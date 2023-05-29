Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia
The Crimea Controversy

Crimea is Ukraine, but some in the West say Kyiv should not try to take it back by force if it gets the chance. Is that good advice, or could such an approach be dangerous for Ukraine and the West? Ruth Deyermond, a senior lecturer in the Department of War Studies at King's College London, joins Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

