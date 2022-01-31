The View From Kyiv

Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
With an estimated 100,000 troops positioned near Ukraine’s borders, what’s the mood in Kyiv? And what’s behind the striking difference between public assessments by Ukrainian and U.S. officials? RFE/RL senior correspondent Mike Eckel, now on assignment in Ukraine, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

