Russia To Deploy Newest Howitzers Close To Finland, Norway
Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers to its Northern Military District that borders Finland and Norway, the head of the Rostec state defense conglomerate said in remarks published on December 27. The testing of the new Coalition-SV self-propelled artillery units has been completed and their mass production has already started, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostec, told the state RIA Novosti news agency. The first pilot batch will be delivered by the end of 2023, he said.
1 Dead In Russian Strike On Kherson Train Station, Says Ukrainian Interior Minister
A Russian strike on a train station in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed at least one person and wounded four others, the Ukrainian interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said on December 26.
The train station was filled with about 140 civilians waiting for an evacuation train at the time of the attack.
Ukraine’s national railway operator said the station and trains were damaged in the attack.
"Currently, several injured workers are known. Passengers are in shelter," Ukrzaliznytsia added.
The company planned to transfer the passengers to buses that would take them to Mykolayiv, where reserve railway cars were waiting.
"The situation is under control, the railway workers are ready to continue moving," Ukrzaliznytsia said.
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian shelling of the region during the day on December 26 left three dead and several wounded. It was unclear whether this included the attack on the train station.
Opposition In Serbia Holds Ninth Day Of Protests Over Alleged Election Fraud
Several hundred people gathered on December 26 in Belgrade for another protest organized by the opposition to demand the cancellation of elections held earlier this month.
It was the ninth day of protests by the Serbia Against Violence coalition since parliamentary and local elections on December 17 in which the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory at all levels.
The Serbia Against Violence coalition accuses the SNS of election fraud, which the party and the state leadership deny.
"We will not recognize the theft, and the electoral will of the citizens will be defended," Vladimir Obradovic, the Serbia Against Violence coalition’s candidate for mayor of Belgrade, said during the protest on December 26.
As Obradovic spoke the protest continued in front of the Palace of Justice, where the Belgrade courts and the Prosecutor-General’s Office are located. The protesters demanded the release of all people arrested after a protest on December 24, saying they were being held unjustly.
Almost 40 demonstrators were arrested after incidents following that protest, which was the first to turn violent. Police officers inside the assembly building prevented some people from entering, using tear gas and pepper spray after windows of the building were broken. The police said eight officers were injured.
The Serbia Against Violence coalition said the incidents were carried out by "hooligans sent by the government."
Separately, Marinika Tepic, a leading figure in Serbia's main opposition party, vowed to press on with a hunger strike to protest election fraud.
Tepic, who went on hunger strike along with five colleagues following the vote, was placed on intravenous drips following a deterioration in her health on December 25. She told Reuters in an interview that she planned to reject further medical advice to end her protest.
"They will probably ask me to stop the hunger strike and I will ask them to help this struggle to continue," Tepic said. "This is the struggle for our freedom."
Tepic echoed the claims of the opposition accusing authorities of including dead people on voter lists and bringing in ethnic Serbs from Bosnia-Herzegovina and other former Yugoslav republics to vote in Belgrade, thus handing victory to the SNS.
The electoral commission announced on December 24 that it determined following a check of voter lists that the claims were “not true.”
Vucic has denied allegations by domestic nongovernmental organizations, foreign observers, and opposition figures of electoral irregularities. He said the vote took place in a democratic atmosphere and was "the most peaceful ever in modern history."
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged irregularities following the vote.
The U.S. State Department has called on the authorities in Serbia to cooperate with the OSCE mission in investigating allegations of electoral irregularities.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Welcomes Serbia's Decision To Recognize Vehicle License Plates Issued By Kosovo
The European Union has welcomed Serbia's decision to recognize vehicle license plates issued by Kosovo, saying it demonstrates that progress in the process of normalizing relations is possible.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said on X, formerly Twitter, on December 26 that the decision was “a positive step in the implementation of the Agreement on the Path to Normalisation, as well as past Dialogue commitments related to Freedom of Movement.”
He also said it was "a step in the right direction towards better regional and EU integration of the W. Balkans, which ultimately benefits the citizens of the region."
The European Union expects Kosovo to respond in a similar manner, he added.
There has been no response from the Kosovo government on whether it will reciprocate.
Vehicle license plates became a flashpoint over their display of national symbols. Until now, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers to hide the symbols.
