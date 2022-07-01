Russian Ice Hockey Star Reportedly Detained For Alleged Evasion Of Military Service

French President Emmanuel Macron says he believes a compromise has been found on the framework for negotiations on EU membership for North Macedonia.

Macron provided no details when he made the comment on June 30 at a news conference at the close of the NATO summit in Spain.



EU officials confirmed to RFE/RL that the proposal takes into account concerns expressed by both sides, potentially breaking a deadlock that has prevented the start of accession talks for more than two years.



Balkan countries are deeply frustrated about the impasse in their bids to join. Especially frustrating for North Macedonia is EU member Bulgaria’s veto on the start of negotiations because of a dispute with Skopje relating to history and language.



Albania is being held back because the EU has linked its progress to that of North Macedonia.



Last week, Bulgarian lawmakers conditionally approved dropping their opposition, raising the prospect of progress in the Western Balkans' quest for EU membership.



EU officials emphasized that, if the proposal cited by Macron is accepted, it would enable a major step forward in enlargement talks.



"This would pave the way for the immediate adoption (in the EU Council) of negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania and for the organization of intergovernmental conferences with both countries," one EU official said.

If the French proposal is accepted, an intergovernmental conference can be expected to be organized in the coming days that would formally start the process of membership negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, RFE/RL's Balkan Service reported.



European Council President Charles Michel, welcomed the French proposal, saying on Twitter it “addresses concerns expressed” and brings the Council closer than it’s ever been to adopting a framework for the talks.



“Now is the time to say yes,” he added.



EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed those words.



“This is a moment to move forward in bringing the #WesternBalkans into the EU,” he said on Twitter, also welcoming the compromise proposal presented by Macron.

Skopje announced shortly after Macron's announcement that it had received a proposal from the French presidency of the EU on June 30, the last day that France holds the rotating position.



"This is the basis for opening a broad consultation process first in the government and coalition partners, and then with the president, parliament and opposition, as well as with the civil sector, experts and the entire public in the country," the government said.



It did not specify what the proposals were but said a decision would be made "as promised, jointly, on the merits, in accordance with the strategic interests of the country and all its citizens."



The government also thanked Macron and the French presidency of the EU for their efforts to overcome obstacles and preserve European credibility in the Balkans.



Albania and North Macedonia have had EU candidate status for years. The stalled accession process was raised last week by the leaders of the two countries before EU leaders formally accepted Ukraine and Moldova as candidates to join.

With reporting by Reuters