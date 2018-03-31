Russia Orders Expulsion Of Dozens Of Western Diplomats

Russia has served expulsion notices to a slew of staff in Western embassies in a diplomatic tit-for-tat ignited by the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on March 30 summoned the heads of missions from 23 countries -- mostly European Union members and U.K. allies -- and said it was expelling about 60 of their diplomats, while reserving the right to take similar action against four other nations.

A day earlier, Moscow ordered the expulsion of 60 U.S. diplomats and the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg in its first move to retaliate against the expulsion this week of more than 150 Russian diplomats by Western nations.

The massive expulsions by both sides over the poisonings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been the largest since the Cold War.

Russia had already retaliated in kind against Britain for ejecting 23 diplomats over what London claims was the first use of a military-grade nerve agent in Europe since World War II against the Skripals.

But on March 30, Britain's Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow was summoned again and told London has just one month to cut its diplomatic contingent in Russia to the same size as the Russian mission in Britain.

The Russian ministry, which denies Russia was involved in the poisonings and has suggested that Britain or the United States might be to blame, said it handed Bristow a protest over the "provocative and unsubstantiated actions by Britain."

A spokeswoman for the British Foreign Office did not say how many British diplomats would be affected by the latest staff cuts. But she said Russia's latest move "doesn't change the facts of the matter: the attempted assassination of two people on British soil, for which there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable."

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted an unidentified Russian diplomat as saying Britain will have to cut dozens more staff, as the number of British diplomatic personnel in Russia currently exceeds the number of Russian personnel in Britain by more than 50 people.

Russia's other summonses on March 30 targeted the ambassadors from Australia, Albania, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Croatia, Ukraine, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Romania, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and the Czech Republic.

All were seen arriving in their official cars at the Foreign Ministry's gothic building in Moscow.

The diplomats were handed "protest notes" and were told Russia was expelling diplomats from their missions in "corresponding number" to the number of Russian diplomats their countries had expelled earlier in the week, the ministry said.

The move means that France, Germany, Poland, and Canada all will have to cut 4 diplomatic staff in Russia, while Ukraine must cut 13. The other countries are losing from one to three of their diplomatic slots.

The Russian ministry said it was reserving the right to expel diplomats from four other countries -- Belgium, Hungary, Georgia, and Montenegro -- which were the last to announce that they were expelling Russian diplomats over the Skripal affair.

One country that said it was not joining in the diplomatic spat is Bulgaria, current holder of the EU presidency.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on March 30 that his government decided to limit its actions to recalling its ambassador from Moscow for consultations as it awaits more evidence on the attack.

Bulgaria is heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies and tourism revenue.

Russia, the United States, Germany, and many of the other countries involved in the diplomatic rift insisted that they want to maintain good relations despite escalating tensions.

"Russia did not unleash any diplomatic war," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 30. "Russia never initiated any exchange of sanctions."

After being summoned in Moscow German ambassador Rudiger von Fritsch said Russia still has questions to answer about the poisoning of Skripal, but Berlin remains open to dialogue with Moscow.

A U.S. State Department official said on March 30 that in expelling 60 Russian diplomatic staff from the United States,Washington is not putting any cap on the overall number or Russian personnel, so Moscow can apply to accredit new diplomats to replace those leaving.

Given the flexibility, Russian diplomats said they are not sending any staff home from the consulate in Seattle that the United States ordered closed on March 30, but rather are adding them to Russian missions elsewhere in the country.

Both Skripals have been hospitalized since their poisonings in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Sergei Skripal, 66, remains in critical condition, but his daughter Yulia, 33, has been "improving rapidly" and is no longer in critical condition, British health officials said on March 29.

Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer imprisoned by Moscow after being convicted of passing on information about Russian agents in various European countries, came to Britain in 2010 as part of a spy swap.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and dpa

