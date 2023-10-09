Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Russia's Black Sea Blues, The Fate Of Western Support For Kyiv, And Putin's Prigozhin Plane-Crash Claim
Author and analyst Mark Galeotti talks about his takes on the struggle for the Black Sea, the state of Western support for Ukraine after potentially damaging developments in the United States and Europe, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarkable claim about the crash that killed mutinous Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
