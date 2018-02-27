Third Anniversary Of Nemtsov's Assassination Marked

Former friends, colleagues, and supporters of slain Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov are marking the third anniversary of his killing in Moscow.

At a ceremony held at the Sakharov Center on February 27, photos of Nemtsov taken during different periods of his life were presented and the documentary My Friend, Boris Nemtsov was screened.

Politicians, including presidential candidates Grigory Yavlinsky and Ksenia Sobchak, opposition figures Mikhail Kasyanov and Gennady Gudkov, rights defender Lev Ponomaryov, and representatives of the Lithuanian and Swedish embassies were among those who laid flowers at a makeshift memorial on the bridge near the Kremlin where Nemtsov was gunned down three years ago.

Opposition politician Ilya Yashin said earlier that at around 10 p.m. local time, another gathering will take place on the bridge and a minute of silence will be observed.

On February 25, thousands marched in Moscow and other Russian cities to commemorate Nemtsov, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin.

WATCH: Rallies were held across Russia on February 25 to commemorate slain Kremlin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov ahead of the third anniversary of his killing.

In July, a Moscow court found five men from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya guilty of the murder and sentenced them to lengthy prison terms.

But relatives and associates charge that his assassination was ordered at a higher level. They say justice will not be served until the person or people who ordered the killing are identified and prosecuted.

In a February 26 statement commemorating the anniversary of Nemtsov's killing, the U.S. State Department called on Russia to "uphold its obligations to promote and protect universal human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and freedom of association."

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Russia should "ensure that all involved in [Nemtsov's killing], including those who organized or ordered it, are brought to justice."

The local government for the city of Washington, D.C., this month renamed the street where Russia’s embassy is located, honoring Nemtsov's memory in a move that Moscow has complained about.

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., the chairman of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation For Freedom, said on February 6 that an official ceremony renaming the block of Wisconsin Avenue as Boris Nemtsov Plaza is scheduled for February 27.

With reporting by Ekho Moskvy