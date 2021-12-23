University Head In Russia's Tatarstan Placed In Detention Center On Murder Charge

The rector of Kazan Federal University in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilshat Gafurov, who is also a regional lawmaker, has been placed in a detention center in Moscow on a murder charge.

The Basmanny district court in the Russian capital ruled on December 23 that Gafurov must stay in pretrial detention until at least February 21, 2022.

The court said earlier that Gafurov was suspected of premeditated murder, without giving any details.

Gafurov was detained in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, earlier in the week and transferred to Moscow.

Gafurov, 60, has run one of Russia's oldest universities since 2010. Before that, he was the mayor of the city of Yelabuga in Tatarstan.

