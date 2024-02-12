Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify RSS Feed

The Propaganda Of War And Politics

The Propaganda Of War And Politics
Embed
The Propaganda Of War And Politics

No media source currently available

0:00 0:26:20 0:00
Direct link

Ian Garner, an expert on Russian war propaganda and author of the book Z Generation: Russia's Fascist Youth, discusses the Kremlin's messaging about its war against Ukraine, the campaign for the noncompetitive election, and takeaways from Tucker Carlson's interview with President Vladimir Putin.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG