Putin Self-Isolating After COVID Cases In His Inner Circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed himself in self-isolation after several members of his inner circle tested positive for the coronavirus.



The Kremlin made the announcement in a readout of a call Putin, who claims to have been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, had with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.



"Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the identified cases of coronavirus in his environment, he must observe the self-isolation regime for a certain period of time," the statement said. It did not say how long the isolation period would be.



It is not known which of Putin's close contacts tested positive for COVID-19, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president was "absolutely healthy" and "of course" had tested negative for the illness.



Putin attended several public events on September 13, including a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow and the Russian Paralympic team. He also attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus.