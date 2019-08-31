Russia's Liberals Vow To Push Forward With Moscow Protests Amid Warnings

Russian opposition activists were poised for a major confrontation with Moscow police as protesters vowed to hold a rally in the Russian capital despite officials’ refusal to authorize it.

The proposed August 31 protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations that activists have tried to organize, part of an effort to pressure Moscow authorities over upcoming city council elections.

The weekly protests first erupted in July as election authorities blocked liberal candidates from registering to run in the September 8 City Duma election.

The initial rallies drew tens of thousands of people in some of the largest political demonstrations seen in the country since 2012.

Police have violently dispersed several of the demonstrations, which authorities have described as "illegal mass gatherings.” More than 2,000 people have been detained, some preemptively, drawing international condemnation.

Several opposition leaders have already been detained ahead of the August 31 event, including Ilya Yashin, who has struggled to register for the election. He was detained on August 28 immediately after he completed a fourth 10-day jail term on similar charges.

Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer and prominent opposition leader, said that in their applications for a permit, activists had proposed three locations, but each request was turned down.

Authorities didn't offer alternative locations, Sobol said, which violated local law. And she called on City Hall to "stop engaging in provocations and showing disrespect toward Muscovites, and ensure the right to assembly and freedom of expression."

Meanwhile, on the eve of the protest, the city Prosecutor-General's Office suggested that Sobol would be held responsible for any unsanctioned protest.

She “has been warned about the inadmissibility of breaking the law and the legal liability she will face if the law is violated," the unnamed spokesperson was quoted by Interfax as saying.

"Both the organization of and participation in an unsanctioned public event are punishable in accordance with the law," the spokesman said.

It was unclear whether the August 31 protest would draw the same size crowds as were seen in the initial protests in late July and early August. The August 10 drew nearly 50,000 people.

More recent weekend events have been less well-attended, leading to speculation that opposition leaders were losing the support of average Russians.