Russia Holds Funeral Ceremonies For 14 Sailors Killed In Submarine Fire

Russian officials and relatives have laid to rest 14 sailors who were killed in a fire on one of the navy's research submersibles.

The 14 seamen were buried July 6 at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, which was cordoned off by the military.

Authorities blocked media from attending a vigil at a nearby church or the burial itself, where top military officials and naval officers were in attendance.

Military and government authorities have given scant details about the incident, which the Defense Ministry said occurred July 1 in the Barents Sea. It was one of Russia's worst submarine disasters in years.

Officials have not identified the nuclear-powered vessel, but Russian media reported that it was a secret surveillance and research sub known as the Losharik.

The ministry said the sailors were killed by toxic fumes from the fire and some others survived but the military hasn't said how many. Several of those killed were top-ranking naval officers, an indication that the sub may have been conducting new maneuvers or testing.

After the ceremony, journalists were allowed to visit the cemetery.

The 14 graves were dug next to the resting places of some of the crewmembers of the Kursk submarine, which sank in 2000, killing all 11 seamen onboard. That was Russia's worst submarine disaster.

