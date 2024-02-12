Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
The Propaganda Of War And Politics
Ian Garner, an expert on Russian war propaganda and author of the book Z Generation: Russia's Fascist Youth, discusses the Kremlin's messaging about its war against Ukraine, the campaign for the noncompetitive election, and takeaways from Tucker Carlson's interview with President Vladimir Putin.
Episodes
-
February 05, 2024
Zaluzhniy, Zelenskiy, And The Clouded Future Of U.S. Aid To Ukraine
-
January 30, 2024
A Plane Crash, A Verdict, And A Hint Of Electoral Politics In Russia
-
January 22, 2024
A Crucial Year For Ukraine And The West
-
January 15, 2024
Winning And Losing In Ukraine
-
December 18, 2023
Weapons, War, and Power
-
December 04, 2023
Two Campaigns In Winter