Serbia decided on December 25 to allow all vehicles from Kosovo with Republic of Kosovo license plates to cross freely. Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, confirmed that the decision will apply from January 1, 2024.
Petkovic said that a disclaimer will be posted at all border and administrative crossings stating that the change was made for practical reasons to facilitate freedom of movement “and that it cannot be interpreted as recognition of Kosovo's independence.”
Serbia in 2011 agreed to recognize Kosovo license plates and vice versa after a European Union (EU) mediated deal, but the decision was never fully implemented.
Kosovo earlier this year pulled back from a controversial decision to penalize drivers who did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for those issued by Pristina.
With reporting by AFP
Azerbaijan Expels 2 French Diplomats
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has ordered the expulsion of two French diplomats due to "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status." The ministry said in a December 26 statement that it had summoned the French ambassador to express a "strong protest over the actions of two employees of the French Embassy." The two were ordered to leave within 48 hours. There was no immediate reaction from Paris to the move, and it wasn't immediately clear what prompted it, Tensions between the two countries have climbed in recent years, as France has stepped up support for neighboring Armenia, and escalated its criticism of Baku. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
6 Dead, 2 Missing After Fire At Romanian Tourist Farm
A fire that ripped through a Romanian tourist farm in Tohani, 90 kilometers north of Bucharest, has killed at least six people, including a child, authorities said on December 26, adding that three other people, including two children, were missing. There was no immediate indication as to what caused the blaze at the Ferma Dacilor tourist farm. Authorities say the wooden building did not have a fire inspection permit. Romanian media reported that the owner had ties with organized crime. In August, two blasts at a liquefied petrol station in Crevedia, 30 kilometers north of Bucharest, killed two and injured 56. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Kremlin Critic Aleksei Navalny Confirms His Arrival At Arctic Prison
Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has published his first message from the Arctic prison he has been transferred to, telling his followers on X, formerly Twitter, not to worry about him after an absence of more than two weeks that raised concerns about his well-being.
“I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it,” Navalny said in a series of posts on December 26 from the prison in the village of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. “Thanks again to everyone for your support. And happy holidays!”
Navalny joked that he is “still in a good mood, as befits a Santa Claus.” He said he now has a sheepskin coat and a fur hat with flaps to cover his ears and expects to receive winter footwear. He also said he grew a beard during his transfer, which he said lasted 20 days and was “quite tiring.”
“They brought me on Saturday evening (December 23). And they transported me with such precautions and on such a strange route…that I did not expect anyone to find me here before mid-January,” he said.
He also said he was “very surprised” on December 25 when his lawyer arrived to see him. He also described some of the conditions in the prison, saying he “went for a walk” to a neighboring cell that was a “bit bigger with snow on the ground.” He added that from his cell window he can only see a fence that is very close.
Navalny was transported to the Arctic prison from a prison in the Vladimir region about 240 kilometers east of Moscow. The Kremlin critic was sentenced to 19 years in prison in August on extremism charges, on top of previous sentences for fraud. He says the charges are politically motivated, and human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.
Navalny’s associates reported on December 25 that he was in penal colony No. 3 in Kharp and that his lawyer had visited him.
The so-called Polar Wolf colony is one of the most remote, said Ivan Zhdanov on X, formerly Twitter, on December 25.
“The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost zone. It is very difficult to get there, and there are no letter delivery systems,” said Zhdanov.
Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for Navalny said on CNN that Navalny and his team, including many who have fled the country amid pressure from Russian authorities, will continue their work because they believe it’s something Russia needs.
“Russia is repressed by a dictator,” she said. Navalny “knows he needs to keep going.”
Navalny has posed one of the most serious threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently announced he is running for reelection in March.
Putin is expected to comfortably win the election amid the continued sidelining of opponents and a clampdown on opposition and civil society that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Navalny survived a poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020 that he says was ordered by Putin. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
Ukrainian Air Force Claims Destruction Of Russian Ship In Crimea; Moscow Confirms Missile Strike
FEODOSIA, Ukraine -- Ukraine's air force hit a major naval port on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and claimed a Russian naval landing ship docked there was destroyed.
