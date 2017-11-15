Rosneft Chief Sechin A No-Show -- Again -- At Russian Minister's Trial

The chief of state-owned Russian oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, has for a second time failed to report to a Moscow court to testify in a high-profile extortion trial.

Sechin, who is seen as a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, did not show up on November 15 at Zamoskvoretsky district court, where he had been summoned to testify as a witness in the trial of former Economy Minister Aleksei Ulyukayev.

Judge Larisa Semyonova had ordered the second summons to be issued on November 13, when Sechin failed to appear after an initial summons.

A Rosneft spokesman said at the time that Sechin had not received the first summons, and Semyonova said company employees had refused to accept it when it was delivered to Rosneft's headquarters in Moscow.

Sechin, a longtime former deputy chief of staff to Putin, is a key figure in the case: Prosecutors say that he handed Ulyukayev the $2 milllion that the then-minister allegedly extorted from him in exchange for a favorable decision on a major acquisition by Rosneft.

The oil company chief's failure to appear in court so far has attracted additional attention to a case that has already thrown rifts in Putin's ruling elite into sharp relief.

It could raise questions about the outcome of the trial -- an unusual development in Russia, where rights groups say courts are beholden to the Kremlin and the verdict in politically charged cases often seems obvious in advance.

Ulyukayev, who is being held under house arrest and has looked gaunt and grim in court appearances, is one of the highest-ranking officials to be arrested in Russia since the Soviet era.

He is accused of extorting the bribe from Sechin in exchange for his ministry's approval for Rosneft to acquire a majority stake in the regional oil company Bashneft.

Prosecutors say Ulyukayev, was caught taking a case full of money from Sechin at Rosneft headquarters in a sting operation.

Ulyukayev’s trial began in August. He says he is not guilty and accuses Sechin and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of tricking him by telling him the case was full of wine.

Putin fired Ulyukayev shortly after he was detained in November 2016.

Semyonova said at the hearing on November 15 that the second summons had been sent to Sechin by fax, regular mail, and e-mail.

She said the document sent by post might be still on its way, while the e-mail had been read by a recipient but it was not clear whether Sechin opened it himself.

Semyonova ordered court offices to summon Sechin a third time, for a hearing scheduled on November 22.

With reporting by Meduza, Interfax, and Rapsinews