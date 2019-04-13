Russia Authorities: 2 Islamic State Supporters Killed In Siberian City

Russian news agencies said that two supporters of the Islamic State militant group have been killed in a shootout with security forces in a Siberian city.



TASS and Interfax quoted the National Anti-terrorism Committee as saying that Federal Security Service agents received information April 12 about two armed people who were planning a terrorist attack in Tyumen.



The committee said the two refused orders to surrender, began shooting at the officers and were killed by return fire.



Local media in Tyumen, about 2,500 kilometers east of Moscow, published photographs and video showing a sizable number of heavily armed law enforcement agents and vehicles in various parts of the city late on April 12.



The committee gave no further details about the alleged plot, or the plotters and there was no way to independently verify the statement.



Russian authorities have estimated that about 2,000 Russian citizens traveled to Syria and Iraq to find alongside Islamic State militants.



With reporting by AP, TASS, Interfax

