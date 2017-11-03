Accessibility links

Russia

Collection At Moscow’s Pushkin Museum Undamaged By Fire

Fire Breaks Out At Moscow's Pushkin Museum
please wait
0:00:41
0:00:00 /0:00:41

A two-hour blaze at Moscow's Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts has been extinguished with no damage to its historic private collections.

Emergency officials said the November 3 fire started on the roof of the two-story building near the Kremlin, but was contained by a crew of 10 firefighting teams.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS
