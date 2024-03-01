News
Hundreds Brave Heavy Russian Security Presence To Say Goodbye To Navalny
Lines of hundreds of people with flowers -- flanked by security officers -- snaked through the streets near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God and the Borisovskoye Cemetery in Moscow where the funeral service and burial of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died in prison under mysterious circumstances, are to take place.
Video from the entrance to the cemetery shows the area has been tightly restricted with a police presence amid a tense mood as people's documents and personal belongings were checked. Some media reports said mobile Internet service in the area had been shut down.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time on March 1 at the church in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live, according to his former spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, adding that the funeral will take place at 4 p.m. local time at the Borisovskoye Cemetery.
Yarmysh alsosaid in another post that ritual services initially had refused to transport Navalny's body from a Moscow morgue to the church, but at the last minute relented.
"Aleksei's body has been given to his relatives, the hearse with him will soon head to the church," Yarmysh tweeted.
A corridor of metal fences has been installed on the way from the Maryino metro station to the church and cemetery. Fences also line the sidewalks on the Brateevsky Bridge, local media reported, while security forces on both banks of the Moskva River are checking the documents and personal belongings of passersby.
According to the Sota news outlet, at least 40 police vehicles of various sizes -- from cars to special buses -- have been parked near the church in the morning of March 1. Riot police in balaclavas are patrolling the perimeter.
A Mediazona correspondent noticed Internet interruptions on mobile phones. The Insider wrote the day before that an antenna was installed near the church for communication between security forces.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a warning through reporters during a conference call that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would be considered violations of the law, a thinly veiled threat that police would intervene quickly to deal with crowds.
He also said the Kremlin had no assessment of Navalny as a politician and nothing to say to Navalny's family.
"But we have something to say to the Kremlin - the killers of Aleksei," Yarmysh tweeted in response.
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement or responsibility for Navalny's death.
For those who can’t attend, Yarmysh said the funeral would be live-streamed on YouTube.
It was not clear how many people would attend. Hundreds of Russians have been arrested just for laying flowers at memorials to Navalny across the country.
Ivan Pavlov, a prominent Russian civil rights lawyer who has left the country, said Russian authorities will see the funeral as “an undesirable mass event” and will try to keep participation low.
“I’m sure there will be police cordons and video surveillance from all sides,” he said. “As a preventive measure, they’ll summon known activists to police stations or visit them at their homes to give warnings. We’ve already seen it.”
At large Orthodox ceremonies, mourners are typically given a chance to file past the open casket, with the service presided over by a priest and accompanied by a choir.
Navalny will be buried after the service at the Borisovskoye cemetery, which is about 2 kilometers away on the other side of the Moskva River.
Ivan Zhdanov, the former head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said there was a rumor in the media that only relatives would be allowed to attend the funeral service.
“We do not have any such information. All we know is that the church will be open to everyone,” he said.
Navalny’s team also put out an appeal to the Kremlin critic’s supporters around the world to gather at 7 p.m. in their time zones.
“We understand that not everyone will have the opportunity to come to Moscow to say goodbye to Aleksei Navalny on March 1,” his team said on Telegram. “To honor his memory, go to the memorial in your city at 7 p.m. local time.”
The post includes a list of some cities and urges people to create a memorial if there isn’t one in their city or town.
Navalny's body was released to his mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, on February 24, more than a week after his death from what authorities said was "natural causes" at a prison in an Arctic region of Russia. He was 47. Officials have not commented further.
Before the body was released, Navalnaya said authorities were setting conditions on where, when, and how her son should be buried. She said authorities wanted the family to agree to bury him quietly and threatened to bury him on the prison grounds if she didn’t agree.
Navalny's widow, Yulia, previously said his family fought for a week to take his body and organize the funeral.
“And I’m not sure whether the procession will be peaceful, whether the police will come there for those who come to say goodbye to my husband,” she said.
Zhdanov also accused the Kremlin of thwarting their attempts to organize a bigger event.
Zhdanov said February 29 was initially chosen as the date for the funeral, but it became clear that officials were forcing a different date. Zhdanov said this was probably because it would have conflicted with President Vladimir Putin’s state-of-the-union address, which came on the same day.
Putin delivered the address as scheduled on February 29 and did not mention Navalny in his speech.
Ukraine Shoots Down 4 Russian Drones; 4 Russian Villages Without Power After Attack
Ukrainian air-defense forces shot down four Russian drones over the regions of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk early on March 1, the military said, without specifying how many drones Moscow had launched at Ukraine's territory. Meanwhile, Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's border region of Kursk, said a Ukrainian drone attack left four villages in his region without electricity on March 1. Russia's Defense Ministry previously said that its air defenses downed four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod and Nizhny Novogorod regions. Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claim. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here and here.
Turnout Becomes Focus Of 'Engineered' Iranian Elections Amid Widespread Dissatisfaction
Iranians have begun voting in two elections that will usher in a new parliament and Assembly of Experts as opinion polls project a low turnout amid calls for a boycott of what many see as "engineered" balloting.
The elections are the first since the deadly nationwide protests that erupted following the September 2022 death while in police custody of Mahsa Amini. She had been detained for allegedly not following Iran’s hijab laws.
Many Iranians have said they will not vote in what they are seeing as “meaningless” elections that are likely to consolidate the power of the country’s hard-liners.
Prominent figures, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, have said openly they will boycott the elections, labeling them as superficial and predetermined. Mostafa Tajzadeh, a former deputy interior minister, has voiced his refusal to vote, criticizing the supreme leader's indifference to the country's crises.
The state-linked polling agency ISPA, which ordinarily releases frequent polling data ahead of elections, put out its first and only survey results on February 28. It found that only 38.5 percent of respondents said they would “definitely” turn up to vote and projected turnout of 41 percent on election day.
Another poll by the state broadcaster IRIB, which was released on February 29, projected a 43.1 percent turnout.
Voter apathy, fueled by general dissatisfaction over living standards and a clampdown on basic human rights in Iran, has been growing for years.
Even before Amini's death, which sparked massive protests and the Women, Life, Freedom movement, unrest had rattled Iran for months in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support.
In the last parliamentary elections in February 2020, ISPA predicted a 52 percent turnout, but actual participation was 42.57 percent --- a historic low for legislative elections since the Islamic republic came to power in 1979.
In a last-ditch effort to encourage a high turnout, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said after casting his ballot in Tehran that voting would “make the friends happy and ill-wishers unhappy.”
While domestically the attention is mostly on the parliamentary elections, it is perhaps the Assembly of Experts polls that are more significant. The 88-seat assembly, whose members are elected for eight-year terms, is tasked with appointing the next supreme leader. Given Khamenei is 84, the next assembly may end up having to name his successor.
Analysts and activists say the elections are “engineered” because only candidates vetted and approved by the Guardians Council are allowed to run. The council is made up of six clerics and six jurists who are all appointed directly and indirectly by Khamenei.
In dozens of audio and written messages sent to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda from inside Iran, many said they were opting against voting because the elections are “meaningless” and likely to consolidate the hard-liners’ grip on power.
State television has been providing wall-to-wall coverage of the elections from across the country. News outlets linked to the establishment have been trying to generate excitement on banned social media platforms -- including Telegram, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) – by posting videos with catchy captions.
As has become the norm, some outlets, including the IRIB-run Young Journalists’ Club, have posted videos and images of women in polling stations dressed in attire that on a normal day would likely earn them a warning or even detention.
Prominent Iranians abroad and civil and political activists in the country have called for a boycott of the voting.
In the run-up to the elections, authorities arrested several people for allegedly calling for a boycott.
Balkan Leaders Pledged To Supply Ukraine With Ammunition, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on February 29 that his meetings with Western Balkan leaders at a summit in Tirana will help Ukrainian troops get more of the artillery shells they badly need to fend off advancing Russian forces.
Zelenskiy said his forces will receive more artillery under new defense agreements he reached during the two-day summit hosted by Albania.
“We use every meeting and every day to provide more capabilities to our warriors,” he said in his nightly video address. “We had good talks in Albania – as always principled support and not only in terms of our bilateral relations but also in terms of how to make the dialogue with those states that are still reserved in their support more meaningful.”
Zelenskiy added that the participants of the summit will take part in a global peace summit that has been proposed to be held in Switzerland in the coming months to discuss his vision for peace.
“It’s planned to be held in Switzerland and we already see opportunities for broad representation of countries from around the world,” Zelenskiy said.
Russia has already rejected the idea.
Zelenskiy, who also mentioned his visit to Saudi Arabia prior to the Tirana summit, said 2024 should be a time of maximum pragmatism in relations with Ukraine’s neighbors.
“Everyone sees that Russia is not going to stop,” he said.
Russian forces are pushing against more Ukrainian towns and villages in eastern and southeastern Ukraine, hitting some Ukrainian defensive positions hard by deploying overwhelming amounts of artillery and troops.
The Russian Army currently is trying to seize Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi, and Krasnohorivka in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine’s army chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said on social media.
Ukrainian military officials said earlier that Ukraine would form a new line of defense in those areas after Ukrainian troops pulled out of Avdiyivka on February 17.
In the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, Russian forces are focusing on retaking Verbove and Robotyne, towns that Ukraine won back last summer, Syrskiy said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that its forces shot down three Russian Su-34 jets overnight. That makes a total of 11 warplanes that Ukraine claims to have downed since February 17.
“The enemy has increased its air presence in the east. Our top military leadership reacted accordingly,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television.
The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces also said on February 29 that 19 Russian soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in a missile strike on a group of Russian troops in Olenivka in the Russian-occupied part of the Donetsk region.
According to the statement, a deputy commander of a Russian military unit was among those killed, while the unit's commander was among the wounded. The statement has not been confirmed by Russia's military.
With reporting by AP
Former Bosnian Serb Soldier Sentenced To 6 Years For Wartime Rape Of Bosniak Woman
SARAJEVO -- A court in Bosnia-Herzegovina on February 29 sentenced a former member of the Bosnian Serb military to six years in prison for the rape of a Bosniak woman in the spring of 1992 shortly after war broke out in the country.
The long-overdue judgment in Sarajevo against Rade Grujic, 57, came in one of the few cases in which a member of the Bosnian military has been prosecuted for rape, despite tens of thousands of suspected cases.
Judge Tanja Curovic said that the court established beyond a reasonable doubt that in May 1992 Grujic entered a house in the village of Liplje in eastern Bosnia where Bosniak civilians were staying, took the victim into a room, ordered her to undress, and raped her.
In addition to the six-year sentence, Curovic ordered Grujic to pay the victim $5,400 and ordered him to be held in custody until the verdict becomes final. Grujic has the right to appeal the first-instance verdict.
Prosecutor Eldina Biuk said that the victim, whose name was withheld by the court, "clearly, unambiguously, and in detail" described what happened in Liplje.
The prosecutor said the victim knew Grujic because he was her neighbor, and she identified him in photographs presented during the trial and also pointed to him in the courtroom, identifying him as the man who raped her.
The prosecution called a total of 22 witnesses, including an expert witness, and submitted 60 material pieces of evidence.
Grujic's trial began in April 2023 after he was arrested in Liplje. The case is one of hundreds of war crimes cases in Bosnia, but one of the few prosecutions for rape during wartime, which falls under the category crime against humanity in Bosnia.
The court took into account the cruelty of the crime and the psychological consequences for the victim in determining the sentence, but it also considered the fact that the defendant was 25 at the time he committed the crime, has had no previous convictions, and is the father of two.
During the Bosnian War, which lasted from 1992 to 1995, it is estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 women, girls, and men were raped. Many of them never received proper medical and psychological care and financial support.
Bosnia does not have a state law to support victims of war, including those who have suffered sexual violence.
A war crimes court in Belgrade in 2010 convicted several Serbs of committing crimes in Zvornik, a city near Liplje, and the International Criminal Court for the former Yugoslavia previously convicted Bosnian Serb political and army leaders of war crimes in the Zvornik municipality.
With reporting by Balkan Insight
- By Reuters
Russian Who Smuggled Military Technology Pleads Guilty In U.S. Court
A Russian man pled guilty on February 29 to U.S. charges that he smuggled large quantities of American-made, military-grade microelectronics to Russia, U.S. justice officials said in a statement. Maksim Marchenko, 51, was arrested in September. He and two other Russians were accused of using shell companies to conceal the fraudulent procurement of microelectronics. Marchenko pled guilty in a New York court to one count of money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, and one count of smuggling goods from the United States, which carries a maximum 10 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.
Imam Acquitted Of Insulting Bosnian Serb Entity
A court in the Bosnian Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina on February 29 acquitted imam Muharem Stulanovic of the charge of "harming the reputation and honor of the Republika Srpska and its peoples."
Stulanovic was charged with the crime after he called Republika Srpska a "genocidal creation" in January 2023 during a religious ceremony at the Faculty of Islamic Pedagogy in Bihac, where he is a professor.
The decision of the court in Banja Luka follows a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina, which last month declared the charge unconstitutional.
"A persecution that should not have happened has ended," Stulanovic told RFE/RL after the trial.
Stulanovic's lawyer, Dusko Tomic, said the verdict was a victory for both the Constitutional Court and Bosnia.
"It has been confirmed once again that the judiciary respects the decisions of the Constitutional Court," Tomic said.
But Tomic also asserted that Republika Srpska's Prosecutor-General's Office did not comply with the decision of the Constitutional Court by failing to drop the charge against Stulanovic before the trial even started on January 10.
The case against him is the first confirmed indictment by the Prosecutor-General's Office of a person for calling Republika Srpska a "genocidal creation."
Stulanovic was charged based on Entity Criminal Code changes by Republika Srpska's assembly in July 2021 after amendments to the State Criminal Code imposed by then-High Representative Valentin Inzko prohibiting the denial of genocide and other war crimes, as well as the glorification of war criminals.
There was heightened interest in the trial after the decision of the Constitutional Court ruling last month and after Republika Srpska last year adopted a law saying the decisions of the Constitutional Court would not be enforced in the territory of the entity.
Ethnic Serbs in Republika Srpska have for years resisted Bosnia's central authorities, and the entity's assembly voted in June to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.
Christian Schmidt, the international community's current high representative in Bosnia, annulled that law in July, a move that has been rejected by Republika Srpska, as were other decisions by Schmidt.
Iran Cracks Down On Calls For Election Boycott
Several people have been detained in Iran for allegedly calling for a boycott of parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections scheduled for March 1.
A young woman was arrested on February 28 for "opposing electoral participation" in Tehran's Valiasr Square during an event called "Free Tribune," witnesses told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
They said the woman estimated to be in her 20s protested in front of a state television camera, symbolically removing her head scarf while declaring, "Vote or no vote, we will not vote."
A street vendor, who claimed to have witnessed the event, said the woman was quickly surrounded and subsequently detained by several security personnel after she waved her scarf over her head in protest.
Other eyewitness accounts detailed the intervention of two female officers, who covered the young woman with a chador cloak, while five male officers forcibly escorted her to a van.
The woman, described as having dyed, long hair and a slim build, was reportedly shouting for the officers to release her. Security forces present at the scene issued warnings to bystanders not to film the arrest and to disperse.
Elections for the parliament, the Majlis, are scheduled for March 1 along with voting to fill the Assembly of Experts, with a majority of would-be candidates already disqualified.
Many Iranians have said they will not vote in what they said will be "meaningless" elections that are likely to consolidate the power of the country's hard-liners.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Iran's elections could not be considered free and fair.
"I suspect that a great number of Iranians have no expectation that those elections will be free and fair," Miller told reporters at the State Department on February 29.
"As you probably already know, thousands of candidates were already disqualified in an opaque process and the world has long known that Iran's political system features undemocratic and nontransparent administrative, judicial, and electoral systems.”
In the lead-up to the election, "Free Tribunes" have been organized by student groups in Tehran, where sentiment against the elections has spilled out.
Similar events have taken place -- in public and online -- in several areas of the country.
In the West Azerbaijan Province, police chief Rahim Jahanbakhsh announced the arrest of 50 people responsible for managing social-media pages that authorities say incited public unrest and discouraged election participation.
The arrests, Jahanbakhsh noted, were conducted in coordination with judicial authorities, though the identities of those detained remain undisclosed.
Jahanbakhsh also warned that publishing any content deemed provocative on social media would be considered a criminal offense.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has tried to push the importance of high voter turnout in the elections after more than a year of unrest that had boosted growing skepticism over the efficacy of participating in the electoral process.
Independent polling on electoral participation is restricted in Iran, with government-conducted surveys rarely made public.
However, a leaked poll from a state-affiliated center suggested a mere 30 perecnt of voters may turn out for the upcoming elections, a figure that was swiftly retracted from publication. In the previous parliamentary elections in 2020, voter turnout was reported at a historic low of approximately 42.6 percent.
Prominent figures, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, have said openly they will boycott the elections, calling them superficial and predetermined. Similarly, Mostafa Tajzadeh, a former deputy interior minister, has voiced his refusal to vote, criticizing the supreme leader's indifference to the country's crises.
The elections also mark the first balloting since the widespread "Women, Life, Freedom" protests, ignited by the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in custody of the morality police. The protests led to a heavy-handed response from the government, including widespread arrests and crackdowns on demonstrators. At least 500 protesters were killed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Says 19 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike In Donetsk Region
The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on February 29 that 19 Russian soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in a missile strike on a group of Russian troops in the town of Olenivka in the Russian-occupied part of the Donetsk region. According to the statement, a deputy commander of a Russian military unit was among those killed, while the unit's commander was among the wounded. The statement has not been confirmed by Russia's military.
Russians Jailed In Mass Cider-Poisoning Case
A Russian court on February 29 sentenced former police officer Ivan Grebyonkin and father and son Aleksei and Dmitry Yegorov to prison terms of between 3 1/4 and 3 1/2 years for their involvement in making and selling cider tainted with methanol, a highly poisonous type of industrial alcohol, that killed 40 people last summer in the regions of Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, and Udmurtia. Poisonings with surrogate alcohol are common in Russia as people look to save money. In 2021, 34 people were killed by surrogate alcohol in the Urals region of Orenburg. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
German-Iranian Woman Returned To Tehran Prison After Medical Furlough Cut Short
A German-Iranian woman has been ordered back to jail in Tehran after several weeks of medical leave despite mounting concerns over her health, her daughter said on February 29.
Nahid Taghavi, 69, was sent back to Evin prison "arbitrarily and for no clear reason" on February 28, said Mariam Claren on X, formerly Twitter.
Taghavi's supporters have previously said she suffers from a herniated disc, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Claren said she developed "a painful eye disease in the last weeks, which must be strictly monitored by doctors."
Taghavi, held in Iran since 2020 on national security charges, was granted a medical furlough on January 9 under strict conditions, including that she wear an electronic tracking device and remain within 1 kilometer of her home in Tehran.
Her daughter said the conditions made it almost impossible for her to receive necessary medical care.
Taghavi, an architect, was convicted in 2021 of "leading an illegal group." She was sentenced to 10 years in jail, according to her lawyer. She has been forced to endure prolonged solitary confinement.
The German Foreign Ministry condemned the decision to send Taghavi back to jail, which it said was "taken in blatant disregard of her health."
The ministry said Taghavi was seriously ill and should be receiving medical treatment.
"Her furlough was terminated abruptly, without her even being able to receive the necessary medical treatment," the ministry said, adding that Germany will "continue to work tirelessly for her release."
Human rights groups and Western governments have accused Iran of imprisoning foreign nationals and dual citizens in order to pressure other countries into releasing jailed Iranians in prisoner swaps.
Tehran has repeatedly said it does not recognize dual nationality and denies holding foreign nationals for political reasons.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Two More Billionaires Renounce Russian Citizenship In Wake Of Ukraine War
Forbes reported on February 29 that billionaires Andrei Baronov and Ratmir Timashev have become the latest tycoons to renounce their Russian citizenship since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. According to Forbes, Baronov and Timashev are now citizens of Cyprus, with Baronov residing in Switzerland and Timashev in the United States. Baronov has criticized the war, saying it caused him "deep suffering." Timashev did not comment. Other tycoons who have given up their Russian citizenship since February 2022 include Vasily Anisimov, Timur Turlov, Ruben Vardanyan, Yury Milner, Nikolai Storonsky, Oleg Tinkov, and Igor Makarov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Vucic Says Serbia's Noncompliance With EU Position On Navalny's Death Not A 'Tragedy'
Belgrade has not signed on to an EU declaration assigning responsibility for the death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny to President Vladimir Putin, a move Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said wasn't a "tragedy."
Navalny died on February 16 in an Arctic prison in Russia under suspicious circumstances. Russian officials said he died of natural causes, the so-called "sudden death" syndrome, while taking a mandatory walk, without giving other details.
Officials then refused for days to release Navalny's body to his mother, raising further suspicion on the cause of his death.
In a joint declaration on February 16, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Navalny "was slowly murdered by President Putin and his regime, who fear nothing more than dissent from their own people."
Diplomatic sources in Brussels told RFE/RL that under EU procedures, third countries that do not officially confirm their alignment with the bloc's common position on an issue are considered as noncompliant.
The deadline for third countries to have declared alignment with the EU's position on Navalny's death expired on February 28 without Belgrade confirming its acceptance of Brussels' stance, sources told RFE/RL, adding that other Western Balkans countries did officially align with the EU's position.
Two exceptions, besides Serbia, were Turkey and Armenia, the sources said.
Serbia's noncompliance should not be seen as "a great tragedy," Vucic told journalists on February 29 in Tirana on the sidelines of a Western Balkans summit.
"Until now, we have not agreed on such issues, and now I really can't tell you about this case, because I don't know. But, I know that we haven't done that so far, I would be surprised if it were different," Vucic said.
"I think it is very important that Serbia calculates carefully, conducts its own independent policy and evaluates each case separately," Vucic said.
Serbia's Ministry for European Integration and the Foreign Ministry did not respond to RFE/RL questions about the EU declaration regarding Navalny's death.
Serbia, which is a candidate country for membership in the 27-member bloc, has not complied with any of the restrictive measures or declarations against its traditional ally Russia that the EU has introduced since the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Novaya Gazeta Editor In Chief Charged With Discrediting Russia's Military
The Moscow-based Novaya gazeta newspaper said on February 29 that police detained its chief editor, Sergei Sokolov, and charged him with discrediting Russia's military. The charge, which stemmed from an unspecified report, is administrative and could lead to jail time or a fine. Sokolov, who for many years led the paper's investigative team, became editor in chief in September after the newspaper's founding chief, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, stepped down following a Justice Ministry decision to add hm to the "foreign agents" registry. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
After 'Trump Card' Exposed, North Macedonia Scammers Retreat, Try To Cover Digital Tracks
BELGRADE -- Around one-third of the encrypted Telegram channels being used by Macedonian sellers to organize online sales of fake "Trump" debit cards have been deleted, two days after an RFE/RL investigation traced the digital footprints between pro-Trump Americans and a Balkan hub of fraud and disinformation.
The cards are part of a multimillion-dollar scam organized among closed chat groups for marketing alongside real and bogus news items designed to appeal to conservatives eager to see ex-President Donald Trump win reelection in November.
In many cases, the sale of tokens, coins, and bills with Trump's likeness are predicated on hopes that a return to power would supercharge the value of such souvenir items or even make them legal currency.
Neither the Republican presidential hopeful nor any of his organizations appear to have any connection to the manufacturers, platforms, or sellers.
"On our return, we'll be three times stronger, don't worry," read a February 26 message on one of several closed Telegram groups where Macedonian speakers previously communicated to further the scheme.
The channel's owner has erased all its content and deactivated the platform.
Twenty-three of the 88 websites uncovered by a digital team from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service that infiltrated the closed Telegram groups have been shut down and payment options in 10 cases have been deactivated.
The network involved 69 individuals, two-thirds of them with digital trails placing them in Veles, a longtime center of "fake news" and inauthentic digital activity in North Macedonia.
Informed by RFE/RL of the transactions and the false claims by the sellers, Macedonian and U.S. law enforcement authorities have not commented directly.
Purchasing schemes frequently led buyers to the CopeCart payment platform, which is registered in the United States. CopeCart representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
RFE/RL also found that 33 Macedonian citizens who were selling cards or coins featuring Trump's likeness had withdrawn their products from the CopeCart platform.
Veles became synonymous with opportunism around the Trump movement ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with more than 100 political websites there spreading fake news or appeals on particularly divisive topics.
The sites generated millions of views per month on Facebook.
Security Beefed Up At Moscow Cemetery Where Navalny To Be Buried
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's funeral service and burial is set to take place in Moscow on March 1 amid heightened security and other tactics that appeared aimed at discouraging people from attending.
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter, that the ceremony was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time on March 1 at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino, where Navalny used to live.
"Despite all the opposition, farewell to Aleksei will definitely take place tomorrow,” she said on X on February 29. “Funeral service at 14:00, funeral at 16:00. If you are in Moscow, come.”
For those who can’t make it, Yarmysh said the funeral would be live-streamed on YouTube.
It was not clear how many people would attend and how the authorities would ensure crowd control.
Hundreds of Russians have been arrested just for laying flowers at memorials to Navalny across the country.
Ivan Pavlov, a prominent Russian civil rights lawyer who has left the country, said Russian authorities will see the funeral as "an undesirable mass event" and will try to keep participation low.
"I'm sure there will be police cordons and video surveillance from all sides," he said. "As a preventive measure, they'll summon known activists to police stations or visit them at their homes to give warnings. We've already seen it."
At large Orthodox ceremonies, mourners are typically given a chance to file past the open casket, and the service is presided over by a priest and accompanied by a choir.
He will be buried after the service at the Borisovskoye cemetery, which is about 2 kilometers away on the other side of the Moskva River.
Security has been beefed up at Borisovskoye cemetery in Moscow and a nearby subway station, while security cameras have been installed on each streetlight around the cemetery.
The entrance to the cemetery has also been tightly restricted, the RusNews and Mozhem Obyasnit Telegram channels reported.
Ivan Zhdanov, the former head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, also said there was a rumor in the media that only relatives would be allowed to attend the funeral service.
"We do not have any such information. All we know is that the church will be open to everyone."
Navalny's team also put out an appeal to the Kremlin critic's supporters around the world to gather at 7 p.m. in their time zones.
"We understand that not everyone will have the opportunity to come to Moscow to say goodbye to Aleksei Navalny on March 1," his team said on Telegram. "To honor his memory, go to the memorial in your city at 7 p.m. local time."
The post includes a list of some cities and urges people to create a memorial if there isn't one in their city or town.
Navalny's body was released to his mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, on February 24, more than a week after his death from "natural causes" at a prison in an Arctic region of Russia. He was 47. Officials have not commented further.
Before the body was released, Navalnaya said officials were setting conditions on where, when, and how her son should be buried. She said the authorities wanted the family to agree to buy him quietly and threatened to bury him on the prison grounds if she didn't agree.
Zhdanov also accused the Kremlin of thwarting their attempts to organize a bigger event on February 29.
Zhdanov said February 29 was initially chosen as the date for the funeral, but it became clear that officials were forcing a different date. Zhdanov said this was probably because it would have conflicted with Putin's state-of-the-nation address.
Putin delivered the address as scheduled on February 29 and did not mention Navalny in his speech.
U.S.- Russian Citizen's Appeal Against Treason Charge Rejected
A court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on February 29 rejected an appeal filed by Russian-American Ksenia Karelina (aka Khavana) against her arrest on a treason charge.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said last week that a woman holding both U.S. and Russian citizenship was arrested in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of treason after she was accused of raising funds for Ukraine's military.
According to the FSB, it "suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the United States, and was involved in providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of our country."
The FSB did not name the woman, while Russian media reports identified her as both Ksenia Karelina and Ksenia Khavana, her married name.
The rights group Pervy Otdel says Karelina allegedly transferred $51.80 from her U.S.-based bank account to the Razom for Ukraine foundation, which helps Ukrainian civilians. It says its only military-oriented program is one that purchases medical kits for nurses on the front line in the ongoing war with Russia.
Washington has repeatedly criticized Russia for targeting and arresting U.S. citizens accusing Moscow of detaining them with the aim of exchanging them for Russian nationals being held in U.S. prisons.
In late March last year, the FSB in Yekaterinburg arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges.
Another U.S. citizen, former Marine Paul Whelan, is also held in Russia on espionage charges. Gershkovich, Whelan, and the U.S. government reject the charges as politically motivated.
While Gershkovich is still in pretrial detention, Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
A third U.S. citizen, RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who also holds Russian citizenship, has been in pretrial detention on a charge of violating the so-called "foreign agent" law. The U.S. government and her employer say the charge is in reprisal for her work.
Indictments for treason reached a record number in Russia last year. According to official data, the courts have received 63 treason cases, 33 of which have already resulted in convictions.
Human rights activists say they expect the number will be even higher this year as Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine reached the two-year mark on February 24.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Envoy Urges Faster Reform Pace In Western Balkans, Touts 6 Billion Euro Development Plan
TIRANA -- European Union Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on February 29 told a summit of Western Balkan leaders in Tirana that the bloc's six billion euro ($6.5 billion) development plan for the region could double their countries' economic output over the next decade if timely reforms are implemented.
The plan envisaged by the EU would cover the next three years and is meant to speed up both the region's economic growth and its integration with the EU norms and legislation that would eventually bring membership in the bloc.
The funds' disbursal is conditioned by the speed of the reform process in the six countries that make up the Western Balkans and which are at different stages on their road toward membership.
"We have full confidence in all the Western Balkans countries that they will be able to benefit from this plan, which has the potential to contribute to the doubling of the economies of the region in the next 10 years," Varhelyi said at the start of the summit attended by the leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.
The host of the summit, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, welcomed the plan, which was approved by the European Commission in November.
“The new opportunity of this out-of-the box plan represents not only the EU's recognition of our decade-long efforts to build a common future against the savage winds of the past, but also challenges us to demonstrate our readiness for a shared European destiny,” Rama said in his opening remarks.
The new plan for economic growth in the countries of the Western Balkans, which was approved by the European Commission on November 8, 2023, is based on four pillars.
The first pillar deals with the strengthening of the region's integration in the EU single market, while the second pillar refers to the deeper integration of the six countries' economies through a common regional market.
The third pillar envisages the acceleration of fundamental reforms, including the strengthening of the rule of law, which would attract foreign direct investment and improve regional stability.
The fourth pillar refers to an increase in financial aid to support reforms that actually envisages the disbursement of the 6 billion euros to the six countries.
Serbia and Montenegro launched membership negotiations a few years ago, followed by Albania and Macedonia in 2022, while Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo have only begun the first step of the integration process.
Another country from the region, Croatia, was the last to become an EU member in 2013.
Former Wagner Fighter Recruited From Russian Prison Gets 17 Years For Sexual Assault
A former fighter from the Wagner mercenary group, who was recruited from prison to fight in Ukraine, was sentenced to 17 years in prison on February 28 after a court in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk found him guilty of sexually assaulting two schoolgirls last year. Sergei Shakhmatov, who had spent a total of 15 years in prison for fraud and theft, was granted clemency in return for taking part in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The number of crimes in Russia committed by former Wagner recruits and other former military personnel has been on the rise since early 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian Blogger Shtefanov Flees Russia Fearing For Safety
Aleksandr Shtefanov, a noted Russian blogger and the author of a documentary about Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, fled Russia fearing for his safety. Shtefanov wrote on Telegram on February 29 that he made this "difficult and unpleasant" decision after "the murder" of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in prison and the imprisonment of anti-war sociologist Sergei Kagarlitsky earlier in February. The Justice Ministry added Shtefanov to the “foreign agents” registry in August. After Shtefanov issued his documentary Mere Denazification in February 2023, he received numerous threats from Moscow-installed officials in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Six Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Tajikistan Amid Electricity Shortage
Emergency officials in Tajikistan say a family of six has died of carbon monoxide poisoning in the capital, Dushanbe, while heating their home with wood and coal amid an electricity shortage in the Central Asian nation. The couple and their four children were buried on February 28. Dushanbe residents have complained about electricity outages in recent days. An official at the Dushanbe electricity grid told RFE/RL that the outages were imposed due to a decrease in the water levels of rivers feeding into the Nurek hydropower station, causing a reduction in energy output. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
U.S. 'Too Slow' To See Putin Was 'Different Character' When He Returned To Presidency: Former Obama Adviser
A former top adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama says the United States should have been quicker to recognize a change in Vladimir Putin when he returned to the Kremlin as president in 2012 and more outspoken in confronting his corruption.
In an interview with Current Time, Ben Rhodes, who served as Obama's deputy national security adviser, recalled hours of meetings when Putin did little more than list grievances about topics such as NATO enlargement and actions the Kremlin leader cast as the United States humiliating Russia.
"He would go on and on and on. He'd give these kind of legalistic presentations about how Russia was wronged," said Rhodes, who served eight years in the White House under Obama. "You could sense that this [was] a man motivated by a sense of grievance, and humiliation, and frankly, insecurity in a way," Rhodes said in the interview recorded on February 21.
Rhodes said this signaled that Putin was turning toward "a greater degree of nationalism and autocracy," and that it should have sounded louder alarm bells within the U.S. administration.
"I think we were too slow to see just how different a character he was," said Rhodes, who now writes books, hosts a podcast, and contributes to U.S. broadcaster MSNBC. "We could have been more aware that this was a different character."
Putin wanted to "convey what a strong man he is" and forge an identity of someone who stands up to the United States and other Western countries in a way that he saw as "restoring some lost Russian greatness." He'd been moving in that direction his entire time as a leader of Russia, Rhodes said, but it seemed to accelerate after he returned to the office of president.
The election in 2012 was marked by allegations of fraud and was greeted by protests, including some led by his most vocal opponent, Aleksei Navalny, who died on February 16 in a Russian prison.
Seeing the protests and thinking about his own place in history, Putin came back to the presidency "more aggressive, more belligerent, more surrounded by 'yes' men," Rhodes said.
"All of those things I think have contributed to him being willing to take these kinds of risks that we've seen...above all in Ukraine," said Rhodes, who concurs with other observers of Putin's behavior who believe that a kind of paranoia set in that made it impossible for Putin to "give an inch," fearing that if he did "the whole thing could come crumbling down."
Rhodes said he believes that accounts for the treatment of opposition figures like Navalny, whose death prison authorities said was from natural causes though his Anti-Corruption Foundation said he was murdered. Many Western governments have blamed Putin directly for his death.
Rhodes also acknowledged that people have debated whether the Obama administration should have done more to help Ukraine after Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and been more bold about confronting Putin. But he said "the reality of global politics is I'm not sure that any of that would have made a difference…given his psychology."
The most disturbing thing he noticed about Putin, Rhodes said, was that he never got the sense the Russian leader had the ability to empathize with suffering.
Rhodes recalled how the White House would push to get humanitarian aid into some parts of Syria, where war broke out in 2011, and "and there just wasn't any sense that this is a man [who is] able to feel…a degree of empathy for people that are suffering." To Putin, "it was all clinical."
Instead of talking about the people's needs and their suffering, Putin would steer the conversation to "higher levels of geopolitics and history," Rhodes recalled, saying that was unsettling to him.
Putin's inability to feel any empathy for anyone "is probably the tragedy of the whole thing."
In Address To Russians, Putin Warns Of 'Tragic' Consequences If West Sends Troops To Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin gave his state of the nation address to Russians on February 29, outlining his view on how the war against Ukraine is progressing and Russia's relations with the West, which he threatened with "tragic" consequences if it sent troops into Ukraine.
Speaking less than three weeks before a presidential election he is expected to easily win as he faces no opposition candidates, Putin didn't stray far from well-worn narratives and propaganda, saying the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was needed to defend Russia's sovereignty and security.
"Despite all the trials and bitterness of losses, people are adamant in this choice," he said of the "special military operation," as the Kremlin calls the invasion it launched in February 2022. In Russia, it is illegal to call the conflict a war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Putin's address in front of audience of both chambers of parliament, the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as other invitees, lasted just over two hours and touched on a broad array of issues.
In the first part of the speech, he accused the West of "trying to drag us into an arms race" by "trying to wear us down," before moving on to his global outlook and then domestic issues such as economic development.
“The West is not just trying to hold back our development; instead of Russia, they need a dying space,” he said, adding that at the same time the West “miscalculated.”
Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after a summit of continental leaders in Paris, said that despite a current lack of consensus, "nothing," including sending Western forces to fight on the Ukrainians' side, should be ruled out to prevent a Russian victory in Ukraine.
Putin said such a move would result in "consequences for the interventionists" that will be "much more tragic."
He also said that such involvement by the West would heighten the possibility of a global nuclear war.
"Russia has weapons which can hit targets on their territory and what they are now suggesting and scaring the world with, all that raises the real threat of a nuclear conflict that will mean the destruction of our civilization,” Putin said.
“Don't they understand it?.... Those people haven't been through any tough challenges and they have forgotten what war means,” he added.
While rejecting Western reports that Moscow was considering the deployment of space-based nuclear weapons, Putin did say that Russia's nuclear forces are at "full readiness" and that his military has deployed new weaponry in the Ukrainian battlefield.
He also said that the new Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile has entered service with Russian nuclear forces, while the country is completing testing of the Burevestnik atomic-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon atomic-powered, nuclear-armed drone.
The United States denounced Putin's comments as "irresponsible" but said it did not have any sign that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.
"It is not the first time we have seen irresponsible rhetoric from Vladimir Putin. It is no way for the leader of a nuclear-armed state to speak," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
Putin's speech comes before the March 15-17 balloting, which the Kremlin hopes to use as a show of national unity in support of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy.
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
An hour into his speech, Putin had not mentioned Aleksei Navalny, the popular opposition politician who died two weeks ago in an Arctic prison under suspicious circumstances.
Navalny attempted to run against Putin in 2018 only to be barred by the TsIK over a conviction in a fraud case in what is widely seen as a politically motivated conviction.
Boris Nadezhdin, who spoke out against the war in Ukraine, appeared to be headed toward securing status as a candidate until the Central Election Commission (TsIK) barred him saying too many of the support signatures he submitted were not verified.
The TsIK routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures.
With reporting by Reuters
Pakistan's Newly Elected Lower House Lawmakers Sworn In After Election Marred By Rigging Claims
Pakistan's newly elected lower chamber of parliament, the National Assembly, convened its first session on February 29 where newly elected lawmakers were sworn in, three weeks after an election marred by widespread allegations of rigging.
The oath to the newly elected parliamentarians was administered by outgoing Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the assembly hall in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.
The house will elect its new speaker and deputy speaker on March 1 while the prime minister will be elected on March 4.
In the February 8 vote, candidates backed by jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was barred from running, won most seats but fell short of a simple majority needed to form a government.
Khan, 71, a retired cricket superstar who was prime minister in 2018-22, still enjoys huge popularity, but he is in prison after convictions on numerous corruption charges and has been barred from holding office for a decade.
Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote that he says was orchestrated by the powerful military, has rejected the charges as politically motivated.
The government suspended mobile phone and Internet services during the election day in many parts of the country. The Interior Ministry said that it was done to ensure security.
Lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party shouted "Vote thief!” as Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan in 2022 and is expected to again form the government, entered the parliament building on February 29.
The National Assembly of Pakistan comprises 336 members out of which 266 are elected whereas 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 seats for religious minorities.
These reserved seats are allotted to the parties as per their representation in the lower house.
Khan’s political rivals made a power-sharing deal after the election, naming Sharif as their candidate for prime minister.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Ukrainian Military Says Soldiers Killed In Special Operation In Occupied Kherson
An unspecified number of Ukrainian special forces soldiers were killed during an operation in the occupied part of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian military said in a statement on February 29. Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported that a group of Ukrainian troops died during an attempt to gain a foothold on the Tendriv spit in the northern part of the Black Sea, near the coast of occupied Kherson. Occupation officials quoted by Russian news agencies said Russian forces "destroyed a group of Ukrainian saboteurs while trying to land on the Tendriv spit." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
