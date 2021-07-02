Accessibility links

Mayor Of City Near Moscow Found Dead At Home

Kolomna Mayor Denis Lebedev

The mayor of the Russian city of Kolomna, Denis Lebedev, has been found dead in his apartment.

Investigative Committee spokewoman Olga Vrady said a probe was launched into the case after the 46-year-old Lebedev was found dead on July 2.

Media reports, citing sources in law enforcement, said Lebedev's body was found with a gunshot wound.

Lebedev became the mayor of Kolomna -- an ancient city of some 145,000 people about 115 kilometers southeast of Moscow -- in October 2016.

He used to work at private security companies before he was elected as a Moscow regional lawmaker in 2011 and later led the Ozyory municipal district in the Moscow region.

Based on reporting by TASS, Mash, Life, RBK, and Interfax

