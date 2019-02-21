Memorial Says Leader Of Anti-Landfill Protests Is Political Prisoner

Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center says the leader of anti-landfill protests in the city of Kolomna near the Russian capital is a political prisoner.

Vyacheslav Yegorov last year led several rallies protesting the environmental consequences of poorly managed landfills and household-waste disposal in Kolomna, a historic city of 140,000 inhabitants some 100 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

He was detained on three separate occasions for organizing the unsanctioned rallies last year.

Russia's Criminal Code envisions criminal prosecution for at least three violations of the law on public gatherings in six months, a provision which Memorial said was illegal because it contradicts the constitution.

Memorial also said that Yegorov should be considered a political prisoner because his case is politically motivated.

If convicted, Yegorov, who has been under house arrest since February 2, may face up to five years in prison.

Similar rallies have been held in recent months in other Russian cities and towns.

The latest such rallies took place in 30 Russian regions on February 3.