Russia Sees Risk Of Oil Output Dipping In 2023
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said on February 10 there were risks that Russia's oil production could drop in 2023, under the pressure of a European Union embargo and a G7 price cap on Russian oil, Russian news agencies reported. Russian oil production defied numerous predictions of a decline amid Western sanctions over Ukraine and rose by 2 percent last year to 535 million tons (10.7 million barrels per day) thanks to a jump in sales to Asia, especially, to India and China. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine-Led 2024 Boycott Call Is Against Olympic Principles, IOC Chief Says
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has told Ukraine that its calls for a boycott of the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic "principles." In a letter to the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee revealed on February 9, Bach said Ukraine's efforts in "pressuring" other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was "extremely regrettable." The IOC said last month it was exploring a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag. Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Olympics.
Hungary Belongs To 'Peace Camp,' Orban Says After Meeting Zelenskiy During EU Summit
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Budapest "belongs to the peace camp" after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a European Union summit in Brussels. Orban made the comment on social media on February 9, while Hungarian State Secretary for International Relations Zoltan Kovacs quoted him as saying Hungary supported "an immediate cease-fire in order to avoid further deaths." Orban added that Hungary will continue to provide humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine. Hungary has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions on Russia and until an agreement in December blocked an 18 billion-euro EU aid package for Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Presidents Of Poland, Ukraine Met In Poland
The presidents of Poland and Ukraine met in Rzeszow in southeastern Poland on February 9 and discussed the situation in the region, the office of the Polish president said on February 10 on Twitter. "The President of Ukraine reported on his recent diplomatic activity in Brussels and other European capitals; the talks also focused on security in the region," it said. Poland's Andrzej Duda and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the current situation at the front and the need for further joint actions for military support, the office said.
- By AP
Russia Escalates Attacks In Ukraine, Striking South And East
Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and launched multiple strikes on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhya early on February 10 as Moscow stepped up its attacks in Ukraine's south and east and air-raid sirens went off across much of the country. Zaporizhzhya city official Anatoliy Kurtiyev said the city had been hit 17 times in one hour, which he said made it the most intense period of attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. In Kharkiv, authorities were still trying to establish information on victims and scale of the destruction. To read the original story by AP, click here.
IMF Says 'Considerable Progress' Made As Pakistan Visit Ends
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on February 10 that progress was made during crisis talks with cash-strapped Pakistan, but no deal was announced as a delegation wrapped up an urgent visit to the country. Islamabad agreed a $6.5 billion loan package with the international lender in 2019 and has been battling to unlock a crucial tranche of cash as the threat of national bankruptcy looms. "Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances," the IMF statement said.
Ukrainian Official Cries Foul Over SpaceX Executive's Comments On Curbing Starlink Internet Service
SpaceX has come under fire from a Ukrainian official for comments by a company executive who said steps had been taken to curb the Starlink satellite Internet service because of the way Ukraine is using it in its fight against invading Russian forces.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on February 9 said SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell should "choose a specific option" after saying that Ukraine was using Starlink in ways it was never intended to be used.
Podolyak said on Twitter that companies have to decide: "Either they are on the side of Ukraine & the right to freedom, and don't seek ways to do harm. Or they are on Russia's side & its 'right' to kill & seize territories."
SpaceX founder Elon Musk agreed last year to provide Starlink free of charge to Ukraine and initially provided all the components needed to operate the 2,200-satellite constellation. The United States, France, and other countries later paid for shipments of some of the system's ground-based terminals.
The Ukrainian military uses Starlink for broadband communications in the field and to help control a network of surveillance drones that is critical to monitor Russian troop concentrations and military movements.
Ukraine has made effective use of drones to hit enemy positions with long-range weapons and bombs.
Speaking on February 8 at a conference in Washington, Shotwell said SpaceX was "really pleased to be able to provide Ukraine connectivity and help them in their fight for freedom."
But she added that Starlink "was never intended to be weaponized. However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement."
Speaking later with reporters, Shotwell referred to reports that the Ukrainian military had used the Starlink service to control drones.
"We know the military is using them for comms, and that's OK," she said. But it it was never the company's intent for the system to be used for offensive purposes.
"There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that," they quoted her as saying without offering details. "There are things that we can do, and have done."
