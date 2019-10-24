Russia Sends S-400 Missile Systems To Serbia For Joint Air-Defense Drills

Russia's Defense Ministry says it has sent S-400 and Pantsir-S air-defense missile systems to Serbia to participate in joint military drills.



The ministry said on October 24 that the surface-to-air missile systems will be deployed at the Batajnica base, outside the Serbian capital, Belgrade.



It is the first time that an S-400 battalion and a Pantsir-S battery will appear in military drills outside Russia, a ministry statement said.



The units will participate in the second stage of the Russian-Serbian air defense exercise Slavic Shield 2019 that is running until October 29.



The first phase took place in the southern Russian region of Astrakhan in September.



Although Serbia aspires to join the European Union, it has kept close ties with Russia.



During a visit to Belgrade last week, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said he expected his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabic, would sign a free-trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union when she visits Moscow on October 25.

Based on reporting by AFP and Interfax