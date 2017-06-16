Moscow Court Cuts Navalny's 30-Day Jail Term To 25

A court in Moscow has reduced the 30-day sentence that opposition politician Aleksei Navalny is currently serving for organizing an unsanctioned protest by five days.

Moscow city court Judge Anna Seliverstova announced the decision on June 15, modifying the earlier decision of the Simonovsky district court.

Seliverstova said the decision to reduce Navalny's term was made taking into account the fact that Navalny has two children and needs medical treatment for his eye, which was injured when an unknown assailant splashed a noxious chemical in his face on April 27.

Navalny was arrested on June 12 shortly before the scheduled beginning of an anticorruption protest he had been organizing in Moscow and other cities around the country.

The next day he was sentenced to 30 days in jail for organizing the protests, at which an estimated 1,560 demonstrators were detained nationwide, including 866 in Moscow.

Based on reporting by Meduza and Interfax