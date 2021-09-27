Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The Elections And Beyond
Two of the main results from the State Duma elections: The Kremlin-controlled United Russia party preserved its two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament, amid allegations and evidence of fraud, and the Communist Party made gains. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the consequences.
Episodes
-
September 20, 2021
What Price Victory?
-
September 13, 2021
The Duma Vote Approaches
-
September 06, 2021
The Elections Approach
-
August 30, 2021
Mr. Zelenskiy Goes To Washington
-
August 23, 2021
An Afghan Specter Haunting Moscow?
-
August 16, 2021
Podcast: The August Coup And The Aftermath