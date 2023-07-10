Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Mutiny And Summitry
Two weeks after the short-lived Wagner mutiny, how badly weakened is President Vladimir Putin -- and what does it mean for Russia and its war on Ukraine? Also, what's in store for Ukraine at the NATO summit this week? Analyst and author Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
June 26, 2023
A Short-Lived Mutiny And Its Long-Term Consequences
-
May 29, 2023
The Crimea Controversy
-
May 22, 2023
Podcast: Bakhmut And Beyond
-
May 16, 2023
The Despot Next Door
-
May 09, 2023
War, Memory, And Propaganda
-
April 24, 2023
Prison Terms And Electronic Mobilization