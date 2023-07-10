Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia
The Week Ahead In Russia

Mutiny And Summitry

Two weeks after the short-lived Wagner mutiny, how badly weakened is President Vladimir Putin -- and what does it mean for Russia and its war on Ukraine? Also, what's in store for Ukraine at the NATO summit this week? Analyst and author Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

