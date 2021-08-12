Another Russian Researcher Detained On High-Treason Charges

Russian authorities have detained a professor of the St. Petersburg Polytechnic University on high-treason charges.

Officials at the Lefortovo district court in Moscow said on August 12 that Aleksandr Kuranov was a suspect in a high-treason case.

Media reports, citing sources close to the investigation, said Kuranov, the chief of the Research Center for Ultrasonic Systems, was suspected of passing classified materials to a foreigner.

The court is expected to decide on Kuranov's pretrial restriction measures.

Russia has been developing a number of hypersonic weapons in recent years that President Vladimir Putin has touted as unparalleled.

A number of Russian scientists, soldiers, and officials have been charged with treason in recent years after being accused of passing sensitive material to foreign countries.

Critics of the Kremlin say the charges are often unfounded and cannot be scrutinized because they are classified.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, TASS, and RIA Novosti