Ukraine’s military said in a post on Telegram on December 26 that tactical aviation units fired cruise missiles at the port of Feodosia, on the eastern side of the Black Sea peninsula, around 3 a.m. local time, hitting the ship, the Novocherkassk.
Explosions reverberated throughout the city, waking up residents, setting off car alarms, and breaking storefront and building windows some distance away from the port.
The commander of Ukraine’s air force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said in a post on Telegram that “Russia’s naval fleet is getting smaller” and suggested that Ukrainian jets were involved, but gave no other details.
“We saw how powerful the explosion and detonation were," Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, an air force spokesman, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. "It’s extremely difficult for a ship to survive something like that."
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the Novocherkassk had been damaged by a Ukrainian missile, but gave no other information. The Kremlin said that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had briefed President Vladimir Putin on the strike, a possible indication of the seriousness of the attack.
“An enemy attack was carried out in the Feodosia area. The port area is cordoned off. At this moment, explosions have stopped and the fire has been contained,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed governor of the Crimea region, said in a post on Telegram.
He said one person was killed and two others wounded in the attack. He gave no further information.
Unverified photos and videos showed fireballs climbing into the night sky, accompanied by an enormous shockwave. Photographs taken by a correspondent for Crimea.Realities, a regional desk of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, showed broken windows on several buildings along the city’s waterfront embankment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed "special thanks" to the Ukrainian Air Force for its "excellent work against the occupiers in Crimea" but did not say anything specific about the attack or the state of the Novocherkassk.
RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities reported that two Russian vessels left the port of Feodosia in the afternoon of December 26. It was not possible to identify the ships by name, but judging by their size, the vessels were a military ship and a military boat belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Crimea.Realities reported.
Elsewhere, Russia’s military claimed the capture of the eastern town of Maryinka, which would potentially open up a new corridor for advancing in the Donetsk region. Shoigu was shown in a televised meeting on December 25 telling Putin about the town’s purported capture.
Kyiv initially disputed the claim, but on December 26 the Ukrainian military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said Kyiv's forces had retreated from Maryinka and new defense lines had been prepared outside the town, which is largely destroyed and deserted but holds strategic importance.
Maryinka is located just under 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian forces.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said late on December 26 that a Russian strike on a train station in the southern city of Kherson killed at least one person and wounded four others. The train station was filled with about 140 civilians waiting for an evacuation train at the time of the attack.
Ukraine’s national railway operator said the station and trains were damaged in the attack.
"Currently, several injured workers are known. Passengers are in shelter," Ukrzaliznytsia added.
The company planned to transfer the passengers to buses that would take them to Mykolayiv, where reserve railway cars were waiting.
"The situation is under control, the railway workers are ready to continue moving," Ukrzaliznytsia said.
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian shelling of the region during the day on December 26 left three dead and several wounded. It was unclear whether this included the attack on the train station.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, AFP, Reuters, the BBC, and dpa
NOTE: The lead image for this article has been changed. The earlier photo was of a Ukrainian attack on Crimea in March.
Armenia's Pashinian Vows To Focus On Economics As Chair Of Eurasia Grouping
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on December 25 that he plans to put economic cooperation ahead of any “political ambitions” of members when he assumes the rotating chairmanship of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAES) in 2024. Armenia’s normally tight relations with Moscow have frayed in recent years after a series of disagreements, including Yerevan’s criticism of Russia for what it saw as a lack of support as rival Azerbaijan retook the ethnic-Armenian populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh this year. Pashinian was speaking in St. Petersburg, where he attended a council meeting of the EAES, which also includes Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Ukraine Seeks To Terminate Free-Trade Deal With Belarus
Ukraine's government has proposed to parliament terminating a free-trade agreement with Belarus, which supports Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022, cabinet minister Taras Melnychuk said on December 25. The move to cancel the agreement was taken "in connection with a fundamental change of circumstances -- the involvement of the Republic of Belarus in the illegal use of force against Ukraine," he said. The government proposes terminating the free-trade agreement of December 1992 and two protocols related to the treaty. After Russia's invasion, Ukraine suspended its trade relations with Minsk.
Israeli Air Strike In Syria Kills Commander Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards
An Israeli air strike in Syria killed a top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), prompting Tehran to threaten that Israeli will “certainly pay” for its actions.
Iranian state media on December 25 identified the commander as Razi Mousavi, a senior adviser of the IRGC Quds Force, saying he had been killed in an air strike near the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Full details of the attack were not disclosed, although Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported it took place in the Zeinabiyah district in the Damascus suburbs.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement that Israel "will certainly pay for this crime."
Reuters quoted three sources as saying that Mousavi was responsible for military coordination between Tehran and Damascus as part of the IRGC's Quds Force.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, said Mousavi was one of the oldest advisers of the force in Syria and "an associate" of Qasem Soleimani, a former Quds commander who was killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad. The United States held Soleimani responsible for the deaths of many of its soldiers in Iraq.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel targeted Mousavi at a farm in the area that reportedly housed several offices for the Lebanon-based Hizballah extremist group. Israeli forces have been exchanging intensified gunfire with Hizballah fighters along the Lebanese border in recent months.
Israel did not immediately comment on the attack, but it has consistently vowed that Iran will not be allowed to establish a presence in Syria. President Bashar al-Assad of Syria is a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
In early December, Israel said its air strikes had killed two IRGC members in Syria who had served as military advisers there, also prompting vows of revenge by Tehran.
A U.S. State Department report this month said Iran remained the leading state sponsor of global terrorism last year, involved in backing terrorist recruitment, financing, and plotting across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
The report said Tehran also provided support to extremist groups in Bahrain, Iraq, and Syria through its Quds Force with the aim of creating instability in the region.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Foreign Shareholders Freeze Participation In Russia's Arctic LNG 2, Says Kommersant
Foreign shareholders suspended participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project due to sanctions, renouncing their responsibilities for financing and for offtake contracts for the new Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, the daily Kommersant reported on December 25. The project, seen as a key element in Russia's drive to boost its LNG global market share to 20 percent by 2030 from 8 percent, was already facing difficulties due to U.S. sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of gas carriers. The newspaper said the suspension may lead to Arctic LNG 2 losing its long-term contracts on LNG supplies.
- By Current Time
'Highest Possible Level Of Isolation': Kremlin Critic Navalny Moved To Arctic Penal Colony
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, whose whereabouts had been unknown since early December, has been moved to a penal colony in the brutally cold Arctic region, his spokeswoman said December 25.
"We have found Aleksei Navalny. He is now in [penal colony]-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. His lawyer visited him today. Aleksei is doing well," Kira Yarmysh announced on social media platform X.
The remote region, which spans the Arctic Circle, is known for its brutal winters and includes the former Soviet prison-camp city of Vorkuta, which is Europe’s easternmost and coldest town, about 100 kilometers from the Kharp site.
“It is almost impossible to get to this colony; it is almost impossible to even send letters there,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief strategist, wrote on social media.
"This is the highest possible level of isolation from the world, which is what it was all about," he added.
It was Navalny’s longest absence since he was taken into captivity in January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he underwent treatment for a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he believes was carried out by Russian security operatives at the behest of authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny’s supporters have launched an Internet campaign using the hashtag #WhereIsNavalny.
The United States on December 25 said it welcomed that the 47-year-old Kremlin critic had been located but added it remained "deeply concerned" about his safety and detention conditions.
A spokesperson said Washington joined the activist's family and supporters "in calling for his immediate release, without conditions."
"We call on the Russian government to end its escalating repression of independent voices in Russia," the spokesperson added.
Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric wrote on X that she had “serious concerns” about Navalny and called for his release “in line with relevant judgements of the European Court of Human Rights.”
Prison officials had said Navalny was no longer in the Vladimir region prison where he had been serving a 19-year term but had refused to say where he is. In a statement on December 12, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said only that Navalny had left “for a penal institution outside the borders of Vladimir Oblast.”
The process of transferring convicts in Russia, known as "etap," involves "vagonzaks" -- trains specifically designed for prisoners.
Such trains have caged compartments for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts almost always face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards or other convicts.
Harsh rules dating back to Soviet times provide for the prisoners' families and lawyers being informed about their whereabouts only after they have reached their destination.
Earlier this month, two courts in the Vladimir region have postponed hearings into complaints filed by Navalny pending information on his whereabouts.
Navalny had complained of a concerted campaign of harassment and mistreatment since his imprisonment, including sleep deprivation, repeated stints in punishment cells for minor alleged infractions, and a lack of medical care.
He has been recognized as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International and listed as a political prisoner by Russia’s banned Memorial human-rights group.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
- By dpa
Latvia Gives Ukraine 270 Vehicles Confiscated From Drunk Drivers
Latvia has given Ukraine more than 270 vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers this year. The vehicles have a total value of nearly $1.1 million, the Latvian news portal Delfi reported on December 25. In February, the Latvian parliament decided that confiscated vehicles should be handed over to Ukraine for free. As a result of Russian air strikes and fighting in Ukraine since Moscow's invasion in early 2022, civilian cars are regularly damaged or destroyed. Ukrainian citizens are in urgent need of vehicles in order to flee from areas particularly affected by the war.
Iran Says It Will Seek Release Of Ex-Official Jailed By Sweden For Mass Executions
Iran said on December 25 that it would continue efforts to gain the release of a former Iranian official sentenced in Sweden to life in prison for his part in a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran. "This unjust and outrageous ruling does not end Iran's diplomatic efforts to repatriate and free this Iranian citizen, and we will use all legal and available means," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, without providing details. Last week, a Swedish appeals court upheld the guilty verdict and life sentence for murder and serious crimes against international law for the former Iranian official Hamid Noury.
Ukraine Received $1.34 Billion Under World Bank Project, Says Finance Ministry
Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on December 25 that the country received $1.34 billion under the World Bank's public expenditures package. It said the financing consisted of a $1.086 billion loan from the World Bank, a $190 million grant from Norway, a $50 million grant from the United States, and a $20 million grant from Switzerland. The ministry said funds would be used to partially compensate for nonsecurity and defense-related expenditures of the Ukrainian state budget, including pension payments. "International financial assistance is a significant contribution to maintaining the financial and economic stability of Ukraine and allows us to ensure priority social expenditures during the war," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran Rejects U.S. Claims That Tehran Targeted A Tanker Off India
Iran's Foreign Ministry has rejected on Washington's claims that a drone attack targeting a tanker off the coast of India was "fired from Iran.” The December 23 targeting of the Japanese-owned Chem Pluto chemical tanker came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling militants from Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by Washington and the EU. The Pentagon later openly accused Tehran of the attack. "We declare these claims as completely rejected and worthless," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on December 25 when asked about the U.S. accusations.
- By AP
Pakistani Police Free 290 Baluch Activists Arrested While Protesting Extrajudicial Killings
Pakistani police on December 25 freed 290 Baluch activists who were arrested when they attempted to hold a protest last week in the capital, Islamabad. Their release came days after protest organizers gave authorities a deadline to release all those detained. The activists had traveled 1,600 kilometers on December 21 from Turbat, a town in Balochistan Province, to protest forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the militancy-ravaged southwest. The protesters were mostly women and some had brought along their children, aged 7-12, when security forces used batons and water canons to disperse and arrest them.
Student Groups End Belgrade Street Blockade After Eighth Night Of Opposition Protests
BELGRADE -- Student groups ended their seven-hour blockade of central Belgrade streets without major incidents after they had joined angry opposition supporters on December 25 in protests against alleged fraud in elections last weekend.
Student leaders demanded that the authorities grant access to voter lists to verify the eligibility of participants in the December 17 elections after domestic and European organizations observers expressed doubts about the validity of many ballots.
Many of the Belgrade students -- joined by students from Novi Sad University -- left the blockade after about seven hours and joined the main protests.
Student leaders said they did not expect their street blockades to be repeated on December 26, but opposition leaders said they planned to returm to the streets for a ninth night of protests.
Many of the protesters concluded their actions in front of the Belgrade city police department headquarters. Local media reported that some students had been arrested, but information remained scarce.
Miroslav Aleksic, a leader of the opposition coalition, thanked students for aiding their efforts.
The opposition groups, led by the pro-Europe Serbia Against Violence coalition, claimed that populist President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) had brought in ethnic Serbs from Bosnia-Herzegovina and other former Yugoslav republics to vote in Belgrade in the parliamentary and local elections, thus handing victory to the SNS.
Western observers, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, also assailed the ruling party's grip on media sources and intimidation tactics throughout the campaign leading up to election day.
Vucic and his government have denied allegations of voter irregularities and have said the elections were held under democratic conditions.
In a social media post on December 25, the U.S. ambassador to Belgrade, Christopher Hill, wrote: “In the hours and days ahead, Serbia's leaders and its citizens should remember: The legitimacy of democratic processes depends upon transparency and on the readiness of all parties, winning or losing, to respect the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box.”
Overnight, dozens of people were detained and at least seven police officers injured in Belgrade as riot police tried to prevent hundreds of the opposition supporters from entering the city council building.
Some people battled with police outside the city hall, smashing windows, breaking doors, and attempting to force their way in.
Opposition leaders later alleged that violence at the demonstrations had been perpetrated by “hooligans sent by the authorities.” It was not possible to immediately verify the claims.
Vucic called the protest an attempt to overthrow the government instigated from abroad. The president said more than 35 people were arrested and more detentions would follow.
“This was an attempted violent takeover of state institutions,” Vucic told the pro-government Pink TV late on December 24, adding that there was evidence that "everything was prepared in advance.”
Vucic called the demonstrators “thugs” who would not succeed in destabilizing the country. He suggested that the unrest was orchestrated from abroad but provided no evidence to support the claim.
The protest was called by the Serbia Against Violence coalition, which rejected the outcome of the December 17 elections following victory claims by the SNS.
International and domestic election observers reported multiple irregularities, including cases of bought votes and the stuffing of ballot boxes.
There have been peaceful protests every evening since the vote, with the opposition demanding the annulment of election results. The December 24 protest was the first to turn violent.
"The whole world has seen the theft that has not been recorded. In Belgrade, we won. Belgrade is a free city," opposition politician Srdjan Milivojevic of the Democratic Party said at the rally.
Protesters carried banners and flags of Serbia and the European Union as they blew whistles and repeatedly shouted "thieves, thieves" during the demonstrations.
Vucic said the newly elected parliament -- with the SNS in control -- would be installed in January 2024 and that formation of the government is expected at the end of February.
On December 23, the Serbian Prosecutor's Office said it had launched an investigation into the allegations.
On election night, the Belgrade Electoral Commission reported that the SNS won 39.3 percent of the votes in the Belgrade elections, and the Serbia Against Violence won 34.3 percent.
In the nationwide parliamentary vote, officials said that -- based on complete but uncertified results -- the SNS received about 46 percent of the vote and Serbia Against Violence won 23.5 percent.
Officials said final results on both parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade are still pending and could take months to determine.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Hundreds Gather In Moscow To Support Nationalist Putin Critic Girkin’s Presidential Hopes
Hundreds of supporters gathered in Moscow on December 24 to back the potential presidential candidacy of Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's east who is now jailed. Girkin, 52, has been charged with public calls for extremist activities. He pleaded not guilty in a trial that began on December 14. He was arrested in July after he sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin for his “too kind’ handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to him as a “nonentity” and accusing him of “cowardly mediocrity.” He has urged for a more-aggressive war against Ukraine and total mobilization for Russia to achieve victory. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says Forces Holding Out In Strategic Town Of Maryinka Despite Russian Claims
KYIV --Russia on December 25 said its forces had captured the strategic Donetsk region town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine, but Kyiv disputed the claim, reporting that its troops had repelled three “unsuccessful attacks” near the ruined and nearly deserted community.
"It's not correct to talk about seizing Maryinka," Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun told Ukrainian TV following claims made by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
"The fighting for Maryinka continues,” Shtupun said.
“Currently, our servicemen are within the administrative borders of Maryinka, but the city has been completely destroyed,” he added.
Maryinka is a relatively small town -- with a prewar population under 10,000 -- but, according to British intelligence, the Russian military has been seeking to capture it in order to advance further west and better protect occupied Donetsk city.
The fighting comes as Ukraine celebrated Christmas on December 25 for the first time instead of the traditional January date of past years.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a law in July moving the official holiday to December 25 from January 7, the day observed by the Russian Orthodox Church. The law stated its goal was to “abandon the Russian heritage” following Moscow's decision to invade in February 2022.
The switch brings Ukraine's Orthodox worshippers in line with the country's Catholics, who earlier this year approved a similar change in calendars.
Ukraine’s military on Christmas Day said its forces shot down dozens of Iranian-made Shahed drones and claimed to have blasted another two Russian fighter jets from the sky, adding to previous claims of mounting success against enemy air assaults.
Ukrainian military authorities said the jets had been downed late on December 24, following reports that the country’s forces had shot down three jets in the previous two days, as Kyiv and Moscow exchanged unconfirmed claims that enemy warplanes had been downed. It also said 38 Shahed drones had been shot down.
One of the Russian jets was downed in the area of occupied Mariupol, a Ukrainian official said.
"It has been confirmed that our anti-aircraft missile system hit an Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Mariupol sector. It did not return to its airfield," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram,
Reports from either side could not immediately be independently verified.
But they come as Kyiv awaits delivery in the coming days of the long-desired first shipment of advanced F-16 fighter jets as Ukraine attempts to counter Russia’s air supremacy over occupied territory.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian military spokesman Shtupun in Ukraine’s Tavria region said Russian occupying forces are "increasingly" refusing to take part in assault operations at the front lines.
“There is information about an increasing number of occupiers' refusals to participate in assault operations. In particular, this was seen in the units of [Russia’s] 1st Army Corps," he said.
Elsewhere on the battlefield, the Ukrainian military reported the movement of Russian tanks in the Mariupol district.
"Over the weekend, the movement of tanks -- at least five units -- with modern modifications was detected through Mariupol in the direction of Berdyansk," said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Mariupol mayor.
Mariupol was occupied by Russian troops in the spring of 2022 after a long siege and street fighting. The city was badly damaged. Currently, it is located at a considerable distance from the front line, but Ukrainian forces periodically launch missile strikes on Russian military facilities in Mariupol.
Ukraine also announced good news on Christmas Day on the economic front, saying it had received $1.34 billion in financing, mostly through the World Bank -- funds that will be partially used to compensate social programs for monies lost to security and defense financial needs.
The Finance Ministry said the package consisted of a $1.086 billion loan from the World Bank, a $190 million grant from Norway, $50 million from the United States, and $20 million from Switzerland.
"International financial assistance is a significant contribution to maintaining the financial and economic stability of Ukraine and allows us to ensure priority social expenditures during the war," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.
"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the governments of Japan, the United States, Norway, and Switzerland have repeatedly demonstrated their unwavering support and solidarity to Ukraine," he added.
With reporting by Reuters
Thousands Gather In Belgrade To Protest Serbian Election, Demand Annulment
BELGRADE -- Several thousand people gathered for a seventh night in central Belgrade to protest what the opposition and many Western observers called fraud in the country’s December 17 parliamentary and local elections, with some demonstrators attempting to enter the capital’s assembly building late in the evening.
The December 24 protest was called by the pro-Europe Serbia Against Violence coalition, which rejected the outcome of the elections following victory claims by President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
"The whole world has seen the theft that has not been recorded. In Belgrade, we won. Belgrade is a free city," opposition politician Srdjan Milivojevic of the Democratic Party said at the rally.
Police officers were reportedly inside the assembly building, poised to fend off protesters attempting to gain entry into the site, where windows had been broken. Police fired tear gas at demonstrators.
Protesters carried banners and flags of Serbia and the European Union as they blew whistles and repeatedly shouted "Thieves, thieves!" during the protests.
Earlier, opposition figures from the Serbia Against Violence list said they wanted to enter the assembly building to address people from the balcony at the site.
The protest had begun in front of the headquarters of the Republic Electoral Commission (RIK), where thousands of citizens answered calls to appear by the opposition coalition.
The opposition is demanding annulment of election results at all levels because of what it says was widespread fraud, claiming that Vucic's SNS stole the elections.
Vucic denied allegations by domestic nongovernmental organizations, foreign observers, and opposition figures of electoral irregularities. He said the vote took place in a democratic atmosphere and were "the most peaceful ever in modern history."
He said it was solely up to the country's institutions to decide whether any elections should be rerun.
Vucic said the newly elected parliament -- with the SNS in control -- would be installed in January 2024 and that formation of the government is expected at the end of February.
