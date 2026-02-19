Russia, Iran Hold Joint Naval Drills As US Renews Threats Of Military Action

The Iranian and Russian navies have been conducting joint drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean as the United States issued new threats against Tehran. “Iran would be very wise to make a deal,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt after US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva ended without a breakthrough. The US is continuing its military buildup in the Middle East and is sending a second aircraft carrier to the region following Iran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters.