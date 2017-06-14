St. Petersburg Ombudsman Says City Authorities Provoked Protests

The ombudsman of Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has accused city authorities of "provoking" unsanctioned protests.

Aleksandr Shishlov wrote on his website that "hundreds of people, including teenagers, journalists, observers and other people, who did not impose any social threat" were detained during the anticorruption protests in the city on June 12.

"It is not only those who organized and took part in the unsanctioned action who bear responsibility but also the executive organs that refused to permit the public event," Shishlov wrote.

The authorities "yet again demonstrated an unwillingness and inability to find a lawful solution that would provide citizens' constitutional right of freedom of assembly," he said. "Police were again placed in conditions that make it difficult to preserve public order and lead to the violation of human rights."

An estimated 1,560 people were detained at anticorruption demonstrations nationwide on June 12 that were organized by opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, including more than 500 in St. Petersburg.

Most of the detainees had been released by June 13.

The United States, the European Union, and human rights groups condemned the detentions.

Navalny called for the nationwide rallies to protest what he alleges is a system of corruption and cronyism presided over by President Vladimir Putin.