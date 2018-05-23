Vilnius Names Plaza Opposite Russian Embassy After Slain Opposition Leader Nemtsov

The Lithuanian capital's city council has voted to name a square outside the Russian Embassy after slain Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, calling him a "symbol of the struggle for democracy" in his country.

The May 23 vote comes nearly three months after Nemtsov's supporters and relatives formally unveiled a street plaza named for the Kremlin critic outside the Russian Embassy in Washington -- a move that triggered criticism from Moscow.

"It is symbolic that a person who became a symbol of the struggle for democracy in Russia, actively supported the values of democracy and was a member of the opposition who was killed for his beliefs will be immortalized in front of" the embassy, the council said in a statement.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the move.

In Washington, Russian officials had made clear their dislike of the effort to name a Boris Nemtsov plaza in front of the embassy there.

A U.S. Senate bill was derailed last year after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated his unhappiness to then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

But the capital's city council ultimately picked up the effort, and the plaza was unveiled in February at a ceremony attended by top congressional leaders.

А former deputy prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov was an outspoken critic of the current president, Vladimir Putin, and had sought to build a viable opposition movement.

He was gunned down on a bridge just meters from the Kremlin on February 27, 2015.