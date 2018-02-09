All 45 Russian Athletes, Two Coaches Lose Olympic Appeals

All 45 Russian athletes and two coaches have lost their appeals to sports’ highest court, meaning they will not be able to compete in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"The applications filed by Russian athletes and coaches have been dismissed," the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement early on February 9.

In rejecting the appeals, the CAS said the athletes had not demonstrated the process was "carried out in a discriminatory, arbitrary, or unfair manner."

The ruling comes just hours ahead of the opening ceremonies later in the day for the Olympics, which will run through February 25.

In December, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned Russia from competing as a team the Winter Olympics, citing what it said was the state's "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the Olympic antidoping system at the 2014 Sochi games.

After the CAS ruling, the IOC said that "we welcome this decision which supports the fight against doping and brings clarity for all athletes."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said, "This decision could not have been different. The inviting formula is extremely difficult to challenge, regardless of whether violations existed. The procedure itself is not transparent and does not contribute to the authority of the organization in the fans' opinion."

CAS has been assessing several appeals filed by Russians after the IOC invited 169 carefully screened Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag and the designation "Olympic Athletes from Russia" (OAR).

CAS had upheld the appeals of 28 athletes, citing insufficient evidence against them. But the IOC has refused to invite them, saying the evidence was there and criticizing the sports court.

Earlier in the day, CAS rejected appeals by six other Russian athletes and seven support staff on procedural grounds, saying the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the cases.

The athletes appealing included cross-country skiers, biathletes, bobsledders, speedskaters, hockey players, and figure

skaters.

Sergei Parkhomenko, head of Russia's governing bobsleigh organization, told state-run TASS news agency that "we are disappointed at the CAS decision and see a political motivation in it. We hoped for the best, but were given this."

At least two U.S. athletes hailed the decision to keep the Russians out of the Olympics while calling the overall issue a distraction.

U.S. skeleton veteran John Daly said he agreed that the Russians should not be able to compete and said the four-year-long saga has been "absolutely ridiculous."

Katie Uhlaende -- a member of the U.S. women's skeleton team who finished fourth at Sochi behind bronze medalist Yelena Nikitina of Russia -- told the Associated Press it was "great news" that the Russians had lost their appeals.

Nikitina was one of the 45 athletes losing her appeal her ban, and will now not be allowed to compete.

With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and Reuters