Gorbachev, Europe, And Ukraine
As autumn approaches, the future of southern Ukraine and European support for Kyiv may be hanging in the balance. Kadri Liik, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the war -- and examine the Kremlin's handling to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death.
