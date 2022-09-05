Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Gorbachev, Europe, And Ukraine

As autumn approaches, the future of southern Ukraine and European support for Kyiv may be hanging in the balance. Kadri Liik, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the war -- and examine the Kremlin's handling to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death.

