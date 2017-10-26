Moscow Theater Director Said Detained In Serebrennikov Case

A Moscow theater chief has reportedly been detained in a high-profile case on alleged embezzlement.

Olga Romanova, head of the advocacy group Rus Sidyashchaya (Russia Behind Bars), wrote on Facebook on October 26 that Moscow police detained Russian Academic Youth Theater (RAMT) director Sofia Apfelbaum in connection with an ongoing fraud case against prominent theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov.

The daily Izvestia reported that police detained Apfelbaum after she was questioned at the headquarters of the federal Investigative Committee.

According to Izvestia, Apfelbaum is suspected of helping Serebrennikov’s dramatic collective Seventh Studio obtain state funding by providing falsified documentation in 2011, when she was working at the Culture Ministry.

Serebrennikov was charged in August with organizing the embezzlement of 68 million rubles ($1.1 million) allocated during 2011-2014 for a project. He is under house arrest.

Serebrennikov, a noted theater director in Moscow, has been known for taking part in antigovernment protests and voicing concern about the increasing influence of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country.

Prominent artists in Russia and elsewhere have expressed concern over the probe and have called for a transparent investigation.

Ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov suggested in May that political motives were behind what he called the "repression" of an outspoken advocate of freedom.

With reporting by Izvestia