Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
The Elections And Beyond

The Elections And Beyond

Two of the main results from the State Duma elections: The Kremlin-controlled United Russia party preserved its two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament, amid allegations and evidence of fraud, and the Communist Party made gains. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the consequences.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

