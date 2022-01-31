Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The View From Kyiv
With an estimated 100,000 troops positioned near Ukraine’s borders, what’s the mood in Kyiv? And what’s behind the striking difference between public assessments by Ukrainian and U.S. officials? RFE/RL senior correspondent Mike Eckel, now on assignment in Ukraine, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
January 24, 2022
Podcast: Threats, Diplomacy, And The Donbas
-
-
January 10, 2022
High-Stakes Talks In Geneva And Beyond
-
January 03, 2022
Podcast: 2022 -- New Year, New Challenges
-
December 27, 2021
Podcast: What Will The New Year Bring?
-
December 20, 2021
Podcast: The Putin Show And The Showdown