However, there was no indication of any interruption to Starlink service in Ukraine.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhaylo Fedorov said in a statement quoted by AP that there had been no problems with the operation of Starlink uplink terminals in Ukraine.
A ministry official familiar with the situation who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity said checks on February 9 of cities near the war's front lines found no indications of trouble with Starlink coverage.
With reporting by Reuters and The Guardian
Chisinau Confirms Zelenskiy Statement On Russian Plan To Destabilize Moldova
Moldova's intelligence service has confirmed statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleging that Russia has acted to destabilize the country.
Zelenskiy, addressing an EU summit earlier on February 9, said that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence."
Zelenskiy said the document shows who, when, and how Russia planned "to break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova," and he said he warned Chisinau about it.
Zelenskiy said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine. He added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately ordered the plan to be carried out.
The Moldovan Intelligence and Security Service confirmed that it had received information about the plan.
“The Intelligence and Security Service confirms that, both from the information presented by our Ukrainian partner and also from our operative activities, subversive activities with the aim of undermining the Republic of Moldova, of destabilization and violating the public order, were identified," the service said in a statement.
The statement said the service could not give any more details "because there's the risk of jeopardizing different ongoing operational activities."
Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu said that during the past year Chisinau had witnessed attempts to destabilize the government and all of them failed.
President Maia Sandu's office said in a statement that Moldova’s institutions "are working to ensure the country's security and are using all the informational help of partners to anticipate and prevent any attempts to undermine our state."
The Moldovan presidency also said that it is in constant contact with European leaders and with other external partners, including Zelenskiy, "with whom he has a continuous exchange of opinions and information regarding the situation in the region."
The country, wedged between Ukraine and Romania, applied to join the European Union just after Russia invaded Ukraine nearly one year ago.
Russia maintains troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia Says It's Ready To Work On Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Safety Zone
Russia says it is ready to continue work on creating a safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The announcement on February 9 came after the head of state nuclear firm Rosatom met with UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in Moscow. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was seized by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine. Grossi has called for a safety zone to be created around it to prevent heavy weapons and shelling from causing further damage. Rosatom said its CEO "expressed the readiness of the Russian side to continue work on the implementation of the...initiative" after the talks with Grossi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
NATO Jets Scrambled 570 Times Last Year To Check Russian Military Flights
NATO fighter jets scrambled 570 times to monitor Russian military flights in international airspace last year. That meant the number of such intercepts nearly doubled compared to 2021, a NATO spokesman confirmed to dpa following a report by the German media group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). NATO sources say the spike was not only due to increased activity by the Russian military, but also to a stronger NATO presence on the eastern flank due to Moscow's war on Ukraine, which meant significantly more aircraft available for air surveillance there. Most of the intercepts took place over the Baltic Sea.
Kyiv Agrees With Prague On Ukrainian Armor Repairs In Czech Republic
Ukrainian state-held weapons and military hardware manufacturer Ukroboronprom has signed a memorandum with the Czech Republic's VOP CZ military enterprise on repairing Ukrainian armored vehicles. The Czech Defense Ministry said on February 8 that the agreement was signed two days earlier. The memorandum is part of a Kyiv-Prague deal reached in 2022 to create joint enterprises to increase military equipment production for Ukraine to boost its military capabilities in its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Siberian Prosecutor Seeks 11 Months For Former RFE/RL Correspondent Over Ukraine War Reposts
PROKOPYEVSK, Russia -- A prosecutor has asked a court in the Siberian region of Kemerovo to convict and sentence a former correspondent for RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project to 11 months of correctional work over social-media posts he made saying Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
The prosecutor also asked the court on February 9 to bar Andrei Novashov from posting any materials online for two years.
Novashov pleaded not guilty and rejected the charge of distributing false information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched almost a year ago.
Novashov, whose trial started in June 2022, posted articles written by another journalist about the war in Ukraine. His lawyer, Maria Yankina, insists that the charges against her client are baseless, as the Russian Defense Ministry had not been able to officially reject the information her client reposted.
Several days after launching his invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Since the invasion was launched, many journalists have fled Russia after or before they faced such charges.
Singapore To Host 2025 World Aquatics Instead Of Tatarstan's Kazan
World Aquatics (FINA) said on February 9 that Singapore will host its 2025 championships instead of Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region. Last year, Kazan was deprived of hosting the championships due to sanctions imposed on Russia over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The exact dates of the 2025 aquatic championships in swimming, artistic swimming, open-water swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo are yet to be announced. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Russian Prison Warden, Associates Handed Prison Terms In Torture Case
IRKUTSK, Russia -- A court in the Siberian city of Irkutsk has sentenced a former prison warden and two of his associates to five years in prison each on an abuse-of-office charge in a high-profile torture case.
On February 9, the Sverdlov district court sentenced the former warden of the IK-6 penal colony, Aleksei Agapov, as well as Aleksandr Mednikov and Anton Yerokhin, after convicting them of involvement in beating, torturing, and raping an inmate with Central Asian roots, Tahirjon Bakiev, in January 2021.
Bakiev's legal adviser, Natalya Yusupova, told RFE/RL that the court concluded that Agapov and his co-defendants were well aware that Bakiev was being tortured in a cell by specially trained inmates and did nothing to stop the crime.
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said in March 2021 that probes had also been launched against six inmates who allegedly tortured Bakiev, adding that it had yet to be confirmed that the incidents were motivated by ethnic reasons.
The trials of the six inmates in the case are pending.
Bakiev said he sustained severe injuries after he was raped with a mop handle and beaten by the inmates, who desecrated a Koran while he was lying on a cell floor bleeding. He was then kept under a cell bed for two days. The penitentiary's administration then prevented him from sharing his ordeal with his wife Anastasia Bakieva and other relatives by not allowing him to call home for more than one month.
After the Gulagu.net human rights group intervened, Bakiev was rushed to a civilian hospital where he had surgery. An investigation was subsequently launched into his torture.
Gulagu.net’s founder, Vasily Osechkin, told RFE/RL at the time that some of the inmates had confessed to beating and torturing other inmates and testified that they were doing so on the orders of guards.
Bakiev initially served his term at Correctional Colony No. 15 in the city of Angarsk in the Irkutsk region. In 2020, inmates of that penitentiary staged a large riot, after which many were transferred to other prisons in the region.
Human rights groups cited some of the inmates as saying that they faced beatings and torture after they were transferred to other prisons, where guards used other inmates who agreed “to cooperate” with the administration to force them to confess to organizing the riot.
Russia Must Boost Tank Production As West Arms Ukraine, Says Medvedev
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said during a visit to a tank factory on February 9 that Moscow would increase production of tanks in response to Western arms supplies to Ukraine. "As we know, our adversary [Ukraine] has been begging abroad for planes, missiles, tanks. How should we respond? It is clear that in this case, it is natural for us to increase production of various armaments including modern tanks," he said.
Britain, U.S. Jointly Announce Sanctions Against Seven Russians Over Cybercrime
Britain and the United States have announced sanctions against seven Russians accused of running a notorious hacking gang that launched ransomware attacks against businesses, schools, and hospitals in both countries and elsewhere in the world.
The U.S. Treasury Department said the seven Russians were the leaders of a gang known as Trickbot, which targeted hospitals and health-care centers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The department said Russia was "a haven for cybercriminals, where groups such as Trickbot freely perpetrate malicious cyber-activities against the U.S., the U.K., and allies and partners."
Britain's Foreign Office said the cybercriminals had used attacks to gain an estimated 27 million pounds ($32.85 million) from those targeted by ransomware attacks in Britain alone.
"Ransomware criminals specifically target the systems of organizations they judge will pay them the most money and time their attacks to cause maximum damage, including targeting hospitals in the middle of the pandemic," the Foreign Office said in a news release.
Ireland's Health Service Executive and the government of Costa Rica were among the institutions outside the United States and Britain that were targeted by the group.
Britain named several ransomware groups, including Trickbot and another known as Conti, which it said was one of the first cybercrime groups to back Russia's war in Ukraine.
The groups were responsible for the development and deployment of ransomware that went by the same names, as well as several other names, according to the Foreign Office statement.
The two countries said their collaboration was significant in the efforts to disrupt international cybercriminals.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States and Britain "will continue to work with other international partners to expose and disrupt cybercrime emanating from Russia."
Graeme Biggar, director-general of Britain's National Crime Agency, called it "a hugely significant moment" in collaborative efforts with the United States.
"The sanctions are the first of their kind for the U.K. and signal the continuing campaign targeting those responsible for some of the most sophisticated and damaging ransomware that has impacted the U.K. and our allies," Biggar said.
Trickbot was first identified in 2016 by security researchers. It evolved from a banking trojan known as Dyre, which the U.S. Treasury Department said was operated by individuals based in Moscow to steal financial data.
The U.S. Treasury Department named Vitaly Kovalev as a senior figure in Trickbot. It said in addition to announcing sanctions against him, an indictment was unsealed on February 9 in the U.S. District Court in New Jersey charging Kovalev with bank fraud in connection with crimes that took place in 2009 and 2010, predating his involvement in Dyre or the Trickbot Group.
The other six individuals -- Maksim Mikhailov, Valentin Karyagin, Mikhail Iskritsky, Dmitry Pleshevsky, Ivan Vakhromeyev, and Valery Sedletsky -- worked in various capacities, including development of ransomware and money laundering.
The sanctions freeze any property held in U.S. jurisdiction by the seven individuals. The designations also prohibit all dealings with the individuals in the United States and Britain.
Two Iranian Professors Suspended For Supporting Anti-Government Protests
Two Iranian university professors have been suspended from their jobs after they came out in support of nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
Amir Maziar, a member of the Faculty of Theoretical Sciences at the Tehran University of Arts, published his suspension letter on February 7 and wrote that Kurosh Golnari, another member of the faculty of the same university, also received a similar letter.
Maziar added that some of his colleagues are under pressure to sign letters condemning the protesters, "which has happened at universities and other educational institutions as well."
According to Maziar, pressure on professors continues in other ways as well, including instances of forced retirement.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "woman, life, freedom" and "death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
In recent months, the Tehran University of Arts has been a center of creative performances in support of the protests in Iran, including the erection of symbolic tombstones on the university campus in memory of protesters killed by the security forces, which has gone viral on social media.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Ivan Silayev, Last Russian Prime Minister Of The Soviet Era, Dies At 92
The last prime minister of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) within the Soviet Union, Ivan Silayev, has died at the age of 92. The Sokol Aircraft Plant in Nizhny Novgorod, which Silayev used to lead in the 1970s, said on February 9 that he had died the previous day. Silayev led the RSFSR government in 1990-1991. Shortly before the collapse of the Soviet Union, he led a committee within the short-lived government of the Commonwealth of Independent States. He then served for three years as the Russian Ambassador to the European Union. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Families Of Victims Urge Diplomats To Boycott Iranian Revolution Ceremonies
The families of those killed by authorities in Iran -- including people who have died in recent mass protests over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly -- have launched a campaign on Twitter asking foreign diplomats not to participate in a government ceremony for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the revolution, a series of events that culminated in the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty, takes place every year on February 11. Many of the celebrations are marked with extensive government propaganda.
This year, however, the anniversary will be held as the government faces one of the biggest threats to its Islamic leadership since the revolution, with a wave of protests following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that the families of several victims killed by state authorities, including Nika Shakrami, Navid Afkari and Mino Majidi, have created the hashtag "#BoycottIRIDay" on Twitter and are asking diplomatic missions based in Iran to boycott the ceremonies.
Videos posted on social media in recent days have shown protesters in several Iranian cities set fire to propaganda banners hung by the government to promote the revolution and anniversary celebrations around it.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country.
Authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Human rights groups say that around 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests so far.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights Group estimates that around 100 prisoners may face the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Director Of Prestigious Moscow Gallery Leaves Post Amid Accusations Of 'Nonpatriotism'
The head of Moscow’s state-run Tretyakov Gallery Arts Museum, Zelfira Tregulova, has left her post amid accusations of "nonpatriotism." The Culture Ministry said Tregulova's contract had expired and the museum will now be led by Yelena Pronicheva, the daughter of the former deputy chief of the Federal Security Service, Vladimir Pronichev. Tregulova has faced pressure after the cancellation of an exhibition over its “patriotic content.” The works were by artists from parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, which are controlled by Russia-backed separatists. The gallery is considered to be the foremost depository of Russian fine art in the world. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Minsk Court Sentences Man To Two Years In Prison For Online Posts
A court in Belarus has sentenced a man to two years in prison for making online comments about the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and his regime. The central district court in Minsk sentenced Aleh Yushkevich, 36, on February 9 after convicting him of insulting Lukashenka and the tightly controlled former Soviet nation’s authorities. The court also ordered Yushkevich to pay a fine of 7,400 rubles ($3,000). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks 12 Years In Prison For Belarusian Nobel Prize Winner Byalyatski
MINSK -- The prosecutor at a high-profile trial in Minsk has asked a court to convict and sentence Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski to 12 years in prison on smuggling and tax-evasion charges that rights defenders and Western governments call politically motivated retribution on the part of longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The prosecutor also asked the Lenin district court on February 9 to convict and sentence Byalyatski's co-defendants -- Valyantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimer Labkovich -- to 11 years and 9 years, respectively.
For a fourth defendant, Zmitser Salauyou, who is being tried in absentia, the prosecutor requested 10 years in prison.
The first three defendants have been in custody since July 2021 and potentially face up to 12 years in prison if convicted and the judge decides to enforce the maximum penalty.
The men, who went on trial in early January, are accused of bringing money into the country for "illegal activities and financing" the Vyasna (Spring) human rights group in Belarus, whose chairman is Byalyatski.
Byalyatski, who has been fighting for democracy and human rights in his beleaguered homeland his entire life, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties and the embattled Russian rights group Memorial.
He founded the Vyasna Human Rights Center, which was originally a Minsk-based organization with the name Vyasna-96. In 1999, it was reborn as a national nongovernmental rights organization.
The NGO was outlawed by the Belarusian Supreme Court in October 2003 for its role in monitoring the country's 2001 presidential election. It has continued its work, however, as an unregistered NGO.
The main work of the organization has been defending and supporting political prisoners. The group -- and Byalyatski personally -- have regularly been harassed and persecuted by Lukashenka's government since its founding.
Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted in August 2020 after a presidential election that the opposition said was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote, which has not been recognized by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries.
Thousands have been detained since the vote and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Uzbek Investigative Blogger Detained In Tashkent
A noted Uzbek investigative blogger known for his criticism of the government has been detained in Tashkent. The city police said on February 9 that Abduqodir Mominov is suspected of alleged fraud and extortion. Police searched Mominov's apartment in Tashkent on February 8 as the blogger went missing the same day. Mominov's mother told RFE/RL that her son's situation is linked to his professional activities. Mominov's detention comes two weeks after police arrested several journalists working for the Human.uz website and the press secretary of the Employment Ministry, Mavjuda Mirzaeva, on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Poland To Close Belarus Border Crossing Until Further Notice, Says Minister
Poland is to close a key border crossing with Belarus until further notice, the Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on February 9, as relations between Warsaw and Minsk sink to new lows. The already tense relations between Poland and Belarus were further strained a day earlier when Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist of Polish origin, was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Belarusian court in a trial that Warsaw says was politically motivated. Bobrowniki, more than 200 kilometers northeast of Warsaw, is one of the key crossing points between Poland and Belarus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ethnic Kazakh Man Reunites With Relatives In Almaty After Years In Xinjiang Labor Camp
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- An ethnic Kazakh man from China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, Sarsenbek Aqbar, has reunited with his family in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, after serving almost three years in a Chinese labor camp and two years under house arrest.
Aqbar's wife, Gulnur Qosdaulet, told RFE/RL on February 9 that her husband arrived in Almaty late in the evening the previous day. She refused to elaborate further, fearing repercussions.
Aqbar's relatives said earlier that he spent almost three years in a Chinese labor camp for "political prisoners" between 2017 and 2020 and was placed under house arrest for two years after his release.
Kazakh officials have not commented on Aqbar's arrival in Almaty.
China’s crackdown in Xinjiang has seen Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Muslim minorities put into mass detention camps. Since Beijing’s dragnet accelerated in 2017, the plight of ethnic Kazakhs interned in China has been an unexpected source of dissent, with the testimonies of former detainees and family members fueling a guerrilla advocacy campaign that brought outsized international attention to the issue.
This left the Kazakh government walking a tightrope between appeasing Beijing -- which denies the long list of abuses that have been documented in its camp system -- and dealing with an exasperated segment of its population lobbying for family members in China.
Qosdaulet herself, along with dozens of people, attended rallies near the Chinese Consulate in Almaty for years before her husband was allowed to return to Kazakhstan.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, but people who have fled the province say members of these groups are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities officially referred to as reeducation camps.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans. Han, China's largest ethnicity, is the second-largest community in Xinjiang.
