe program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