He added, without elaborating, that he did not expect Ana Brnabic to remain as prime minister in the next government. But he said she will perform "significant functions in the future."
On December 23, the Serbian Prosecutor's Office said it had launched an investigation into allegations of fraud during the elections after it said it received reports of possible irregularities, including vote buying and the falsifying of ballots and signatures
The OSCE and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged irregularities following the vote.
Among the claims by the opposition were allegations that the ruling party brought in ethnic Serbs from Bosnia-Herzegovina and other former Yugoslav republics to vote in the capital.
Election officials at the RIK on December 24 said that, following a check of voter lists, they had determined that the claims of ineligible voters taking part in the Belgrade elections were "not true."
On election night, the Belgrade Electoral Commission reported that the SNS list won 39.3 percent of the votes (49 mandates) in the Belgrade elections, and the Serbia Against Violence list won 34.3 percent (42 mandates).
In the nationwide parliamentary vote, officials said that, based on complete but uncertified results, the SNS received about 46 percent of the vote and Serbia Against Violence won 23.5 percent.
Officials said final results on both parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade are still pending and could take months to determine, given that some objections filed could lead to the repeating of elections at particular precincts.
Stun Grenade Reportedly Thrown Into Party Attended By BBC Russian Service Journalists In Riga
An unknown person threw a stun grenade into a party attended by journalists from the BBC Russian Service in a bar in Riga, Latvia, according to reports by Novaya Gazeta Europe and German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), citing eyewitnesses, including BBC staff. Latvian police on December 24 announced the detention of two suspects. The BBC didn’t immediately comment. Several people were stunned by the grenade, but no serious injuries were reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says Blockade Ends At Poland Border Point
Polish truckers on December 24 ended their blockade of a border checkpoint with Ukraine, Kyiv said, days after the countries discussed resolving a row that has soured ties. Polish haulers have blocked crossing points since early November to protest what they say is unfair competition from Ukrainian truckers. The Ukrainian border guard on December 24 said the protest at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended at 9:30 a.m., with the registration and crossing of trucks resuming "as usual." The European Union had waived a requirement for Ukrainian transport companies to possess entry permits in a gesture of solidarity after Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Moldova Pro-West President Sandu To Seek Reelection, EU Referendum
CHISINAU – Maia Sandu, Moldova’s pro-Western president, announced she will seek reelection next year and also called on parliament to organize a referendum on her small southeastern European nation’s potential accession to the EU.
“Our future lies in the European family and it is necessary to say clearly -- the whole country -- which path we choose for Moldova,” she said in a Facebook post and video on December 24.
“I call on parliament to initiate the holding of a referendum next autumn, at which the voice of citizens will be decisive,” she added.
At a summit in Brussels, the EU on December 14 announced the decision to open membership negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine and to grant candidacy status to Georgia.
Sandu at the time invited citizens to a pro-European gathering on December 17 in Chisinau to herald what she described as the "historic step for the destiny of our country."
Moldova's pro-Western prime minister, Dorin Recean, echoed Sandu, saying that "Moldova is European" and "our future is in the EU."
Sandu on December 14 also hailed parliament’s adoption of a national defense strategy tying her nation to the West, saying it "is a big step toward strengthening the security and stability of our country."
Sandu added that the government's goal is to transform Moldova -- which has a population of about 3.5 million people -- from "a vulnerable state with fragile democracy" into a "strong, modern, resilient, and European state, capable of taking care of its citizens."
In her Christmas Eve comments, Sandu asked asks voters to support her for another term as president in the elections expected to take place in November 2024.
It was not immediately clear whether Sandu is seeking to hold a referendum on EU membership at the same time.
It would be the third time Sandu has run for president. She was defeated by pro-Moscow Socialist Igor Dodon in 2016 but scored a victory against Dodon in 2020.
In a Facebook posting, Dodon on December 24 blasted Sandu’s announcement, saying that “after three years in office, Maia Sandu has nothing to offer but a referendum to ‘save’ her from political drowning.”
“She hopes to partner with Europe and that this will bring her a new mandate. But people are no longer as naive as they were in 2020. Today, they associate Maia Sandu not with progress and law, but with poverty, arrogance, and anti-democratic abuse,” he said, adding that the Socialists "have every moral and legal basis" to run the country.
