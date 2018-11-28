Putin Aims Below The Belt With Wry Remark Targeting U.S. Dollar

Russian President Vladimir Putin denigrated the dollar and hit out at U.S. sanctions against Moscow with a wry remark about his country's efforts to decrease its reliance on the U.S. currency.

Putin spoke at an economic conference in Moscow on November 28, amid plans for Russia's first euro-denominated bond issue in five years this week -- a sign of its bid to move away from the dollar.

“We don't want to move away from the dollar. The dollar is moving away from us," Putin said at the forum before an audience that included foreign business executives, suggesting that U.S. sanctions were restricting Russian transactions in the U.S. currency.

"The people who are making decisions aren't shooting themselves in the foot, but somewhere a bit higher up," he said.

"Instability in dollar payments" is prompting "very many" countries to find alternative reserve currencies and create payment systems that are independent from the dollar." Putin asserted.

Putin, who has been president or prime minister since 1999, has frequently used earthy remarks and off-color jokes in an effort to make a point -- and make a splash.

Plans for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Argentina on November 30-December 1 are uncertain after Trump said he might not meet with Putin following a Russian-Ukrainian cofromtation at sea off Crimea.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS