Putin's Daughter Reportedly Earned More Than $10 Million In Three Years With Well-Connected Medical Company

Russian President Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova, earned 944 million rubles ($10.7 million) as an employee of the New Medical Company (NOMEKO) from 2019 to 2022, opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s team said in an investigative report published on January 15.

Navalny's team said Vorontsova, an endocrinologist by education, started working for NOMEKO as a co-founder and member of the directors' council in 2019.

According to the investigation, NOMEKO earned money mostly through its cooperation with the Russian company Sogaz, which is partly owned by Yury Kovalchuk, a close associate of Putin and one of Russia's richest people.

An investigation in 2021 by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, showed that Sogaz financially supported Putin's close associates, including the leaders of the Federal Protection Service (FSO), the chairwoman of the parliament's Federation Council, and other top Russian officials.

In additional to her salary and dividends at NOMEKO, Vorontsova gets a monthly salary of 110,000 rubles ($1,250) from Moscow State University, where she is nominally registered as an employee of the Fundamental Medicine Faculty, according to the investigation by Navalny's team.

Navalny is serving a total of 19 years in a Russian prison on extremism and other charges, but his team continues its work and publishes its findings on the Internet.

Current Time's earlier investigative report on Sogaz revealed that Vorontsova and her second husband, Yevgeny Nagorny, own a 230-square-meter penthouse in central Moscow estimated to be worth 800 million rubles (more than $9 million). Vorontsova also owns a house near Moscow with an estimated value of 400 million rubles.

In April 2023, the Mozhem obyasnit Telegram channel reported in an investigation that companies of Vorontsova and Putin's youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, earned more than 1.2 billion rubles ($13.6 million) in 2022.

Mozhem obyasnit's investigation also revealed that NOMEKO's annual earnings abruptly rose and reached 597 million rubles (almost $6.8 million) after Vorontsova joined the company as a co-founder and a member of its directors' council, while in 2018, the company had no profits.