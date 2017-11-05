Police Detain More Than 260 Antigovernment Protesters In Moscow

Russian authorities say they have detained more than 260 people after nationalists gathered in central Moscow for an antigovernment rally coinciding with celebrations of Russia's National Unity Day holiday.

The Interior Ministry said police detained 263 people at the unsanctioned demonstration on Manezh Square by the Kremlin walls on November 5.

TASS news agency quoted an unidentified law enforcement official as saying many of those detained were carrying knives, brass knuckles, and pistols that could fire rubber bullets.

Police picked up the protesters one by one close to the Kremlin, according to an AFP photographer.

A reporter for the radio station Ekho Moskvy, Andrei Yezhov, wrote on Twitter that he was detained and that most of those held were in their early 20s. He said he was was later released without charge.

OVD-Info, which monitors crackdowns on demonstrations, said on November 5 that 25 people were also detained at rallies in St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Perm, and Rostov-on-Don.

It did not provide further details.

On November 4, police detained dozens of nationalist demonstrators at an antigovernment rally in Moscow.

Self-exiled Kremlin critic Vyacheslav Maltsev said on YouTube that Russia is up for a "revolution" this weekend.

Maltsev, who has described himself as a nationalist and anarchist, is the leader of the Artpodgotovka (Artillery Bombardment) movement.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on November 3 said it had detained several members of a "conspiratorial cell" of Artpodgotovka in the Moscow area, claiming they were plotting to trigger riots by attacking government buildings and police.

The RBK news agency cited an unidentified Interior Ministry source as saying that a spate of additional raids targeting Maltsev's group were carried out in Moscow and the surrounding area on early on November 4.

