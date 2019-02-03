Thousands Participate In 'Russia Is Not A Dump' Protests

MOSCOW -- Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Russia to voice anger over the environmental consequences of poorly managed landfills and household waste disposal.

The protesters gathered in some 30 regions on February 3 to take part in nationwide demonstrations called “Russia is not a dump,” organizers said.

On January 1, Russia’s so-called national garbage reform took effect, which tasked regions with choosing operators to collect waste. But critics have said the plan will only increase the costs of garbage collection.

Many protesters were also angry over Moscow’s plan to send its waste to surrounding and far-flung regions in an effort to solve its trash crisis.

Speaking at the protest in Moscow, which attracted hundreds of people, opposition politician Ilya Yashin said: “I turn on the television and see all these people talking about patriotism. If you love your country so much, why are you turning it into a dump?”

The highest turnout of the rallies was said to be in Arkhangelsk, a northwestern region set to take in Moscow’s waste.

The demonstrations follow similar protests across Russia last year.

The largest rallies occurred in the Moscow region town of Volokolamsk where dozens of children were rushed to hospitals with symptoms of gas poisoning.

Residents blamed gases leaking from a nearby landfill.

With reporting by The Moscow Times